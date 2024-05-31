Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in June 2024

On the TV side of things, June will see the return of hit shows like The Boys, Mayor of Kingstown, and HBO's House of the Dragon. The Acolyte, the newest live-action Star Wars series, hits Disney+ this month.

June is almost upon us and the arrival of a new month always means it's time for a new wave of movies and TV shows on your favorite streaming services. Netflix , Disney+ , Max, Hulu , Paramount+ , Peacock , and Prime Video all have waves of new additions planned throughout the month ahead.

June 1st

NETFLIX

1917

30 for 30: Once Brothers

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Ali

Baby Boy

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Devil's Own

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dune (1984)

Heartland: Season 16

Home

Kicking & Screaming

La La Land

Land of the Lost

The Lego Movie

National Security

On the Basis of Sex

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

S.W.A.T.

Simon

Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation

Tangerine

Two Can Play That Game

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

MAX

50/50

America's Sweethearts

American Heist

Bandits

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Demolition

The Disaster Artist

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que?

Hope Springs

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue

Into the Blue 2: The Reef

The Invention of Lying

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus

Life After

Mamma Mia!

Marmaduke

Minari

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Open Water 3: Cage Dive

The Other Guys

Overlord

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Ride Along 2

Shadows

Shining Through

The Skin I Live In

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice

Sugar

The Time Traveler's Wife

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems

Urban Legend

User Zero

Wanted

HULU

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14

Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 139

House Hunters: Complete Season 171

Island Life: Complete Season 17

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7

Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3

About Last Night (1986)

Annapolis

Aquamarine

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Batman

Betsy's Wedding

Blades Of Glory

Blue City

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

The Boss

Boys Don't Cry

Brown Sugar

Click

Coyote Ugly

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

Death on the Nile (2022)

The Duke

Eight Millimeter

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Fight Club

Freddy Got Fingered

Fresh Horses

The Girl Next Door

Hide and Seek

Hitchcock

Independence Day

It Follows

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Joker

Kill Your Darlings

Life of Pi

Little Black Book

Lord of War

Mirrors

The Missing

Money Monster

The New Guy

Office Space

Over The Hedge

Prayers for Bobby

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

Skyscraper

Silent Hill

Slums Of Beverly Hills

Split

St. Elmo's Fire

Taps

Van Helsing

Volcano

The Vow

Weird Science

Wild Tales

Working Girl

PARAMOUNT+

10 Cloverfield Lane

13 Going on 30

A Man Called Horse

American Beauty

Animal Kingdom

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan

Blazing Saddles

Bounce

Bound

But I'm a Cheerleader

Chantilly Bridge

Chasing Amy

Chicago

Coach Carter

Congo

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dog Day Afternoon

EuroTrip

Failure to Launch

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

High Noon

Hustle & Flow

In & Out

In The Bedroom

It Takes Two

Jade

Kiss The Girls

Lifeguard

North of Normal

Pretty In Pink

Save the Last Dance

Shaft

She's All That

She's the Man

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Shutter Island

Soapdish

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Stardust

Summer of Sam

Super 8

Texas Rangers

The African Queen

The Beach Bum

The Boy

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cookout

The Fighting Temptations

The Honeymooners

The Impossible

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Lookout

The Love Guru

The Net

The Queens of Comedy

The Quiet Man

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Shootist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Way Way Back

There Will Be Blood

Tommy Boy

Trading Places

Unidentified Objects

Vampire in Brooklyn

PEACOCK

Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4

2012

About Time

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Anna and the Apocalypse

Away & Back

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Best Man

Billy Elliot

The Birdcage

Blockers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

Bride of Chucky

Brokeback Mountain

Burlesque

Capote

Caribbean Summer

Christmas at Dollywood

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Rome

Christmas at Vienna

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Clue

Constantine

The Croods

Dante's Peak

The Derby Stallion

Despicable Me 3

The Dilemma

A Fantastic Woman

Far From Heaven

Fences

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Girls Trip

Gladiator

Gods of Egypt

Hidden Gems

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Dreams

It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2

Jennifer's Body

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

The Joneses

Limbo

Love is Strange

Love's Portrait

Midway (1976)

Moriah's Lighthouse

Nantucket Noel

The Other Guys

Philadelphia

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Pride

Pride (2014)

The Producers (2005)

Puss in Boots

Red

Red 2

Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

A Royal Makeover

RV (2006)

Safe House (2012)

Saved!

Saving Private Ryan

The Secret Life of Pets

Seed of Chucky

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Stomp the Yard

A Summer to Remember

TED

The Terminal

Turbo

Van Helsing

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The Wedding Date

What Happens in Vegas

With-In

PRIME VIDEO

Las Vegas S1-S5

21 & Over (Freevee)

All Saints

Animal Crackers

Annie (2014)

A Raisin In The Sun

At Close Range

Basic

Battlefield Earth

Bite The Bullet

Black Dynamite

Bloodsport

Blow Out

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brewster's Millions

Brick

Brick Mansions (Freevee)

Bruno

Buck And The Preacher

Class

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Cry Freedom

Dark Angel

Dark Blue

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Death At A Funeral

Diablo

Duck Soup

Edge Of Darkness

Eye Of The Needle

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Freevee)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Finding Forrester

Fireproof

Gigli

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Gridiron Gang

Guarding Tess

Hackers

Hector and the Search for Happiness (Freevee)

Hellfighters

High Noon

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

If Beale Street Could Talk (Freevee)

Igby Goes Down

Incendies

It Came From Outer Space

Johnny Mnemonic

Juan Of The Dead

Just Mercy

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

Last Tango In Paris

Layer Cake

Legion (Freevee)

Little Man

Macarthur

Man's Favorite Sport?

Midnight Run

Milk

Money Train

No Country For Old Men

No Good Deed

No Stranger Than Love

Noah

Not Without My Daughter

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior

Open Season

Outlaws And Angels

Overboard

Pariah

Paths Of Glory

Platoon

Precious

Predestination

Punch-Drunk Love

Quantum Of Solace

Revenge

Rise of the Guardians (Freevee)

Running with the Devil (Freevee)

Saved!

Six Degrees Of Separation

Skyfall

Sleepover

Soapdish

Some Kind Of Wonderful

St. Elmo's Fire

Stomp The Yard

Superbad (Unrated)

Takers

Tangerine

Teen Wolf

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

The African Queen

The Animal

The Battle Of Britain

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Danish Girl

The Fate of the Furious (Freevee)

The Haunting

The Hurricane

The Kids Are All Right

The Last Castle

The Lost Husband (Freevee)

The Man in the Moon

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Mechanic

The Missouri Breaks

The Quiet Man

The Russia House

The War Wagon

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

Tomahawk

Traffik (Freevee)

Vertical Limit

Written On The Wind

You Got Served

Zero Dark Thirty (Freevee)