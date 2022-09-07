Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink Replaces Kiernan Shipka in Eric Bana Thriller

Stranger Things somebody Sadie Sink is a Berlin Nobody in the new thriller from producer Ridley Scott. Fresh off her role opposite Brendan Fraser in The Whale, which premiered to acclaim at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Sink will feature in the thriller starring Eric Bana (Hulk, Munich) and Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider's Web). Jonas Dassler (The Golden Glove) and Sophie Rois (Tom Tykwer's Drei and Der Architekt) are also part of the cast in filmmaker Jordan Scott's directorial follow-up to 2011 psychological-thriller Cracks. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Sink's casting.

Per Deadline, Berlin Nobody is "about American ex-pat and social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana) who relocates to Berlin to further his research on the epidemic of cult mentality. While he immerses himself in German cultism, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sink), becomes entwined with a mysterious and enigmatic local boy (Dassler)." Berlin Nobody is inspired by Nicholas Hogg's 2015 novel Tokyo.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka — who just joined Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Christmas action-comedy Red One for Amazon's Prime Video — was previously attached to co-star in Berlin Nobody in the role since filled by Sink.

Along with her role as fan-favorite Max Mayfield, which she will reprise in the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things, Sink's credits include the Fear Street trilogy, The Glass Castle, Dear Zoe, the series American Odyssey, and Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film.

Ridley Scott (The Martian, All the Money in the World, House of Gucci) is producing via his Scott Free banner alongside Michael Pruss (Zoe, American Woman); Jonas Katzenstein (7500), Maximilian Leo (Stowaway), and Georgina Pope (Jumper, Kate) are producing for Augenschein with Jonathan Saubach (Luna's Revenge) serving as executive producer.

"Scott Free is committed to bold, original films and filmmaking and Berlin Nobody couldn't be a better example of that," Scott said in a statement announcing the Berlin-set thriller.

Sink next appears in director Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins. The A24 film is in theaters on December 9.