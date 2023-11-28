Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in December 2023

December will be here in just a few days, believe it or not. In addition to the holiday season kicking into high gear, the arrival of the new month also means new additions to many of your favorite streaming services. Major streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video have already announced their complete lineups for the month of December. Next month will be kicking off in exciting fashion, as December 1st is a huge day for new additions on most services. Disney+ will be delivering the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, while Netflix adds a slew of live-action DC movies to its roster. That same day, Prime Video will release the new holiday film Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy. Speaking of Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service has one of the biggest TV releases of the new month on its slate. On December 15th, the streamer will premiere the second season of Reacher. You can check out the full December streaming release calendar below!

December 1st NETFLIX

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd – Premiere

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere MAX

9

Anna and the King

Behind Enemy Lines

The Biggest Little Farm

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

The Box

Clear and Present Danger

The Color Purple

Curse of the Pink Panther

Cut Bank

Denial

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Die Another Day

Doomsday

Elektra

Eye in the Sky

Flipped

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Hereafter

Hitman: Agent 47

How To Eat Fried Worms

The Hunt For Red October

I Am

The Informant!

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jurassic World

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

The Longest Ride

Love in the Time of Cholera

The Lovers

Low Tide

Mad Max: Fury Road

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D

Naked Lunch

Necessary Roughness

Notes on a Scandal

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Over Her Dead Body

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Patriot Games

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Pink Panther

Prancer: A Christmas Tale

Ramona and Beezus

Red Dawn

Return of the Pink Panther

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Semi-Pro

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America

A Shot In The Dark

Skyfall

Son of the Pink Panther

The Souvenir

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Strangers: Prey at Night

The Sum of All Fears

Timeline

Trail of the Pink Panther

Trainwreck

A View To Kill

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy

The Women

The World is Not Enough PARAMOUNT+

The World According to Football premiere

SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Dates of Christmas

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very English Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

A Walk on the Moon

Adult World

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

American Hustle

Angel Heart

Angela's Ashes

Barbarella

Bend It Like Beckham

Body Cam

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Carriers

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Christmas by Candlelight

Christmas Casanova

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Scotland

Cloverfield

Coupled Up for Christmas

Crawl

Critical Condition

Dead Presidents

Deck the Halls

Dirty Dancing

Eat, Love, London

Emma (1996)

Ernest Saves Christmas

Face/Off

Finding Vivian Maier

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Hondo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Imagine That

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jersey Girl

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Machine Gun Preacher

Madea's Big Happy Family

Megamind

Milk Money

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Pretty Baby

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

RED 2

Regarding Henry

Rise of the Guardians

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scrapper

Set It Off

She's All That

Sirens

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Tangerine

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Addams Family (1991)

The Christmas Classic

The Dead Zone

The Face of Love

The Fighting Temptations

The Fugitive

The Hours

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

The Thing

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

The Words

Total Recall

Trainspotting

Trapped in Paradise

Triple 9

Twisted

Up in Smoke

War of the Worlds

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Witness

Wuthering Heights HULU

CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Legacy

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

The Day The Earth Stood Still

District 9

Epic Movie

Epic

Ever After

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters

Harry Brown

Harvard Park

High School High

High-rise

Hostel: Part III

Hudson Hawk

The Hustler

House Of Flying Daggers

Hustlers

Hysteria

I Am Number Four

Johnson Family Vacation

Juno

Magic Mike XXL

Magic Mike

The Marine

Masterminds

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

The Omen

Paddington 2

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Shutter

The Sitter

Sommersby

Splash

Tombstone

War

A Walk in the Woods

When In Rome

You Again PEACOCK

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

The Chronicles of Riddick

Riddick

Commitment to Life

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence

Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery

Dream Moms

Everest

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Exorcist: Believer

The Family Man

Frost/Nixon

Fun with Dick and Jane

Game of Love

Heart of the Matter

The Journey Ahead

Jumanji

Just Go with It

Kajillionaire

Kick-Ass 2

The Last Witch Hunter

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance

Man on the Moon

North to Home

Perfect Harmony

Pitch Black

Pitch Perfect

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

A Winning Team

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

7th Heaven S1-S11

My Three Sons S1-S12

50 First Dates

Baywatch

Candy Cane Lane

Click

Cry Macho

Death Rides A Horse

Death Warrant

Forces Of Nature

Hot Tub Time Machine

I Wish

In The Heat Of The Night

Kiss The Girls

Little Man Tate

Made Of Honor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Murphy's Law

Picture This

Stardust

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Support the Girls

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Dead Zone

The Dirty Dozen

The Machinist

The Magnificent Seven

The Proposal

The Ring

The Turkey Bowl

December 2nd DISNEY+

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere PARAMOUNT+

Thriller 40 premiere

Robbie the Reindeer PEACOCK

My Norwegian Holiday

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

The Wall, Season 5, New Episode prevnext

December 3rd NETFLIX

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade

Pets and Pickers, Season 2

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic HULU

The Jingle Bell Jubilee PEACOCK

A Not So Royal Christmas PRIME VIDEO

December 4th NETFLIX

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY MAX

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning PARAMOUNT+

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week HULU

Mob Land PEACOCK

Botched, Season 8, All Episodes

Christmas with a Kiss

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode prevnext

December 5th NETFLIX

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15 DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Semi-Finals (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special MAX

Great Photo, Lovely Life

Real Time Crime, Season 2 PARAMOUNT+

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? premiere PEACOCK

Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Barbershop: The Next Cut

December 6th NETFLIX

Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere MAX

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours PARAMOUNT+

Digman! (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 3)

Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 4) HULU

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

December 7th NETFLIX

Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY MAX

Boom Boom Bruno

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C PARAMOUNT+

The Envoys Season 2 premiere

Showing Up HULU

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived . . . Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere PEACOCK

Beast

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

December 8th NETFLIX

Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere PARAMOUNT+

Baby Shark's Big Movie premiere

Ghosts UK (Season 2) HULU

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity PRIME VIDEO

Christmas at the Opry

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

To All a Good Night

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PEACOCK

Dating Santa

Dealing with Christmas

Merry Little Batman

World's First Christmas

December 9th NETFLIX

Love and Monsters DISNEY+

Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere PARAMOUNT+

Transformers: The Last Knight HULU

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe PEACOCK

The Croods: A New Age

Magic in Mistletoe

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

December 10th MAX

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes

White House Christmas PARAMOUNT+

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop HULU

The Matrix Resurrections PEACOCK

Christmas on Cherry Lane

December 11th DISNEY+

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1) MAX

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners PARAMOUNT+

The Billion Dollar Goal premiere

Jules HULU

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

December 12th NETFLIX

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location) MAX

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B

sMothered, Season 5

Trees and Other Entanglements PARAMOUNT+

Born in Synanon premiere PEACOCK

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

December 13th NETFLIX

1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4 PARAMOUNT+

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4) HULU

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Halloween Ends

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

December 14th NETFLIX

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES HULU

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean

Higher Power

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5 PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1-3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

December 15th NETFLIX

Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

CMA Country Christmas Special MAX

The Giver

On the Tee, Season 1B PARAMOUNT+

Finestkind premiere

The National Christmas Tree Lighting HULU

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Freakonomics

I Give It A Year

Lemon

Results

The Giver

White God

The Retirement Plan PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes PRIME VIDEO

December 16th MAX

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Secret Gift of Christmas

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

December 17th MAX

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective PARAMOUNT+

Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special PEACOCK

December 18th NETFLIX

Mush-Mush and the Mushables MAX

Good Cop Bad Cop

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial

World's First Battlefield

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode

Friends & Family Christmas

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

December 19th NETFLIX

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY MAX

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 PEACOCK

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes

Password, Season 1, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

December 20th NETFLIX

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode MAX

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note

Daniel (HBO Original) PARAMOUNT+

Golda HULU

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode

December 21st NETFLIX

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base DISNEY+

Beau Is Afraid HULU

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

December 22nd NETFLIX

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere PARAMOUNT+

The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays HULU

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

December 23rd DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2 MAX

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 PARAMOUNT+

Frosty Returns PEACOCK

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

December 24th NETFLIX

A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3 MAX

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited

December 25th NETFLIX

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 DISNEY+

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4 MAX

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! HULU

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

December 26th NETFLIX

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5 MAX

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2

Building Outside the Lines

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 PARAMOUNT+

No Escape HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

December 27th NETFLIX

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 6 PARAMOUNT+

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors HULU

Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

December 28th NETFLIX

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7 MAX

Married to Real Estate, Season 3

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey HULU

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

December 29th NETFLIX

Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8 MAX

In With the Old, Seasons 5

Restoring Galveston: The Inn

The Established Home, Season 3 HULU

It Lives Inside PEACOCK

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode

December 30th DISNEY+

Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 9 MAX

Amina's Way

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) PEACOCK

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode PRIME VIDEO

Baby Shark's Big Show S1

Blue's Clues S1

Blue's Clues & You S1-S2

Hit The Floor S1-S4

Moesha S1-S6

Sister Sister S1-S6

Team Umizoomi S1

The Affair S1-S5

