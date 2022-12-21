Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in January 2023
January and a brand new year are right around the corner and all of the major streaming services are preparing to welcome the new month with a horde of new streaming additions. Every month sees new movies and shows hitting the various streaming services and December is no exception. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have a ton of new content set to hit their lineups over the next few weeks.
Netflix has a big slate of original content arriving in January including the Christian Bale-starring period-mystery, The Pale Blue Eye, plus the highly anticipated anime anthology series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. The streamer will also see the arrival of the full Rocky film franchise along with many others.
Despite being the first month of the year, brand new television content will be on fire in the month of January including the series premiere of The Last of Us on HBO Max, Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 on Disney+, plus the arrival of Vinland Saga on Netflix.
You can check out the full streaming calendar for January below!
January 1
NETFLIX
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
Closer
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Kaleidoscope (Season 1)
Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons)
Lady Voyeur (Season 1)
Leap Year
LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)
Life
Minority Report
Monster (Multiple Seasons)
Mousa
National Security
New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons)
Old People! (Season 2)
The Aviator
The 'Burbs
The Conjuring
The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons)
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
The Raid 2
The Way of the Househusband (Season 2)
Old Enough! (Season 2)
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor (New Seasons)
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
Hulu
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16
Are You The One?: Complete Season 8
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 2
Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6
3 Idiotas (2017)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
A League Of Their Own (1992)
A Troll in Central Park (1994)
Barbarians (2021)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Dante's Peak (1997)
Empire Records (1995)
Gamer (2009)
Heat (1995)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
The Internship (2013)
Irrational Man (2015)
The King Of Comedy (1983)
Kingdom Come (2001)
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Little Manhattan (2005)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns (2001)
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
One Fine Day (1996)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predestination (2015)
The Prestige (2006)
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
Prometheus (2011)
The Proposal (2009)
Real Steel (2011)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Snatch (2000)
Someone Like You (2001)
Take Shelter (2011)
This Christmas (2007)
The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)
Truth (2015)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
Zeros And Ones (2021)
Zombieland (2009)
HBO Max
20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Child's Play, 2019 (HBO)
Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
Coup de torchon, 1981
Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008 (HBO)
Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
From Here to Eternity, 1953
Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
Matilda, 1996
Nine, 2009 (HBO)
Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
Planet 51, 2009
Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
Regression, 2015 (HBO)
Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
Sarah's Key, 2010 (HBO)
Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
Stephen King's Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
The Cookout, 2004
The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
The Master, 2012 (HBO)
The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
This Boy's Life, 1993 (HBO)
This One's For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
Urge, 2016 (HBO)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
When We Were Kings, 1996
White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
Paramount+
A River Runs Through It
Arachnophobia
Arrowhead
Atlantic City
Barbershop
Blue Hawaii
Bound
Boys And Girls
Bull Durham
Carolina
Cursed
Days of Thunder
El Dorado
Forces Of Nature
French Postcards
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Glory
Good Burger
Grease
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Hang 'Em High
Hatari
Home For The Holidays
House Arrest
Jinxed!
Mean Creek
Minority Report
Morning Glory
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Pony Express
Pret-A-Porter
Road Trip
Roman Holiday
Serpico
Shaft
Shakespeare in Love
Shirley Valentine
Silence
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Star Trek Beyond
Starting Over
Swingers
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
The Duchess
The Fighting Temptations
The Foot Fist Way
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
The Hunter
The Italian Job
The Lonely Man
The Longshots
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Monster Squad
The Prince and Me
The Romantics
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Thin Red Line
The Two Jakes
The Whales Of August
Walking Tall
We're No Angels
Wes Craven Presents: They
Young Guns II
Prime Video
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Freevee)
How to Train Your Dragon (Freevee)
Source Code (Freevee)
The Devil Wears Prada (Freevee)
Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O'Clock High Seasons 1-3
Welcome to Flatch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin' All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gamer
God's Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo' Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary's Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil's Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
Nova Vita Season 1 (Freevee)
Wagon Train Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)
Battleship (Freevee)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (Freevee)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (Freevee)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (Freevee)
Booksmart (Freevee)
City of God (Freevee)
Click (Freevee)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Freevee)
Contraband (Freevee)
Four Kids and It (Freevee)
Freaky (Freevee)
Fried Green Tomatoes (Freevee)
Get Him to the Greek (Freevee)
Grown Ups 2 (Freevee)
Identity Thief (Freevee)
Jumanji (1995, Freevee)
Let Him Go (Freevee)
Lincoln (Freevee)
Little Fockers (Freevee)
Machine Gun Preacher (Freevee)
Man of the House (Freevee)
Me Your Madness (Freevee)
Meet the Fockers (Freevee)
Meet the Parents (Freevee)
Monte Carlo (Freevee)
Morgan (Freevee)
Morning Glory (Freevee)
Nerve (Freevee)
Office Space (Freevee)
Out of Sight (Freevee)
Passengers (Freevee)
Peeples (Freevee)
Planet 51 (Freevee)
Red Sparrow (Freevee)
Shark Tale (Freevee)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014, Freevee)
The American (Freevee)
The Call (Freevee)
The Croods (Freevee)
The Darkest Minds (Freevee)
The Family That Preys (Freevee)
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (Freevee)
The Hot Chick (Freevee)
The Night Before (Freevee)
The Purge (Freevee)
The Smurfs (Freevee)
The Smurfs 2 (Freevee)
Think Like a Man (Freevee)
This is the End (Freevee)
Tombstone (Freevee)
Unstoppable (Freevee)
Widows (Freevee)
Zombieland (Freevee)
Peacock
13 Going on 30, 2004
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
50 First Dates, 2004
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
Apollo 13, 1995
Billy Madison, 1995
Bulletproof, 1996
Cell, 2016
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs, 2009
Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, 2022 (Hallmark)
Doom, 2005
Facing Ali, 2009
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
God's Not Dead, 2014
The Good Sheperd, 2011
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Heist, 2015
Here Comes the Boom, 2012
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2010
The Hulk, 2003
Lee Daniels' The Butler, 2013
Legend, 1986
Liar, Liar, 1997
MacGruber, 2010
Madagascar, 2005
Midnight Run, 1988
The Money Pit, 1986
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016
The Other Guys, 2010
Pitch Black, 2000
The Quiet Ones, 2014
Ray, 2004
Repentance, 2014
The Rundown, 2003
Schindler's List, 1993
The Shack, 2017
Step Brothers, 2008
Stepmom, 1998
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Unbanned: The Legend AJ1, 2018
Warm Bodies, 2013
Fruitvale Stations, 2013
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Nottingham v. Chelsea
Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa
Sunday Night Football Week 17 – Ram vs. Chargers (English & Spanish)
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
January 2
Paramount+
Hell Bound
Peacock
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Premier League – Brentford v. Liverpool
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Rose Parade's New Year's Celebration 2023
January 3
Hulu
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
HBO Max
The Menu, 2022
Paramount+
A Green Journey
A Matter of Sex
Blue Chips
Clerks
Cold Mountain
From a Whisper to a Scream
Gentlemen in White Vests
Have You Seen My Son?
Hell Raiders
Homeless
Incident in an Alley
Intimate Betrayal
Invasion of the Star Creatures
Jealousy
Joe Dancer I: The Big Black Pill
Joe Dancer II: The Monkey Mission
Legion of Iron
Mad Bull
Memorial Day
Mercy Or Murder?
Ministry of Vengeance
Money Talks
Moving Target
Murder By the Book
NYPD Mounted
Private Parts
Rain Without Thunder
Right of the People
Riot on Sunset Strip
Rosebud
Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story
Savage Weekend
Secret of Deep Harbor
Secret Screams
Slipping Into Darkness
Son-Rise
Starflight One
Stranger Who Looks Like Me
Take It All
Taxi Driver
Terraces
Terror Squad
The Happy Hooker Goes to Washington
The Hard Ride
The Manster
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Running Man
The Secret of the Ice Cave
The Soloist
The Time Travelers
The Whisperers
The Witches
This Girl for Hire
Three on a Spree
Timestalkers
Underground Aces
Virtuosity
Wild Zone
Windrider
Prime Video
"Endeavour" Season 8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
Peacock
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS130
Premier League – Arsenal v. New Castle
Premier League – Everton v. Brighton
Premier League – Leicester City v. Fulham
Premier League – Man United v. Bournemouth
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
January 4
Netflix
How I Became a Gangster (2023)
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1)
The Kings of the World (Season 1)
The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1)
Disney+
The Boonies (Season 1)
Locked Up Abroad (Season 12)
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 4)
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (Season 2)
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (Season 1)
Underworld, Inc. (Seasons 1 & 2)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5, "Bad Romance"
Willow – Episode 7
Hulu
Will Trent: Series Premiere
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11
Paramount+
High School Hellcats
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode 121 (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS130
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Wolves
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Tottenham
Premier League – Leeds United v. West Ham
Premier League – Southhampton v. Nottingham Forrest
January 5
Netflix
10 Minutes Gone
Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1)
Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)
Mars One
Stealing Raden Saleh
Woman of the Dead (Season 1)
Hulu
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere
Paramount+
Crime Against Joe
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS142
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 1
Premier League – Chelsea v. Man City
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
January 6
Netflix
Love Island (Season 2)
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
Pressure Cooker (Season 1)
The Pale Blue Eye
The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2)
The Walking Dead (Season 11)
Disney+
Strangest Bird Alive
Hulu
Bromates (2022)
HBO Max
DC's Stargirl, Season 3
The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
Prime Video
Cosmic Love France
The Rig
Jurassic World Dominion
Black and Blue
Power Rangers
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bella Calamidades, Season 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria 2023 – Bischofshofen, AUT – 4HT HS142
Grimm, Seasons 1-6
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
January 7
Hulu
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere
House of Darkness (2022)
Peacock
2023 All-American Bowl 2023
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 3
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Northampton Saints
The Wedding Veil Expectations, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 8
Hulu
True Things (2021)
HBO Max
We Baby Bears, Season 1F
Prime Video
The Winter Palace
Peacock
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 3
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bristol Bears
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Final Round
Sunday Night Football – Teams TBD
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
January 9
Netflix
Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes)
Hulu
Koala Man: Complete Season 1
Alert: Series Premiere
Paramount+
12 Angry Men
A Different Story
A Small Town In Texas
A Twist Of Sand
American Friends
An Officer and a Gentleman
Billie
Breakdown
Clue
Consuming Passions
Devil In A Blue Dress
Ghosts Can'T Do It
Hammer Down
Hannibal Brooks
Hell Boats
High Season
In The Arms Of A Killer
Instant Karma
Jeremy
Joe Dancer III: The Big Trade
Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Juliet, Naked
Kansas
Kidnap
Killers Three
Kiss The Sky
Lois Gibbs And The Love Canal
Love Bites
Love Or Money?
Mad Dog Time
Married To It
Mary Had A Little
Meatballs 4
Megaville
Million Dollar Rip Off
Miracle Beach
Mortal Passions
My Father's House
Night Game
Night of the Living Dead
Night Visitor
Oleanna
One More Chance
Operation Bottleneck
Osama
Our Winning Season
Out of Time
Over The Brooklyn Bridge
Pale Blood
Patty Duke Show: Still Rockin' In Brookl
Pieces Of Dreams
Playing Mona Lisa
Portrait In Terror
Predators
Prey For The Hunter
Pursuit
Return From The Ashes
Rockula
Saintly Sinners
Saving Grace
Scorchers
Showgirls
Sketch Artist Ii: Hands That See
Ski School
Some of My Best Friends Are…
Something Short Of Paradise
Spill
Storefront Hitchcock
Summer Heat
Survival Game
Sword Of The Conqueror
The Barbarians
The Big Caper
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Burning
The Case Of The Hillside Stranglers
The Emperor's New Clothes
The Golden Seal
The Hanging Garden
The Happy Hooker
The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood
The Hoodlum Priest
The Hustler
The Iron Triangle
The Last Of The Finest
The Longshot
The Love Guru
The Nevadan
The Norseman
The Passage
The Revolt of the Slaves
The Seven Magnificent Gladiators
The Thousand Plane Raid
The Transporter
Traces Of Red
Trackdown
Under Age
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld; Rise of the Lycans
Vietnam Texas
Virgin High
War-Gods Of The Deep
Warriors From Hell
When The Clock Strikes
Why Me?
Wicked Stepmother
Wild Orchid 2: Two Shades Of Blue
Peacock
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 10
Netflix
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
HBO Max
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
Prime Video
Snitch
Peacock
80th Golden Globe Awards
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Men & Women's Parallel Slalom
FIS Austria 2023 – Flachau, AUT – Women's Slalom Run 1 & 2
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
January 11
Disney+
Airport Security (Seasons 4-8)
Best in Bridal (Season 1)
Bride & Prejudice (Season 1)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6)
Evil Genius (Season 1)
My Ghost Story (Season 1)
SuperKitties (Season 1, 11 episodes)
Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming
Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6, "Frenemies"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203, "The Solitary Clone"
Willow – Episode 8
Hulu
Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere
HBO Max
In with the Old, Season 3
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode Bravo) '
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Mixed Team Parallel Slalom
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
U.S. Swimming – 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
Jan. 12
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Makery, Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
January 12
Netflix
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2)
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1)
Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2)
Hulu
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere
Riotsville, USA (2022)
HBO Max
Blended, 2014 (HBO)
The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
January 13
Netflix
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Dog Gone
Suzan & Freek
Sky Rojo (Season 3)
Trial by Fire (Limited Series)
Hulu
The Drop (2022)
HBO Max
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
I Don't Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
Prime Video
"Hunters" Season 2
"The Test" Season 2
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk Day 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1405 (Bravo)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 2
January 14
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Men & Women's Big Air – Kreischberg, AUT
FIS Austria 2023 – Women's Downhill – St. Anton, AUT
ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Brighton v. Liverpool
Premier League – Everton v. Southampton
Premier League – Man United v. Manchester City
Premier League – Wolves v. West Ham
Sunday Night Football – Wild Card Game 1
The Wedding Veil Inspiration, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 15
Hulu
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Paris, 13th District (2021)
HBO Max
The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
Paramount+
A Fish Called Wanda
Carrie
Casino Royale
Father of the Bride
Fiddler
For Your Eyes Only
Goldeneye
Judgment At Nuremberg
Licence to Kill
Live and Let Die
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
Midnight Cowboy
Octopussy
Paths of Glory
Platoon
Quantum of Solace
Red River
Return Of The Pink Panther
Rob Roy
Robocop
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Run Silent, Run Deep
Skyfall
That's Entertainment
The Alamo
The Apartment
The Defiant Ones
The Dirty Dozen
The Living Daylights
The Magnificent Seven
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Manchurian Candidate
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Silence of the Lambs
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Unforgiven
The World is Not Enough
Tomorrow Never Dies
View To A Kill
Witness For the Prosecution
Prime Video
The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
An Officer and a Gentleman
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
Peacock
FIS Austria 2023 – St. Anton, AUT – Women's SuperG
Miss Universo 2022 (Telemundo)
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Sunday Night Football – NFL SNF Wild Card Game 1
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 16
Peacock
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
R.I.P.D, 2013
January 17
Netflix
The Devil to Pay
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1)
Khallat+
That '90s Show (Season 1)
The Pez Outlaw
Women at War (Season 1)
HBO Max
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
Prime Video
Vengeance
Peacock
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode 1008 (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fruitvale Stations, 2013
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
January 18
Disney+
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (Season 3, 14 episodes)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 5 episodes)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 20 episodes)
Night Stalkers (Season 1)
Secret Life of Predators (Season 1)
King Shakir Recycle – Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7, "Point of No Return"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204, "Faster"
Hulu
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
January 19
Hulu
Web of Death: Complete Limited Series
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
January 20
Netflix
Bake Squad (Season 2)
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
Bling Empire: New York (Season 1)
Fauda (Season 4)
Mission Majnu
Represent (Season 1)
Shahmaran (Season 1)
Shanty Town (Season 1)
The Real World (Season 28)
Disney+
Ocean's Breath
Sharkatraz
Hulu
One Way (2022)
HBO Max
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports\
Prime Video
The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT– Men's Downhill
Law & Order, Season 22, Episode 2212 (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, Episode 312 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season24, Episode 2412 (NBC)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1406 (Bravo)
Nitro Rallycross – Quebec – Qualifying – Battle Brackets
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
January 21
Hulu
Dig (2022)
Paramount+
Hercules (2014)
Prime Video
Hercules (2014)
Peacock
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 1
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
The Wedding Veil Journey, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 22
Hulu
Happening (2021)
The Tax Collector (2020)
Peacock
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Snowboard Cross TBD, AUT
FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT, – Women's Slalom Run 1 &2
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 2
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Teams TBD
Sunday Night Football – Playoff Divisional Game
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 23
Netflix
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
Hulu
Accused: Series Premiere
HBO Max
YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
Prime Video
Judy Justice Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee)
Peacock
Dame Chocolate, Season 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Premier League – Fulham vs. Tottenham
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 24
Netflix
Little Angel (Season 2)
Physical: 100 (Season 1)
Hulu
How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A
Peacock
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIS Austria 2023 – Schladming, AUT – Slalom Run 1&2
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
January 25
Netflix
Against The Ropes (Season 1)
Begin Again
The Endless Night (Season 1)
The Price of Family
Disney+
Bloody Tales of Europe (Season 1)
Dino Ranch (Season 2, 6 episodes)
Hacking the System (Season 1)
Riding Britain's Railways (Season 1)
Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8, "Family Tree"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205, "Entombed"
Hulu
Extraordinary: Complete Season 1
HBO Max
USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports
Peacock
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short Night
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Short
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
January 26
Netflix
Daniel Spellbound (Season 2)
Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10)
Hulu
The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Killing County: Complete Limited Series
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere
Peacock
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med-Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Free
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Short
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Poker Face, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Women's Short
January 27
Netflix
Kings of Jo'Burg (Season 2)
Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)
The Snow Girl (Season 1)
You People (2023)
Disney+
American Blackout
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
T. Rex Autopsy
Hulu
The Deer King (2021)
Maneater (2022)
Prime Video
Shotgun Wedding
The King's Speech
Peacock
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Free
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying Qualification
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 7.5km
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women 5km
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season24, New Episode (NBC)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin
U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Championships 2023 – Rhythm Dance
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Free
January 28
Peacock
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Track & Field – Dr. Sander Invitational
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Free Dance
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Jumping SF HS235
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men Mass Start 10km
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women HS109
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women Mass Start 5km
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney – Men & Women Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short (NBC Simul-stream)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Pairs Free
WWE Royal Rumble (English & Spanish)
January 29
Peacock
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 12.5km
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying SF HS235 Qualifying/Race
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 3
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 30
Netflix
Princess Power (Season 1)
Peacock
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 31
Netflix
Cunk on Earth (Season 1)
Pamela, a love story
Hulu
The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere
Love, Gilda (2018)
Baggage Claim (2013)
Voyagers (2020)
Prime Video0comments
Nate Bargatze: Hello World
Orphan: First Kill
Killing Them Softly
Peacock
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)