Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2023

January and a brand new year are right around the corner and all of the major streaming services are preparing to welcome the new month with a horde of new streaming additions. Every month sees new movies and shows hitting the various streaming services and December is no exception. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have a ton of new content set to hit their lineups over the next few weeks. Netflix has a big slate of original content arriving in January including the Christian Bale-starring period-mystery, The Pale Blue Eye, plus the highly anticipated anime anthology series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. The streamer will also see the arrival of the full Rocky film franchise along with many others. Despite being the first month of the year, brand new television content will be on fire in the month of January including the series premiere of The Last of Us on HBO Max, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Disney+, plus the arrival of Vinland Saga on Netflix. You can check out the full streaming calendar for January below!

January 1 NETFLIX Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

Closer

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Kaleidoscope (Season 1)

Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)

Lady Voyeur (Season 1)

Leap Year

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

Life

Minority Report

Monster (Multiple Seasons)

Mousa

National Security

New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)

Old People! (Season 2)

The Aviator

The 'Burbs

The Conjuring

The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Raid 2

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)

Old Enough! (Season 2)

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor (New Seasons)

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins Hulu Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009) HBO Max 20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child's Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool's Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996

Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah's Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy's Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One's For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012 Paramount+ A River Runs Through It

Arachnophobia

Arrowhead

Atlantic City

Barbershop

Blue Hawaii

Bound

Boys And Girls

Bull Durham

Carolina

Cursed

Days of Thunder

El Dorado

Forces Of Nature

French Postcards

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Glory

Good Burger

Grease

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Hang 'Em High

Hatari

Home For The Holidays

House Arrest

Jinxed!

Mean Creek

Minority Report

Morning Glory

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Pony Express

Pret-A-Porter

Road Trip

Roman Holiday

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Shirley Valentine

Silence

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Star Trek Beyond

Starting Over

Swingers

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Duchess

The Fighting Temptations

The Foot Fist Way

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

The Hunter

The Italian Job

The Lonely Man

The Longshots

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Monster Squad

The Prince and Me

The Romantics

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Thin Red Line

The Two Jakes

The Whales Of August

Walking Tall

We're No Angels

Wes Craven Presents: They

Young Guns II Prime Video Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Freevee)

How to Train Your Dragon (Freevee)

Source Code (Freevee)

The Devil Wears Prada (Freevee)

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Invader Zim

Nella the Princess Knight

Shimmer and Shine

12 O'Clock High Seasons 1-3

Welcome to Flatch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah and the Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin' All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer

God's Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In the Heat of the Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo' Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary's Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil's Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According to Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

Nova Vita Season 1 (Freevee)

Wagon Train Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)

Battleship (Freevee)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Freevee)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (Freevee)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (Freevee)

Booksmart (Freevee)

City of God (Freevee)

Click (Freevee)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Freevee)

Contraband (Freevee)

Four Kids and It (Freevee)

Freaky (Freevee)

Fried Green Tomatoes (Freevee)

Get Him to the Greek (Freevee)

Grown Ups 2 (Freevee)

Identity Thief (Freevee)

Jumanji (1995, Freevee)

Let Him Go (Freevee)

Lincoln (Freevee)

Little Fockers (Freevee)

Machine Gun Preacher (Freevee)

Man of the House (Freevee)

Me Your Madness (Freevee)

Meet the Fockers (Freevee)

Meet the Parents (Freevee)

Monte Carlo (Freevee)

Morgan (Freevee)

Morning Glory (Freevee)

Nerve (Freevee)

Office Space (Freevee)

Out of Sight (Freevee)

Passengers (Freevee)

Peeples (Freevee)

Planet 51 (Freevee)

Red Sparrow (Freevee)

Shark Tale (Freevee)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014, Freevee)

The American (Freevee)

The Call (Freevee)

The Croods (Freevee)

The Darkest Minds (Freevee)

The Family That Preys (Freevee)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (Freevee)

The Hot Chick (Freevee)

The Night Before (Freevee)

The Purge (Freevee)

The Smurfs (Freevee)

The Smurfs 2 (Freevee)

Think Like a Man (Freevee)

This is the End (Freevee)

Tombstone (Freevee)

Unstoppable (Freevee)

Widows (Freevee)

Zombieland (Freevee) Peacock 13 Going on 30, 2004

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

50 First Dates, 2004

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Apollo 13, 1995

Billy Madison, 1995

Bulletproof, 1996

Cell, 2016

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs, 2009

Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, 2022 (Hallmark)

Doom, 2005

Facing Ali, 2009

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

The Godfather, 1972

The Godfather Part II, 1974

The Godfather Part III, 1990

God's Not Dead, 2014

The Good Sheperd, 2011

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Heist, 2015

Here Comes the Boom, 2012

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2010

The Hulk, 2003

Lee Daniels' The Butler, 2013

Legend, 1986

Liar, Liar, 1997

MacGruber, 2010

Madagascar, 2005

Midnight Run, 1988

The Money Pit, 1986

Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016

The Other Guys, 2010

Pitch Black, 2000

The Quiet Ones, 2014

Ray, 2004

Repentance, 2014

The Rundown, 2003

Schindler's List, 1993

The Shack, 2017

Step Brothers, 2008

Stepmom, 1998

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Trainwreck, 2015

Unbanned: The Legend AJ1, 2018

Warm Bodies, 2013

Fruitvale Stations, 2013

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Nottingham v. Chelsea

Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa

Sunday Night Football Week 17 – Ram vs. Chargers (English & Spanish)

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original) prevnext

January 2 Paramount+ Hell Bound Peacock Baking It, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Premier League – Brentford v. Liverpool

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Rose Parade's New Year's Celebration 2023 prevnext

January 3 Hulu Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022) HBO Max The Menu, 2022 Paramount+ A Green Journey

A Matter of Sex

Blue Chips

Clerks

Cold Mountain

From a Whisper to a Scream

Gentlemen in White Vests

Have You Seen My Son?

Hell Raiders

Homeless

Incident in an Alley

Intimate Betrayal

Invasion of the Star Creatures

Jealousy

Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill

Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission

Legion of Iron

Mad Bull

Memorial Day

Mercy Or Murder?

Ministry of Vengeance

Money Talks

Moving Target

Murder By the Book

NYPD Mounted

Private Parts

Rain Without Thunder

Right of the People

Riot on Sunset Strip

Rosebud

Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story

Savage Weekend

Secret of Deep Harbor

Secret Screams

Slipping Into Darkness

Son-Rise

Starflight One

Stranger Who Looks Like Me

Take It All

Taxi Driver

Terraces

Terror Squad

The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington

The Hard Ride

The Manster

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Running Man

The Secret of the Ice Cave

The Soloist

The Time Travelers

The Whisperers

The Witches

This Girl for Hire

Three on a Spree

Timestalkers

Underground Aces

Virtuosity

Wild Zone

Windrider Prime Video "Endeavour" Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul Peacock America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS130

Premier League – Arsenal v. New Castle

Premier League – Everton v. Brighton

Premier League – Leicester City v. Fulham

Premier League – Man United v. Bournemouth

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 4 Netflix How I Became a Gangster (2023)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)

The Kings of the World (Season 1)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Disney+ The Boonies (Season 1)

Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (Season 2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)

Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5, "Bad Romance"

Willow – Episode 7 Hulu Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11 Paramount+ High School Hellcats Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode 121 (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS130

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Wolves

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Tottenham

Premier League – Leeds United v. West Ham

Premier League – Southhampton v. Nottingham Forrest prevnext

January 5 Netflix 10 Minutes Gone

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Mars One

Stealing Raden Saleh

Woman of the Dead (Season 1) Hulu Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere Paramount+ Crime Against Joe Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS142

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 1

Premier League – Chelsea v. Man City

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 6 Netflix Love Island (Season 2)

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Pressure Cooker (Season 1)

The Pale Blue Eye

The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)

The Walking Dead (Season 11) Disney+ Strangest Bird Alive Hulu Bromates (2022) HBO Max DC's Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2 Prime Video

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

Jurassic World Dominion

Black and Blue

Power Rangers Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bella Calamidades, Season 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

FIS Austria 2023 – Bischofshofen, AUT – 4HT HS142

Grimm, Seasons 1-6

ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens prevnext

January 7 Hulu Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022) Peacock 2023 All-American Bowl 2023

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 3

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Northampton Saints

The Wedding Veil Expectations, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

January 8 Hulu True Things (2021) HBO Max We Baby Bears, Season 1F Prime Video

The Winter Palace Peacock ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 3

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bristol Bears

PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Final Round

Sunday Night Football – Teams TBD

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original) prevnext

January 9 Netflix Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes) Hulu Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Alert: Series Premiere Paramount+ 12 Angry Men

A Different Story

A Small Town In Texas

A Twist Of Sand

American Friends

An Officer and a Gentleman

Billie

Breakdown

Clue

Consuming Passions

Devil In A Blue Dress

Ghosts Can'T Do It

Hammer Down

Hannibal Brooks

Hell Boats

High Season

In The Arms Of A Killer

Instant Karma

Jeremy

Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Juliet, Naked

Kansas

Kidnap

Killers Three

Kiss The Sky

Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal

Love Bites

Love Or Money?

Mad Dog Time

Married To It

Mary Had A Little

Meatballs 4

Megaville

Million Dollar Rip Off

Miracle Beach

Mortal Passions

My Father's House

Night Game

Night of the Living Dead

Night Visitor

Oleanna

One More Chance

Operation Bottleneck

Osama

Our Winning Season

Out of Time

Over The Brooklyn Bridge

Pale Blood

Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin' In Brookl

Pieces Of Dreams

Playing Mona Lisa

Portrait In Terror

Predators

Prey For The Hunter

Pursuit

Return From The Ashes

Rockula

Saintly Sinners

Saving Grace

Scorchers

Showgirls

Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See

Ski School

Some of My Best Friends Are…

Something Short Of Paradise

Spill

Storefront Hitchcock

Summer Heat

Survival Game

Sword Of The Conqueror

The Barbarians

The Big Caper

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Burning

The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers

The Emperor's New Clothes

The Golden Seal

The Hanging Garden

The Happy Hooker

The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood

The Hoodlum Priest

The Hustler

The Iron Triangle

The Last Of The Finest

The Longshot

The Love Guru

The Nevadan

The Norseman

The Passage

The Revolt of the Slaves

The Seven Magnificent Gladiators

The Thousand Plane Raid

The Transporter

Traces Of Red

Trackdown

Under Age

Underworld

Underworld Awakening

Underworld Evolution

Underworld; Rise of the Lycans

Vietnam Texas

Virgin High

War-Gods Of The Deep

Warriors From Hell

When The Clock Strikes

Why Me?

Wicked Stepmother

Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue Peacock Baking It, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 10 Netflix Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker HBO Max

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO) Prime Video Snitch Peacock 80th Golden Globe Awards

America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Men & Women's Parallel Slalom

FIS Austria 2023 – Flachau, AUT – Women's Slalom Run 1 & 2

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 11 Disney+

Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)

Best in Bridal (Season 1)

Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6)

Evil Genius (Season 1)

My Ghost Story (Season 1)

SuperKitties (Season 1, 11 episodes)

Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6, "Frenemies"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203, "The Solitary Clone"

Willow – Episode 8 Hulu

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere HBO Max In with the Old, Season 3 Peacock

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode Bravo) '

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Mixed Team Parallel Slalom

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

U.S. Swimming – 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Jan. 12

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Makery, Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original) prevnext

January 12 Netflix Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1)

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Hulu How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022) HBO Max Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere prevnext

January 13 Netflix Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Suzan & Freek

Sky Rojo (Season 3)

Trial by Fire (Limited Series) Hulu The Drop (2022) HBO Max The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don't Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere Prime Video "Hunters" Season 2

"The Test" Season 2 Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk Day 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1405 (Bravo)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota

PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 2 prevnext

January 14 Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIS Austria 2023 – Men & Women's Big Air – Kreischberg, AUT

FIS Austria 2023 – Women's Downhill – St. Anton, AUT

ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk – Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota

PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 3

Premier League – Brentford v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Brighton v. Liverpool

Premier League – Everton v. Southampton

Premier League – Man United v. Manchester City

Premier League – Wolves v. West Ham

Sunday Night Football – Wild Card Game 1

The Wedding Veil Inspiration, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

January 15 Hulu

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021) HBO Max The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO) Paramount+ A Fish Called Wanda

Carrie

Casino Royale

Father of the Bride

Fiddler

For Your Eyes Only

Goldeneye

Judgment At Nuremberg

Licence to Kill

Live and Let Die

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Midnight Cowboy

Octopussy

Paths of Glory

Platoon

Quantum of Solace

Red River

Return Of The Pink Panther

Rob Roy

Robocop

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Run Silent, Run Deep

Skyfall

That's Entertainment

The Alamo

The Apartment

The Defiant Ones

The Dirty Dozen

The Living Daylights

The Magnificent Seven

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Manchurian Candidate

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Silence of the Lambs

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Unforgiven

The World is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

View To A Kill

Witness For the Prosecution Prime Video The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

An Officer and a Gentleman

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip Peacock FIS Austria 2023 – St. Anton, AUT – Women's SuperG

Miss Universo 2022 (Telemundo)

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Sunday Night Football – NFL SNF Wild Card Game 1

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark) prevnext

January 16 Peacock

Baking It, Season 2, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

R.I.P.D, 2013 prevnext

January 17 Netflix The Devil to Pay

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)

Khallat+

That '90s Show (Season 1)

The Pez Outlaw

Women at War (Season 1) HBO Max Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E

USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports Prime Video

Vengeance Peacock America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode 1008 (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fruitvale Stations, 2013

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 18 Disney+ Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (Season 1)

Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)

King Shakir Recycle – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7, "Point of No Return"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204, "Faster" Hulu

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023 prevnext

January 19 Hulu

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere Peacock

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original) prevnext

January 20 Netflix Bake Squad (Season 2)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)

Fauda (Season 4)

Mission Majnu

Represent (Season 1)

Shahmaran (Season 1)

Shanty Town (Season 1)

The Real World (Season 28) Disney+ Ocean's Breath

Sharkatraz Hulu One Way (2022) HBO Max Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports\ Prime Video The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2 Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT– Men's Downhill

Law & Order, Season 22, Episode 2212 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, Episode 312 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season24, Episode 2412 (NBC)

LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1406 (Bravo)

Nitro Rallycross – Quebec – Qualifying – Battle Brackets

U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023 prevnext

January 21 Hulu

Dig (2022) Paramount+ Hercules (2014) Prime Video Hercules (2014) Peacock Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 1

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions

The Wedding Veil Journey, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

January 22 Hulu

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020) Peacock FIS Austria 2022-23 – Snowboard Cross TBD, AUT

FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT, – Women's Slalom Run 1 &2

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 2

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Teams TBD

Sunday Night Football – Playoff Divisional Game

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark) prevnext

January 23 Netflix Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik Hulu Accused: Series Premiere HBO Max YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2 Prime Video Judy Justice Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee) Peacock Dame Chocolate, Season 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Premier League – Fulham vs. Tottenham

The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 24 Netflix Little Angel (Season 2)

Physical: 100 (Season 1) Hulu How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A Peacock America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIS Austria 2023 – Schladming, AUT – Slalom Run 1&2

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

January 25 Netflix Against The Ropes (Season 1)

Begin Again

The Endless Night (Season 1)

The Price of Family Disney+ Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)

Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (Season 1)

Riding Britain's Railways (Season 1)

Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8, "Family Tree"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205, "Entombed" Hulu Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 HBO Max USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports Peacock American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short Night

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Short

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships prevnext

January 26 Netflix Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10) Hulu The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere Peacock

2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med-Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Free

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Short

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Poker Face, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Women's Short prevnext

January 27 Netflix Kings of Jo'Burg (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)

The Snow Girl (Season 1)

You People (2023) Disney+ American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy Hulu The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022) Prime Video Shotgun Wedding

The King's Speech Peacock 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Free

FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying Qualification

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 7.5km

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women 5km

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 1

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season24, New Episode (NBC)

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin

U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Championships 2023 – Rhythm Dance

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Free prevnext

January 28 Peacock 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

2023 U.S. Track & Field – Dr. Sander Invitational

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Free Dance

FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Jumping SF HS235

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men Mass Start 10km

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women HS109

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women Mass Start 5km

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney – Men & Women Day 2

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, 2022 (Hallmark)+

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short (NBC Simul-stream)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Pairs Free

WWE Royal Rumble (English & Spanish) prevnext

January 29 Peacock

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109

FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 12.5km

FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying SF HS235 Qualifying/Race

HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 3

Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships

Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free

U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free

The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark) prevnext

January 30 Netflix Princess Power (Season 1) Peacock

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext