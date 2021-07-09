Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in July 2021
July is almost here and many of the major streaming services are gearing up for blockbuster season with a bunch of new movie and TV additions. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video all have a ton of titles in store next month, including some of the biggest movie releases of the year so far.
Disney+ has not one, but two massive blockbusters being added to its lineup next month as part of the Premier Access program. Black Widow, the first Marvel Studios movie in nearly two years, will arrive on July 9th, followed by Jungle Cruise on July 30th. Smack in the middle of those two events will be the Season 1 finale of Loki.
HBO Max continues its day-and-date rollout of Warner Bros. movies in July with perhaps one of the most anticipated titles from the studio in 2021. LeBron James teams up with the Tune Squad for Space Jam: A New Legacy, arriving on July 16th.
Over on Netflix, July will bring new shows like Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Resident Evil, along with the second seasons of Outer Banks and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.
You can check out all of July's upcoming arrivals below!
July 1
NETFLIX
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
¡Come! (aka Eat!), 2020
8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)
Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)
Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)
Black Panthers, 1968
Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)
Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)
Cantinflas (HBO)
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Cousins, 1989 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)
Eve's Bayou, 1997
Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)
First, 201
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi, 1982
Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)
The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)
Gun Crazy, 1950
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)
Lucky, 2017 (HBO)
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)
Monster-In-Law, 2005
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
My Brother Luca (HBO)
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)
Pleasantville, 1998
The Prince of Tides, 1991
Project X, 1987 (HBO)
The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)
Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)
Rambo, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Reds, 1981 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Scream, 1996
Scream 2, 1997
Scream 3, 2000
Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)
The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2012 (HBO)
Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere
Trick 'R Treat, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)
Westworld (Movie), 1973
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004
The White Stadium, 1928
Won't Back Down, 2012 (HBO)
Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)
HULU
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin' With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let's be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
PRIME VIDEO
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack And Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona And Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2006)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)
July 2
NETFLIX
Snowpiercer
The 8th Night -- NETFLIX FILM
Big Timber -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 -- NETFLIX FILM
Haseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM
Mortel: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven's Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110 “Common Ground”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102
HBO MAX
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)
HULU
Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
July 3
NETFLIX
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
HBO MAX
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Nancy Drew, Season 2
HULU
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
July 6
NETFLIX
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 7
NETFLIX
Brick Mansions
This Little Love of Mine
Cat People -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dogs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: '97 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The War Next-door -- NETFLIX SERIES
Major Grom: Plague Doctor -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Monsters At Work - Premiere Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”
Loki - New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends - Black Widow
HBO MAX
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)
July 8
NETFLIX
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness -- NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)
The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon (2017)
July 9
NETFLIX
Atypical: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Biohackers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Cook of Castamar -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 -- NETFLIX FILM
How I Became a Superhero -- NETFLIX FILM
Last Summer -- NETFLIX FILM
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Virgin River: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow - Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 209 “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
HBO MAX
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
HULU
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World... (2013)
Moffie (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Our Friend (2019)
Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
July 12
HBO MAX
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
HULU
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
July 14
NETFLIX
A Classic Horror Story -- NETFLIX FILM
The Guide to the Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM
Gunpowder Milkshake -- NETFLIX FILM
Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Unorthodox Life -- NETFLIX SERIES
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Loki - Finale
Monsters At Work - Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
HULU
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American (2015)
July 15
NETFLIX
A Perfect Fit -- NETFLIX FILM
BEASTARS: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Amanda -- NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)
HULU
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)
PRIME VIDEO
El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
July 16
NETFLIX
The Beguiled
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Deep -- NETFLIX FILM
Explained: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 -- NETFLIX FILM
Johnny Test -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 210 “The Transformation”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112 "Rescue On Ryloth"
HBO MAX
Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
HULU
McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2
July 17
NETFLIX
Cosmic Sin
HBO MAX
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 21
NETFLIX
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Chernobyl 1986 -- NETFLIX FILM
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sexy Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”
Behind The Attraction - All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work - Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”
July 22
NETFLIX
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop -- NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
HULU
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
July 23
NETFLIX
A Second Chance: Rivals! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled -- NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky -- NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North -- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover -- NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks - Premiere
Stuntman - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211 “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 “Infested”
HBO MAX
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart) (HBO)
July 26
NETFLIX
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
HBO MAX
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Artist (2011)
July 27
NETFLIX
All American: Season 3
The Operative
Mighty Express: Season 4
HBO MAX
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
July 28
NETFLIX
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
Bartkowiak -- NETFLIX FILM
The Snitch Cartel: Origins -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
DISNEY+
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - All Episodes Streaming
Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work - Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
July 29
NETFLIX
Resort to Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom -- NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
The Resort (2021)
July 30
NETFLIX
Centaurworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Mercenary -- NETFLIX FILM
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise - Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212 "Second Chances"
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114 “War Mantle”
HBO MAX
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1