Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (August 28)

The weekend has arrived, which means that there are new streaming options now available to binge over the next few days. All of the major streaming services out there have already dropped new content, with many of them adding even more titles over the course of the weekend. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime all have updated rosters with some additional classics and new originals to enjoy.

Netflix is coming out swinging this weekend with the arrival of Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid's sequel series released its first two seasons on YouTube, but the rights were recently sold to Netflix ahead of its third season. On Friday morning, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai made their Netflix debut, delivering the show to a much wider audience. The third season will arrive in 2021.

Disney+ is unveiling the premiere of its newest original film, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, along with the addition of Fantastic Four and Alice Through the Looking Glass. HBO Max is releasing the new documentary Class Action Park, while Hulu debuts its new movie, The Binge.

You can take a look at all of this weekend's new streaming options below.