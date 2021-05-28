Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (May 28)

The weekend is upon us once again, and plenty of folks are more than ready to kick back and enjoy a couple of days off. In addition to a much-needed break, this weekend is also delivering a bunch of new movies and TV shows on all of the biggest streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all have some new titles being released throughout the weekend, enough to keep everyone busy for the next couple of days.

At long last, Lucifer is returning to Netflix with a batch of new episodes. The second half of the beloved show's penultimate season is being released on Friday, setting the stage for the sixth and final season of the series. Speaking of show's coming to an end, Netflix is also releasing the final installment of The Kominsky Method.

Disney's Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the iconic villain, is being released in theaters this weekend. However, it's also being released on Disney+ with the Premier Access program. With a Disney+ subscription, users can pay a one-time $30 fee to "purchase" Cruella and have it on their Disney+ lineup. The streaming service is releasing new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as well as the Season 1 finale of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

You can check out the full list of the weekend's new streaming titles below.