Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

The summer is almost over, but that doesn't mean streaming services are slowing down their output any time soon. With the end of July on the horizon, services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Prime Video are looking ahead to August, preparing to add a bunch of new movies and TV shows to their lineups for subscribers to check out. It's no secret by now that streamers bring in new content each month, and August will be no exception to that trend. Netflix has quite a few notable originals to look out for in August. These originals include Project Power, Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, and the fifth season of Lucifer. The service will also be adding the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, as well as every episode of Legend of Korra. HBO Max is getting a major wave of new DC titles over the course of August. Six live-action Batman movies will be added to the lineup on August 1st, alongside the first two seasons of the hit animated series Harley Quinn. August 6th will bring the release of the Doom Patrol Season 2 finale, followed by the arrival of Birds of Prey on August 15th. You can take a look below at the full list of every movie and TV show being added to major streaming services in August.

August 1 NETFLIX

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Super Monsters: The New Class -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President's Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool's Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight's the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin's Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister's Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn't So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008 HULU

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child's Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend's Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine PRIME VIDEO

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

prevnext

August 2 NETFLIX

Almost Love

Connected -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

I'll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO) HULU

Shark vs. Surfer: Special prevnext

August 3 NETFLIX

Immigration Nation -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories HULU

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

PRIME VIDEO

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

prevnext

August 4 NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL HBO MAX

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO) prevnext

August 5 NETFLIX

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World's Most Wanted -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PRIME VIDEO

Arkansas (2020) prevnext

August 6 NETFLIX

The Rain: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods -- NETFLIX ANIME HBO MAX

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN) HULU

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon PRIME VIDEO

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) prevnext

August 7 NETFLIX

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Berlin, Berlin -- NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard - Premiere

Muppets Now - "Fever Pitch"

One Day at Disney - "Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director"

Disney Family Sundays - "Goofy: Pencil Cup"

Pixar in Real Life - "WALL-E: BnL Pop-Up Shop"

HBO MAX

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

Jessy & Nessy - Amazon Original Series: Season 1B prevnext

August 8 NETFLIX

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness HBO MAX

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO) HULU

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode prevnext

August 9 HBO MAX

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO) prevnext

August 10 NETFLIX

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nightcrawler HULU

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day PRIME VIDEO

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019) prevnext

August 11 NETFLIX

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL HBO MAX

Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO) HULU

Alive And Kicking

Monster's Ball prevnext

August 12 NETFLIX

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO) HULU

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) prevnext

August 13 NETFLIX

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere prevnext

August 14 NETFLIX

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

3%: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El robo del siglo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fearless -- NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power -- NETFLIX FILM

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Teenage Bounty Hunters -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL DISNEY+

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan - Premiere

Muppets Now - "Getting Testy"

Magic Camp - Premiere

One Day at Disney - "Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer"

Weird But True - "Dinosaurs" (Season 3 Premiere) HBO MAX

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO) HULU

Bernie The Dolphin 2 PRIME VIDEO

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji - Amazon Original Series: Season 1 prevnext

August 15 NETFLIX

Rita: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134

Island Life: Complete Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

prevnext

August 16 NETFLIX

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012) HBO MAX

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO) HULU

Behind You prevnext

August 17 NETFLIX

Crazy Awesome Teachers -- NETFLIX FILM

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

August 18 HBO MAX

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2 HULU

The Cup PRIME VIDEO

The Cup (2012) prevnext

August 19 NETFLIX

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind -- NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Score -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY prevnext

August 20 NETFLIX

Biohackers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Kisser

Great Pretender -- NETFLIX ANIME

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1 HULU

Daffodils

Unacknowledged prevnext

August 21 NETFLIX

Alien TV -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Fuego negro -- NETFLIX FILM

Hoops -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer: Season 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sleepover -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now - "Sleep Mode"

One Day at Disney - "Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services"

Weird But True - "National Parks"

HBO MAX

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don't Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO) HULU

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original) PRIME VIDEO

Chemical Hearts (2020) - Amazon Original Movie

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: Season 2B prevnext

August 22 HBO MAX

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO) HULU

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere PRIME VIDEO

The Legion (2020) prevnext

August 23 NETFLIX

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz HBO MAX

Mia's Magic Playground HULU

Blindspot: Complete Season 5

prevnext

August 24 HBO MAX

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO) HULU

The Roads Not Taken prevnext

August 25 NETFLIX

Emily's Wonder Lab -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Trinkets: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

August 26 NETFLIX

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La venganza de Analía -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Dollar Beach House -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising Phoenix -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HULU

Mom: Complete Season 7 prevnext

August 27 NETFLIX

Aggretsuko: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground HBO MAX

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

prevnext

August 28 NETFLIX

All Together Now -- NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Released -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe - Premiere

Muppets Now - "The I.T. Factor"

One Day at Disney - "Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director"

Weird But True - "Farming" HBO MAX

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six HULU

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original) PRIME VIDEO

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys - Amazon Original Special prevnext

August 29 HBO MAX

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO) prevnext