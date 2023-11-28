Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in December 2023
Netflix, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, and more streamers have big plans in store next month.
December will be here in just a few days, believe it or not. In addition to the holiday season kicking into high gear, the arrival of the new month also means new additions to many of your favorite streaming services. Major streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video have already announced their complete lineups for the month of December.
Next month will be kicking off in exciting fashion, as December 1st is a huge day for new additions on most services. Disney+ will be delivering the streaming debut of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, while Netflix adds a slew of live-action DC movies to its roster. That same day, Prime Video will release the new holiday film Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy.
Speaking of Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service has one of the biggest TV releases of the new month on its slate. On December 15th, the streamer will premiere the second season of Reacher.
You can check out the full December streaming release calendar below!
December 1st
NETFLIX
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
May December -- NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Shepherd – Premiere
Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere
MAX
9
Anna and the King
Behind Enemy Lines
The Biggest Little Farm
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
The Box
Clear and Present Danger
The Color Purple
Curse of the Pink Panther
Cut Bank
Denial
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Die Another Day
Doomsday
Elektra
Eye in the Sky
Flipped
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Hereafter
Hitman: Agent 47
How To Eat Fried Worms
The Hunt For Red October
I Am
The Informant!
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jurassic World
License to Kill
Live and Let Die
The Longest Ride
Love in the Time of Cholera
The Lovers
Low Tide
Mad Max: Fury Road
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D
Naked Lunch
Necessary Roughness
Notes on a Scandal
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Over Her Dead Body
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Patriot Games
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Pink Panther
Prancer: A Christmas Tale
Ramona and Beezus
Red Dawn
Return of the Pink Panther
Revenge of the Pink Panther
Semi-Pro
Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America
A Shot In The Dark
Skyfall
Son of the Pink Panther
The Souvenir
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Strangers: Prey at Night
The Sum of All Fears
Timeline
Trail of the Pink Panther
Trainwreck
A View To Kill
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
The Women
The World is Not Enough
PARAMOUNT+
The World According to Football premiere
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
American Hustle
Angel Heart
Angela's Ashes
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition
Dead Presidents
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off
Finding Vivian Maier
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Imagine That
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher
Madea's Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Pretty Baby
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scrapper
Set It Off
She's All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise
Triple 9
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights
HULU
CoComelon – JJ's Animal Time: Complete Season 2
One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)
Airheads
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
The Day The Earth Stood Still
District 9
Epic Movie
Epic
Ever After
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harry Brown
Harvard Park
High School High
High-rise
Hostel: Part III
Hudson Hawk
The Hustler
House Of Flying Daggers
Hustlers
Hysteria
I Am Number Four
Johnson Family Vacation
Juno
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike
The Marine
Masterminds
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
The Omen
Paddington 2
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Shutter
The Sitter
Sommersby
Splash
Tombstone
War
A Walk in the Woods
When In Rome
You Again
PEACOCK
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
The Chronicles of Riddick
Riddick
Commitment to Life
Darrow & Darrow Pilot
Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence
Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder
Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery
Dream Moms
Everest
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Exorcist: Believer
The Family Man
Frost/Nixon
Fun with Dick and Jane
Game of Love
Heart of the Matter
The Journey Ahead
Jumanji
Just Go with It
Kajillionaire
Kick-Ass 2
The Last Witch Hunter
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance
Man on the Moon
North to Home
Perfect Harmony
Pitch Black
Pitch Perfect
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas
A Winning Team
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
7th Heaven S1-S11
My Three Sons S1-S12
50 First Dates
Baywatch
Candy Cane Lane
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Forces Of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In The Heat Of The Night
Kiss The Girls
Little Man Tate
Made Of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy's Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country
December 2nd
DISNEY+
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Thriller 40 premiere
Robbie the Reindeer
PEACOCK
My Norwegian Holiday
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode
December 3rd
NETFLIX
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe
Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade
Pets and Pickers, Season 2
Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic
HULU
The Jingle Bell Jubilee
PEACOCK
A Not So Royal Christmas
PRIME VIDEO
Coach Prime S2
December 4th
NETFLIX
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning
PARAMOUNT+
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week
HULU
Mob Land
PEACOCK
Botched, Season 8, All Episodes
Christmas with a Kiss
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
December 5th
NETFLIX
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Semi-Finals (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special
MAX
Great Photo, Lovely Life
Real Time Crime, Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? premiere
PEACOCK
Barmageddon, Season 2, New Episode
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem
December 6th
NETFLIX
Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)
SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)
The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere
MAX
Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours
PARAMOUNT+
Digman! (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 3)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 4)
HULU
We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere
A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1
Crazy Rich Asians
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
December 7th
NETFLIX
Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES
NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Boom Boom Bruno
Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers
Vlad & Niki, Season 2C
PARAMOUNT+
The Envoys Season 2 premiere
Showing Up
HULU
Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18
I Survived . . . Complete Season 5
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1
The Bling Ring: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Beast
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 8th
NETFLIX
Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM
Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Mission
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Baby Shark's Big Movie premiere
Ghosts UK (Season 2)
HULU
Culprits: Complete Season 1
The Mission: Special Premiere
Proximity
PRIME VIDEO
Christmas at the Opry
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
To All a Good Night
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PEACOCK
Dating Santa
Dealing with Christmas
Merry Little Batman
World's First Christmas
Your Christmas Or Mine 2
December 9th
NETFLIX
Love and Monsters
DISNEY+
Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Transformers: The Last Knight
HULU
Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe
PEACOCK
The Croods: A New Age
Magic in Mistletoe
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
WWE NXT Deadline
December 10th
MAX
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes
White House Christmas
PARAMOUNT+
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop
HULU
The Matrix Resurrections
PEACOCK
Christmas on Cherry Lane
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode
December 11th
DISNEY+
Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)
MAX
Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners
PARAMOUNT+
The Billion Dollar Goal premiere
Jules
HULU
Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
Round and Round
December 12th
NETFLIX
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Finale (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)
MAX
1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B
sMothered, Season 5
Trees and Other Entanglements
PARAMOUNT+
Born in Synanon premiere
PEACOCK
Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Asteroid City
December 13th
NETFLIX
1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)
Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)
Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4
PARAMOUNT+
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)
HULU
Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Halloween Ends
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors and Lies (Extended Version), Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode
December 14th
NETFLIX
As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8
Swamp People: Complete Season 14
Blue Jean
Higher Power
I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1
A Nurse To Die For: Special Premiere
Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1-3
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 15th
NETFLIX
Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
CMA Country Christmas Special
MAX
The Giver
On the Tee, Season 1B
PARAMOUNT+
Finestkind premiere
The National Christmas Tree Lighting
HULU
Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1
CMA Country Christmas
2 Days In New York
Alan Partridge
Freakonomics
I Give It A Year
Lemon
Results
The Giver
White God
The Retirement Plan
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes
PRIME VIDEO
Reacher S2
December 16th
MAX
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B
PEACOCK
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Secret Gift of Christmas
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 17th
MAX
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective
PARAMOUNT+
Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special
PEACOCK
Sealed with a List
December 18th
NETFLIX
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
MAX
Good Cop Bad Cop
Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial
World's First Battlefield
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode
Friends & Family Christmas
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
December 19th
NETFLIX
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5
Border Control: Sweden
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2
PEACOCK
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5, New Episodes
Password, Season 1, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Every Body
December 20th
NETFLIX
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM
Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)
Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere
Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode
MAX
American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note
Daniel (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Golda
HULU
Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Voice, Season 24, New Episodes
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episodes
December 21st
NETFLIX
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B
Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base
DISNEY+
Beau Is Afraid
HULU
Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1
Nightwatch: Complete Season 5
Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1
A View To Kill For: Special Premiere
Operation Napoleon
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes
Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Gigolò per caso
December 22nd
NETFLIX
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays
HULU
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)
Maggie Moore(s)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11, New Episode
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 23rd
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 2
MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 12
PARAMOUNT+
Frosty Returns
PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 24th
NETFLIX
A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 3
MAX
OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited
Spirited Away: Live On Stage
December 25th
NETFLIX
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
DISNEY+
Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 4
MAX
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!
HULU
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
The Flash (2023)
December 26th
NETFLIX
Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 5
MAX
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2
Building Outside the Lines
Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
No Escape
HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 12
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Sound of Freedom
December 27th
NETFLIX
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)
Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 6
PARAMOUNT+
The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
HULU
Rewind the '90s: Complete Season 1
Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Terminator: Genisys
December 28th
NETFLIX
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 7
MAX
Married to Real Estate, Season 3
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey
HULU
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16
An Amish Murder: Special Premiere
Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 29th
NETFLIX
Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 8
MAX
In With the Old, Seasons 5
Restoring Galveston: The Inn
The Established Home, Season 3
HULU
It Lives Inside
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
December 30th
DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Episode 9
MAX
Amina's Way
Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode
PRIME VIDEO
Baby Shark's Big Show S1
Blue's Clues S1
Blue's Clues & You S1-S2
Hit The Floor S1-S4
Moesha S1-S6
Sister Sister S1-S6
Team Umizoomi S1
The Affair S1-S5
Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2
December 31st
NETFLIX
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
PARAMOUNT+
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
HULU
The ABCs Of Death 2
The ABCs Of Death
Bad Milo!
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Jack And Diane
Marrowbone
Satanic
Splinter
Vanishing On 7th Street
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
XX
Zombieland: Double Tap