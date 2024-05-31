Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in June 2024
Check out the full list of every movie and show hitting streaming in June.
June is almost upon us and the arrival of a new month always means it's time for a new wave of movies and TV shows on your favorite streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have waves of new additions planned throughout the month ahead.
If you're into movies, Netflix has a couple of big debuts set for June. Richard Linklater's Hit Man, which stars Glen Powell, arrives on June 7th. Later in the month, the streamer will release the Jessica Alba-starring Trigger Warning.
On the TV side of things, June will see the return of hit shows like The Boys, Mayor of Kingstown, and HBO's House of the Dragon. The Acolyte, the newest live-action Star Wars series, hits Disney+ this month.
You can check out the full list of June's streaming additions below!
June 1st
NETFLIX
1917
30 for 30: Once Brothers
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Ali
Baby Boy
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Devil's Own
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dune (1984)
Heartland: Season 16
Home
Kicking & Screaming
La La Land
Land of the Lost
The Lego Movie
National Security
On the Basis of Sex
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
S.W.A.T.
Simon
Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Vacation
Tangerine
Two Can Play That Game
Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
MAX
50/50
America's Sweethearts
American Heist
Bandits
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Demolition
The Disaster Artist
Evil Dead (2013)
Fright Night (1985)
Generation Por Que?
Hope Springs
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Into the Blue
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
The Invention of Lying
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Krampus
Life After
Mamma Mia!
Marmaduke
Minari
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
The Other Guys
Overlord
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Ride Along 2
Shadows
Shining Through
The Skin I Live In
Spaceship Earth (2020)
Splice
Sugar
The Time Traveler's Wife
Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1
Uncut Gems
Urban Legend
User Zero
Wanted
HULU
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14
Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54
Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 139
House Hunters: Complete Season 171
Island Life: Complete Season 17
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7
Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3
About Last Night (1986)
Annapolis
Aquamarine
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Batman
Betsy's Wedding
Blades Of Glory
Blue City
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Boss
Boys Don't Cry
Brown Sugar
Click
Coyote Ugly
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
Death on the Nile (2022)
The Duke
Eight Millimeter
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fight Club
Freddy Got Fingered
Fresh Horses
The Girl Next Door
Hide and Seek
Hitchcock
Independence Day
It Follows
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Joker
Kill Your Darlings
Life of Pi
Little Black Book
Lord of War
Mirrors
The Missing
Money Monster
The New Guy
Office Space
Over The Hedge
Prayers for Bobby
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Skyscraper
Silent Hill
Slums Of Beverly Hills
Split
St. Elmo's Fire
Taps
Van Helsing
Volcano
The Vow
Weird Science
Wild Tales
Working Girl
PARAMOUNT+
10 Cloverfield Lane
13 Going on 30
A Man Called Horse
American Beauty
Animal Kingdom
Black Sheep
Black Snake Moan
Blazing Saddles
Bounce
Bound
But I'm a Cheerleader
Chantilly Bridge
Chasing Amy
Chicago
Coach Carter
Congo
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dog Day Afternoon
EuroTrip
Failure to Launch
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
Galaxy Quest
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Head of State
Heatwave
High Noon
Hustle & Flow
In & Out
In The Bedroom
It Takes Two
Jade
Kiss The Girls
Lifeguard
North of Normal
Pretty In Pink
Save the Last Dance
Shaft
She's All That
She's the Man
Sherlock Gnomes
Shooter
Shutter Island
Soapdish
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Stardust
Summer of Sam
Super 8
Texas Rangers
The African Queen
The Beach Bum
The Boy
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Cookout
The Fighting Temptations
The Honeymooners
The Impossible
The Island
The Last Airbender
The Last Castle
The Lookout
The Love Guru
The Net
The Queens of Comedy
The Quiet Man
The Raid 2
The Raid: Redemption
The Shootist
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Way Way Back
There Will Be Blood
Tommy Boy
Trading Places
Unidentified Objects
Vampire in Brooklyn
PEACOCK
Survivor's Remorse: Seasons 1-4
2012
About Time
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Anna and the Apocalypse
Away & Back
A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Best Man
Billy Elliot
The Birdcage
Blockers
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
Bride of Chucky
Brokeback Mountain
Burlesque
Capote
Caribbean Summer
Christmas at Dollywood
Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Rome
Christmas at Vienna
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Clue
Constantine
The Croods
Dante's Peak
The Derby Stallion
Despicable Me 3
The Dilemma
A Fantastic Woman
Far From Heaven
Fences
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Girls Trip
Gladiator
Gods of Egypt
Hidden Gems
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Dreams
It's OK to Ask Questions: Seasons 1-2
Jennifer's Body
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
The Joneses
Limbo
Love is Strange
Love's Portrait
Midway (1976)
Moriah's Lighthouse
Nantucket Noel
The Other Guys
Philadelphia
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Pride
Pride (2014)
The Producers (2005)
Puss in Boots
Red
Red 2
Riddled with Deceit: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
A Royal Makeover
RV (2006)
Safe House (2012)
Saved!
Saving Private Ryan
The Secret Life of Pets
Seed of Chucky
Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Stomp the Yard
A Summer to Remember
TED
The Terminal
Turbo
Van Helsing
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
The Wedding Date
What Happens in Vegas
With-In
PRIME VIDEO
Las Vegas S1-S5
21 & Over (Freevee)
All Saints
Animal Crackers
Annie (2014)
A Raisin In The Sun
At Close Range
Basic
Battlefield Earth
Bite The Bullet
Black Dynamite
Bloodsport
Blow Out
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brewster's Millions
Brick
Brick Mansions (Freevee)
Bruno
Buck And The Preacher
Class
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Cry Freedom
Dark Angel
Dark Blue
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Death At A Funeral
Diablo
Duck Soup
Edge Of Darkness
Eye Of The Needle
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Freevee)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Finding Forrester
Fireproof
Gigli
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Gridiron Gang
Guarding Tess
Hackers
Hector and the Search for Happiness (Freevee)
Hellfighters
High Noon
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
If Beale Street Could Talk (Freevee)
Igby Goes Down
Incendies
It Came From Outer Space
Johnny Mnemonic
Juan Of The Dead
Just Mercy
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
Last Tango In Paris
Layer Cake
Legion (Freevee)
Little Man
Macarthur
Man's Favorite Sport?
Midnight Run
Milk
Money Train
No Country For Old Men
No Good Deed
No Stranger Than Love
Noah
Not Without My Daughter
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Open Season
Outlaws And Angels
Overboard
Pariah
Paths Of Glory
Platoon
Precious
Predestination
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantum Of Solace
Revenge
Rise of the Guardians (Freevee)
Running with the Devil (Freevee)
Saved!
Six Degrees Of Separation
Skyfall
Sleepover
Soapdish
Some Kind Of Wonderful
St. Elmo's Fire
Stomp The Yard
Superbad (Unrated)
Takers
Tangerine
Teen Wolf
The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
The African Queen
The Animal
The Battle Of Britain
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Danish Girl
The Fate of the Furious (Freevee)
The Haunting
The Hurricane
The Kids Are All Right
The Last Castle
The Lost Husband (Freevee)
The Man in the Moon
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mechanic
The Missouri Breaks
The Quiet Man
The Russia House
The War Wagon
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar
Tomahawk
Traffik (Freevee)
Vertical Limit
Written On The Wind
You Got Served
Zero Dark Thirty (Freevee)
June 2nd
MAX
Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Ren Faire (HBO Original)
Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Mayor of Kingstown season three premiere
PEACOCK
The Alpinist
June 3rd
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Lance
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius
Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
DISNEY+
World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)
MAX
Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)
Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)
Keanu
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers
Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)
HULU
World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1
Bullet Train
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar
Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch
Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption
Monét X Change: Fist of Glory
Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects
Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff
PARAMOUNT+
I.S.S. streaming premiere
PEACOCK
OMG Fashun, Season 1 – Finale, 2 Episodes (E!)
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Melting Me Softly S1
June 4th
NETFLIX
Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Price of Nonna's Inheritance (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)
The Acolyte – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
MAX
Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1
HULU
FX's Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries
Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Let the Canary Sing premiere
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
Kill or Be Killed, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
Mean Girls (2024)
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief
June 5th
NETFLIX
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How to Rob a Bank -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Paris (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
MAX
Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
An Audience With Kylie: Special
PARAMOUNT+
Peppa Pig: Peppa's Adventures Around the World
PEACOCK
The Valley, Season 1 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
June 6th
NETFLIX
Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Basma (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Crazy Rich Asians
Kübra: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rafa Márquez: El Capitán (MX) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sweet Tooth: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Am I OK? (2022)
HULU
Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown
Perfect Days
PARAMOUNT+
Criminal Minds: Evolution new season premiere
PEACOCK
Kung Fu Panda
Queer Planet – Premiere (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Counsel Culture
June 7th
NETFLIX
Hierarchy (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hit Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Perfect Match: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
Doctor Who – Episode: "Rogue"
MAX
Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)
HULU
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Queenie: Complete Season 1
Beautiful Wedding
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
What Comes Around
PARAMOUNT+
Bobby
The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Transformers: EarthSpark season two premiere
PEACOCK
Summer Qamp
Of An Age
June 8th
DISNEY+
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
HULU
Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Candis Cayne's Secret Garden: Complete Season 1
OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials
June 9th
DISNEY+
Celebrating Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary:
- Crazy Over Daisy
- Out on a Limb
- DIY Duck
HULU
2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream
PRIME VIDEO
Daddy's Home
June 10th
MAX
Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)
Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)
HULU
Restaurant Startup: Complete Series
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series
WAGS: Complete Series
WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series
WAGS Miami: Complete Series
Origin
June 11th
NETFLIX
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Acolyte – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
MAX
Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)
Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)
HULU
Wreck: Complete Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
How Music Got Free premiere
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Premiere (Peacock Original)
The Weakest Link, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
June 12th
NETFLIX
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)
SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
HULU
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
iHeart Radio & P&G "Can't Cancel Pride" Special: Livestream
From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)
Casino Royale
Rocky Balboa
PRIME VIDEO
Black Mass
June 13th
NETFLIX
Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Doctor Climax (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)
HULU
BRATS: Documentary Premiere
Pirates: Truth Behind Legends
Rose's War
To Kill a Stepfather
Trapped in the Farmhouse
PEACOCK
The Dirty D, Season 3 – Premiere – Three Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
Aliens Abducted My Parents (And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out)
Family Weekend
What Lies Below
PRIME VIDEO
The Boys S4
June 14th
NETFLIX
Forged in Fire: Season 9
Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ultraman: Rising -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Doctor Who - Episode: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday"
HULU
Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Chewing Gum: Complete Series
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays
Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition)
Margaret Cho – PsyCHO
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
Thee Lavell Crawford
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Whitney Cummings: Money Shot
PARAMOUNT+
The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)
PEACOCK
Cocaine Bear
June 15th
NETFLIX
Cold Case Files (2023): Season 3
Miss Night and Day (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1
In the Fade
PEACOCK
WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland (Peacock Exclusive)
The Ward
PRIME VIDEO
Premier Boxing Champions
June 16th
MAX
American Monster, Season 12 (ID)
House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Anomalisa
The 77th Annual Tony Awards
PRIME VIDEO
Anomalisa
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
The Grey
June 17th
NETFLIX
30 for 30: June 17th, 1994
Carol
MAX
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)
HULU
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
June 18th
NETFLIX
Agents of Mystery (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fifty Shades of Grey
Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Clotilda: The Return Home
The Acolyte – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
MAX
Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)
Here To Climb (HBO Original)
How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)
HULU
Clotilda: The Return Home
PRIME VIDEO
Oppenheimer
Power of the Dream
June 19th
NETFLIX
Black Barbie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Inheritance -- NETFLIX FILM
Kleks Academy (PL) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Lego Batman Movie
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)
Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)
MAX
Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)
HULU
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7
Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13
PARAMOUNT+
Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)
The Challenge (Season 39)
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
PEACOCK
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
June 20th
NETFLIX
The Accidental Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)
HULU
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series
PEACOCK
Megamind Rules!, Season 1 (New Episodes) – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Top Chef, Season 21 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
PRIME VIDEO
Federer: Twelve Final Days
June 21st
NETFLIX
Aftersun
Gangs of Galicia (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trigger Warning -- NETFLIX FILM
The Victims' Game: Season 2 (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Doctor Who – Episode: "Empire of Death"
MAX
Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)
HULU
Shoresy: Complete Season 3
Marmalade
PARAMOUNT+
El Chicano
June 22nd
NETFLIX
Rising Impact (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)
HULU
Prey (2024)
June 23rd
MAX
Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)
June 24th
NETFLIX
Little Angel: Volume 5
MAX
Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)
HULU
Breakin' On The One: Documentary Film Premiere
The Invitation (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
Out of Darkness premiere
PEACOCK
When Calls the Heart, Season 11 – Finale (Hallmark)
June 25th
NETFLIX
Kaulitz & Kaulitz (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6pm PT
MAX
One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)
Dolphin Tale 2
High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)
HULU
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere
PEACOCK
TikTok Murders (Peacock Original)
Walt Disney: Behind the Magic (Reelz)
PRIME VIDEO
I Am: Celine Dion
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
June 26th
NETFLIX
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Beaches
Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)
Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode "Tiny Haunted Houses")
Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)
HULU
Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED)
A Love Song
Summering
PARAMOUNT+
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)
The Last 747
The Real CSI: Miami
PEACOCK
El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Kung Fu Panda 3
PRIME VIDEO
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)
Judy
June 27th
NETFLIX
Drawing Closer (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
That '90s Show: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Breaking New Ground (Max Original)
HULU
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 3
Amelia's Children
PRIME VIDEO
My Lady Jane
June 28th
NETFLIX
A Family Affair -- NETFLIX FILM
Hoarders: Season 14
The Mole: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan -- NETFLIX SERIES
Savage Beauty: Season 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Jr.'s Ariel – Season 1, 8 episodes
MAX
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Problemista (A24)
HULU
The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1
Eric D'Alessandro: I Don't Understand
Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic
John Crist: What Are We Doing?
Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall
Red Right Hand
Somewhere Quiet
PEACOCK
Champions
June 29th
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)
Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)
June 30th
NETFLIX
Alone: Season 10
NCIS: Seasons 16-17
The Smurfs: Season 2
MAX
The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)
HULU
Pride Across America: Livestream
Zappa
PRIME VIDEO
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
The K2 S1
