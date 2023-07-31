Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in August 2023
Every major streaming service has some movies and TV shows lined up for the month ahead.
August is finally upon us and every major streaming service has big plans for their subscribers in the month ahead. The start of a new month always means new content, and August is no exception. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon's Prime Video all have plenty of new additions in store, and they've all released the full lists of upcoming titles so that we know what's on the way.
This is going to be a big month for original shows, with most of the big services debuting a new project or bringing back a popular series for a new season. Disney+ will release the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka on August 23rd, taking fans of the long-running franchise back to a galaxy far, far away.
Hulu has a few big shows coming in August, with FX titles like Breeders, Reservation Dogs, and Archer all set to release their final seasons next month. On August 8th, Hulu will unveil the first episode from Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Netflix will be the one bringing the month to a close on a high note, as it releases the first season of the live-action One Piece series on August 31st.
You can check out the full August streaming calendar below!
August 1st
NETFLIX
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Royal Affair
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
American Gangster
Amsterdam
Angel of Mine
Animal Kingdom
Annie Hall
Antitrust
Before Midnight
Best Man Down
Beyond the Reach
Blown Away
Body of Lies
Bulletproof Monk
Chernobyl Diaries
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
De-Lovely
Deadfall
Death Wish II
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
F/X
F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion
Fame
Fargo
Flash of Genius
Good News
I Am Not Your Negro
Ice Station Zebra
Infinitely Polar Bear
Inside Job
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Kill Your Darlings
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kingpin
Leaving Las Vegas
Love Is Strange
Maggie's Plan
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
My Scientology Movie
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Night Catches Us
Night Moves
Ocean's Eight
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Our Family Wedding
Out of Time
Restless
Ronin
Rubber
Searching for Sugar Man
Shattered
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Spawn
Stage Fright
Stan & Ollie
Star 80
Stealing Harvard
Take Shelter
The Age of Adaline
The Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror
The Assistant
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bronze
The Comedian
The Dirty Dozen
The Exception
The Fluffy Movie
The Getaway
The Good Lie
The Goodbye Girl
The Hollars
The Hunted
The Illusionist
The Iron Giant
The Killer Elite
The Mean Season
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Omega Man
The Phantom
The Prince & Me
The Seagull
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Wash
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
They Died with Their Boots On
This Is Elvis
Till the End of Time
Torpedo Run
Transcendence
Travels with My Aunt
Twister
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Whiteout
Wild Wild West
HULU
FX's Breeders: Fourth and Final Season Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
A Dangerous Method
The A-Team
Australia
Cantinflas
The Craft
Crash Pad
The Croods
Crush
D.E.B.S.
Damsels In Distress
Dance With Me
Darling Companion
Enemy of the State
Eragon
Five Feet Apart
The Hills Have Eyes
Hotel Transylvania
In Time
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Labyrinth
Leap Year
The Lincoln Lawyer
Love & Other Drugs
Midnight In Paris
Mortal Kombat
Moscow On The Hudson
Notting Hill
One For The Money
The One I Love
Ong-Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Only Lovers Left Alive
Pandorum
Phone Booth
Practical Magic
The Punisher
Punisher: War Zone
The Pursuit of Happyness
Red
Red 2
Shark Tale
Simply Irresistible
Stay
Stealing Harvard
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Take This Waltz
Turistas
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
Unfaithful
Waking Ned Devine
We're The Millers
What's Your Number?
Zoom
PEACOCK
2012
21 Jump Street
8 Mile
Admission
Along Came Polly
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Bowfinger
Casa de mi Padre
The Change-Up
Colombiana
The Croods
Dazed and Confused
Deep Impact
Definitely, Maybe
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Enough
Fanboys
For a Good Time, Call...
Greenberg
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Interview
It's Complicated
Jerry Maguire
Marmaduke
Minions
National Lampoon's Animal House
Neighbors
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Our Idiot Brother
Over the Hedge
Pineapple Express
R.I.P.D.
The Replacements
Safe House
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Self/Less
Sex Drive
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Ted 2
There's Something About Mary
Tower Heist
Wanderlust
What Happens in Vegas
When Girls Ride
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Adventureland
Basic Instinct
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights
Casino
Cop Land
Cousins
Danny Collins
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers
Fatal Instinct
Firewalker
Force Majeure
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain
I.Q.
Indecent Proposal
Jacob's Ladder
Jade
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch
Orange County
Playing By Heart
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary's Baby
Rudy
Sahara
She's All That
She's Having A Baby
She's Out of My League
She's the Man
Shooter
Shut In
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap
The Color of Money
The Crow
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger
The Grifters
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender
The Midnight Meat Train
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale
Thelma & Louise
TMNT (2007)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle
Zodiac
Mixtape premiere
PRIME VIDEO
L.A. Law
Matlock
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) S1
Primate S2
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato's Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I'm Still Here
Killers
Me, Myself and Irene
Missing In Action
Missing In Action II: The Beginning
Monster's Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Pinero
Posse
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family (2019)
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things To Do In Denver When You're Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina's Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally
Ya veremos
Yes Man
August 2nd
NETFLIX
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Soulcatcher (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)
How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes Streaming
HULU
FX's Reservation Dogs: Third and Final Season Premiere
Farm Dreams: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (Season 17)
Air Warriors (Season 9-10)
Big Brother (Season 25)
Butterbean's Cafe (Season 2)
Ollie's Pack (Season 1)
August 3rd
NETFLIX
Head to Head (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper: Season 2 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
House Hunters, Season 200
House Hunters International, Season 172
Vlad and Niki, Season 2B
HULU
Lollapalooza: Livestream
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 9 & 10 (Peacock Original)
LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
The Northman
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
August 4th
NETFLIX
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Rio
MAX
Khun Pan 3
HULU
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Accidental Love
Game Night
Labor Pains
Skinamarink
Supercell
Sweetwater
Winter Passing
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Secret Celebrity Renovation (Season 3)
The Chi Season 6 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
August 5th
HULU
Lollapalooza: Livestream
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
WWE SummerSlam
PARAMOUNT+
ShoBox
August 6th
MAX
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2
Evil Lives Here, Season 14
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2
Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26
HULU
Lollapalooza: Livestream
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 18 (Peacock Original)
Making Waves, 2023 (Hallmark)
August 7th
NETFLIX
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce
Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4
HULU
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7B
Wicked Tuna: Complete Seasons 10-11
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Celebrity Prank Wars, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 19 (Peacock Original)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 8th
NETFLIX
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Untold: Johnny Football -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
Zombieverse (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
HULU
Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 Premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 20 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
Never Seen Again Season 4 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Bones and All
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
August 9th
NETFLIX
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
MAX
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4
Get Hard
HULU
Moving: Seven-Episode Series Premiere
Bait
Enys Men
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 21 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 15)
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (Season 1-2)
Superfan (Season 1)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Seasons 4 -5)
August 10th
NETFLIX
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body (TW) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mech Cadets -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Painkiller -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Cookie Monster's Bakesale
Rap Sh!t, Season 2
HULU
Just Super
Polaroid
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 22 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
The Pink Panther
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
Love In Taipei premiere
PRIME VIDEO
The Killing Vote
August 11th
NETFLIX
Down for Love (NZ) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Heart of Stone -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Barnyard Olympics
Donald's Cousin Gus
Donald's Nephews
Flying Jalopy
Goofy and Wilbur
Mickey's Steam-Roller
HULU
Beautiful Disaster
Sam & Kate
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 23 (Peacock Original)
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
PARAMOUNT+
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
The Challenge: USA (Season 2)
All Up in the Biz
Billions Season 7 premiere
PRIME VIDEO
2 Guns
Red, White & Royal Blue
August 12th
NETFLIX
Behind Your Touch (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Belle Collective, Season 2B
I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 24 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 13th
HULU
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
PEACOCK
A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 25 (Peacock Original)
August 14th
NETFLIX
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
MAX
Forensic Files II, Season 4A
Signs of a Psychopath Season 6
HULU
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 4
America's National Parks: Complete Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Complete Seasons 1-10
The Intruder
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 26 (Peacock Original)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 15th
NETFLIX
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Untold: Hall of Shame -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
MAX
90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1
Good Bones, Season 8
House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188
Scent of Time
What's Wrong With That House?, Season 1
HULU
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 4
Blood Runs Cold: Complete Season 1
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Seasons 6 & 10
Cake Wars: Complete Season 1
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Dessert Games: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 10
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 5-6
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 2
My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 1-2
NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 5-6
Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 7
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Season 4
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
The Brass Teapot
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room
One Last Thing
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 27 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
PARAMOUNT+
Sick of Myself
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Cocaine Bear
Of an Age
August 16th
NETFLIX
At Home With The Furys (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Chosen One (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
DEPP V HEARD (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)
Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)
Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)
MAX
Battle of the Decades, Season 1
HULU
Miguel Wants to Fight
Thoroughbreds
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PARAMOUNT+
Catch Me If You Can
War of the Worlds
August 17th
NETFLIX
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Upshaws: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)
MAX
Avatar
I Love You, And It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele)
HULU
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks: Complete Season 1
Four Samosas
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The House
Killing It, Season 2, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 28 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
PARAMOUNT+
Mercy
August 18th
NETFLIX
10 Days of a Bad Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mask Girl (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Monkey King -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest – Premiere
MAX
American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light
MarkKim + Chef
Time of Essence, Season 1
HULU
The Friendship Game
War of the Worlds: The Attack
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chris Fleming: Hell (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 29 (Peacock Original)
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
New Bandits
Harlan Coben's Shelter
Unseen
August 19th
HULU
To Catch A Killer
PEACOCK
A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 30 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)
PARAMOUNT+
Sabotage
August 20th
MAX
Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters
Sister Wives, Season 18
Stand Up to Cancer
HULU
Amsterdam
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 31 (Peacock Original)
Never Too Late to Celebrate, 2023 (Hallmark)
August 21st
HULU
My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
Primal Survivor: Complete Seasons 1-5
Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong: Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes: Complete Season 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2C
PEACOCK
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 32 (Peacock Original)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 22nd
NETFLIX
LIGHTHOUSE (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Swamp Kings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New UNTOLD stories weekly)
MAX
Bobby's Triple Threat, Season 2
HULU
The Intern
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 33 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
The Black Demon
August 23rd
NETFLIX
The Big Short
Destined with You (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Two Episode Premiere
MAX
BS High
Why The Heck Did I Buy That House?, Season 2
HULU
Trap Jazz
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PARAMOUNT+
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills
The First of Us (Season 1)
August 24th
NETFLIX
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Who is Erin Carter? (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bargain Block, Season 3
Save My Skin, Season 4
HULU
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
My Fairy Troublemaker
Transfusion
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 34 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
PARAMOUNT+
Organ Trail
Football Must Go On (Season 1)
August 25th
NETFLIX
Killer Book Club -- NETFLIX FILM
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Cinderella 4K Remaster
Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
MAX
Tracked, Season 1
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Comeback
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 35 (Peacock Original)
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Red
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
August 26th
HULU
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 36 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 27th
MAX
Disappeared, Season 11
We Baby Bears, Season 2B
HULU
Malignant
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 5, Final Episode (Peacock Original)
Napa Ever After, 2023 (Hallmark)
August 28th
HULU
The Conversations Project: Complete Season 1
Lost Treasures of Egypt: Complete Seasons 1-4
Secrets of the Zoo: Complete Seasons 1-5
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 29th
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, Season 1C
HULU
Snowpiercer
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Real Murders of Orange County, Season 3, New Episode (Oxygen)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
August 30th
NETFLIX
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
DISNEY+
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)
Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)
Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 3
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) – New Episodes
MAX
Design Down Under, Season 1
In With the Old, Season 4
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 31st
NETFLIX
Choose Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
One Piece -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Season 1
HULU
Spellbound: Season 1A
FX's Archer: 14th and Final Season Premiere
Belle
The Fault In Our Stars
Finnick
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Camino A Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a ver