Stranger Things Fans, Beetlejuice Fans, and More Honor Winona Ryder On Her 50th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Winona Ryder! The two-time Academy Award nominee known for films such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Reality Bites, The Age of Innocence, Little Women, and much more turned 50 on October 29th. In honor of Ryder’s special day, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate her and her many iconic years in Hollywood. Fans are also eager for the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things, which will see Ryder returning once again as Joyce Byers. Before checking out some of the birthday posts for Ryder, you can read what Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently teased about Stranger Things‘ new season…
“I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, ‘I can say that,’ but then I’m like, ‘Oh, can I?’ I’m not sure … You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the ‘kids’ on our show. They’re not kids anymore,” Dyer shared.
You can check out some of the posts in honor of Winona Ryder’s 50th birthday below…