Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in February 2021

Believe it or not, we're already almost a full month into 2021. January has just about come and gone, which means that February is on the horizon. Of course, for those who use streaming services, a new month means new movies and TV shows to enjoy. Each and every month, most of the major streaming services add plenty of titles, both original and acquired, for subscribers to enjoy. February 2021 is no exception, as there will be quite a few new arrivals for folks to look forward to. The decision by Warner Bros. Pictures to put all of its upcoming 2021 films on HBO Max alongside their theatrical releases has caused waves around the industry, but it does mean that February will see the debut of two brand new studio projects on the streaming service. Judas and the Black Messiah will begin streaming on February 12th, followed by Tom & Jerry on February 26th. Over on Disney+, each Friday of February will bring a new episode of Marvel's popular WandaVision series, while the service also debuts its new original film Flora & Ulysses later in the month. Netflix is releasing some highly-anticipated titles as well, with Malcolm and Marie, Firefly Lane, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever on the February schedule. You can take a look below at everything coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video in February.

February 1 NETFLIX

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005) HBO MAX

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971 HULU

60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)

Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman's Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa's Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

You've Got Mail (1998) PRIME VIDEO

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

One On One: Season 1-5

The Game: Seasons 1-3

February 2 NETFLIX

Kid Cosmic -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mighty Express: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES HBO MAX

A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)

Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)

Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO) HULU

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

February 3 NETFLIX

All My Friends Are Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

Black Beach -- NETFLIX FILM

Firefly Lane -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

Tacoma FD, Season 2 HULU

Modern Family, Seasons 1-11

February 4 HBO MAX

Haute Dog (S1C), Max Original Series

Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale

HULU

12 Hour Shift (2020)

February 5 NETFLIX

Hache: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Invisible City -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Paradiso -- NETFLIX FILM

Little Big Women -- NETFLIX FILM

Malcolm & Marie -- NETFLIX FILM

Space Sweepers -- NETFLIX FILM

Strip Down, Rise Up -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision - New Episode HBO MAX

Aquaman, 2018

Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021

In Other Words, 2021 (HBO)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers

Vengeance: Killer Lovers

Vengeance: Killer Neighbors HULU

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020) PRIME VIDEO

Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 6 NETFLIX

The Sinner: Jamie HBO MAX

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019

February 7 HBO MAX

We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020

HULU

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere (ABC Studios)

February 8 NETFLIX

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

February 9 HBO MAX

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Gen:Lock, Season 1

February 10 NETFLIX

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman -- NETFLIX FILM

The World We Make (2019) HBO MAX

C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO)

February 11 NETFLIX

Capitani -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Layla Majnun -- NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot -- NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

There is No "I" in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere HULU

Then Came You (2019)

February 12 NETFLIX

Buried by the Bernards -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nadiya Bakes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever -- NETFLIX FILM

Xico's Journey -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision - New Episode

Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch HBO MAX

Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)

Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO)

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Very Scary People, Season 2 HULU

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You're Next (2013) PRIME VIDEO

Map Of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 13 NETFLIX

Monsoon (2019) HBO MAX

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO) HULU

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

February 14 HBO MAX

The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)

February 15 NETFLIX

The Crew -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO)

The Batman

Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Hot Ones, Season 1

Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020

Static Shock HULU

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)

February 16 NETFLIX

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3 HULU

Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) PRIME VIDEO

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 17 NETFLIX

Behind Her Eyes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HULU

Logan Lucky (2017)

February 18 NETFLIX

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan -- NETFLIX ANIME HBO MAX

Arthur's Law (Dubbed), Max Original Series Premiere

Ben 10, Season 4B

It's a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere HULU

Good Trouble: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) PRIME VIDEO

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19 NETFLIX

I Care A Lot -- NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL HBO MAX

The Killer Truth, Season 1 DISNEY+

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1-5)

Flora & Ulysses - Film Premiere

WandaVision - New Episode HULU

Nomadland (2021) PRIME VIDEO

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 20 NETFLIX

Classmates Minus -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)

February 21 NETFLIX

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

February 22 HBO MAX

Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)

February 23 NETFLIX

Brian Regan: On The Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO) HULU

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Dredd (2012)

February 24 NETFLIX

Canine Intervention -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

February 25 NETFLIX

Geez & Ann -- NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion -- NETFLIX ANIME HULU

Snowfall: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

February 26 NETFLIX

Bigfoot Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her -- NETFLIX FILM

Captain Fantastic (2016)

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011) DISNEY+

Car Sos (s8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (s1-3)

Disney Roll it Back (s1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1-2)

Mickey Go Local (s1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale - Premiere

WandaVision - New Episode HBO MAX

Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

Lupe, 2021 (HBO)

Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)

Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 HULU

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) PRIME VIDEO

The Informer (2020)

The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series