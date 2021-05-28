Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (May 28)
The weekend is upon us once again, and plenty of folks are more than ready to kick back and enjoy a couple of days off. In addition to a much-needed break, this weekend is also delivering a bunch of new movies and TV shows on all of the biggest streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all have some new titles being released throughout the weekend, enough to keep everyone busy for the next couple of days.
At long last, Lucifer is returning to Netflix with a batch of new episodes. The second half of the beloved show's penultimate season is being released on Friday, setting the stage for the sixth and final season of the series. Speaking of show's coming to an end, Netflix is also releasing the final installment of The Kominsky Method.
Disney's Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the iconic villain, is being released in theaters this weekend. However, it's also being released on Disney+ with the Premier Access program. With a Disney+ subscription, users can pay a one-time $30 fee to "purchase" Cruella and have it on their Disney+ lineup. The streaming service is releasing new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as well as the Season 1 finale of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
You can check out the full list of the weekend's new streaming titles below.
Netflix
MAY 28
Dog Gone Trouble -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MAY 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney+
MAY 28
Bluey Shorts (S2)
Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 - Episodes 1-8)
Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)
Wicked Tuna (S10 - Episode 1-7)
Cruella - Premier Access
Launchpad - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 203 “Valentine’s Day”
Big Shot - Episode 107 “Kalm Korn”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 110 “State of Play” (Season Finale)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 105
HBO Max
MAY 28
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
MAY 30
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Hulu
MAY 28
PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Vigil (2021)
MAY 31
The Donut King (2020)
The One I Love (2014)
The World To Come (2020)