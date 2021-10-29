Stranger Things Fans, Beetlejuice Fans, and More Honor Winona Ryder On Her 50th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Winona Ryder! The two-time Academy Award nominee known for films such as Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Reality Bites, The Age of Innocence, Little Women, and much more turned 50 on October 29th. In honor of Ryder’s special day, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate her and her many iconic years in Hollywood. Fans are also eager for the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things, which will see Ryder returning once again as Joyce Byers. Before checking out some of the birthday posts for Ryder, you can read what Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) recently teased about Stranger Things‘ new season…

“I can’t say much. It’s bigger, it’s darker, and it’s gonna be great. [Laughs] It’s such a hard question. I’m like, ‘I can say that,’ but then I’m like, ‘Oh, can I?’ I’m not sure … You know, we kind of pick up a bit after where we left off. [Laughs] I really have been saying the most generic things. They put us in a really tough spot. I say this every season, but I really am excited. I think the cast and crew are, too—we’re all amazed that despite everything, we were able to keep working. And I will say, I’ve really come to admire the ‘kids’ on our show. They’re not kids anymore,” Dyer shared.

You can check out some of the posts in honor of Winona Ryder’s 50th birthday below…

Halloween Queen

https://twitter.com/NINETIESRNB/status/1453934649818898432?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Love From Letterboxd

happy birthday to spooky season icon winona ryder ❣️ pic.twitter.com/bobO7TjdyU — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 29, 2021

Still The Best

Happy Birthday Winona Ryder!



At 50, you're still better than any. pic.twitter.com/6gts32AKHh — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) October 29, 2021

We Love A Fan Cam

https://twitter.com/90sryder/status/1454064583690186758?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

All True

happy 50th birthday winona ryder, talented brilliant incredible amazing show-stopping spectacular pic.twitter.com/e3hLSzNHGD — anya ✨ (@ohtobeinIove) October 29, 2021

Everyone’s A Fan

WINONA RYDER I LOVE YOU BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 29, 2021

New Bev Shout-Out

Happy birthday, Winona Ryder! pic.twitter.com/SRtxz8Q5RG — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) October 29, 2021

Iconic Moments

happy birthday winona ryder, you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/CbLPOe6ZQ6 — divine (@filmsbyanya) October 28, 2021

Love From Keanu Stans

https://twitter.com/keanyssance/status/1453848593677180931?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

I Said What I Said

Earth has been blessed with Winona Ryder for 50 whole years. We do not deserve her. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OCot5afkDT — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) October 29, 2021

Fan Art

https://twitter.com/ArtistHolloway/status/1454038139035607040?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, The Range