Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 19)
The weekend has finally arrived, and that means all of the popular streaming services you give your money to each month are loading up a bunch of new movies and TV shows for you to watch. At this point, seeing new content pop up on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on a Friday morning has become pretty normal. That's typically the day new originals are uploaded to services, but there are also quite a few existing shows and movies coming to those services throughout the weekend.
Per usual, Netflix has quite a few new programs arriving this weekend, all of them making their debut first thing Friday morning. The service is releasing the second season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, the new reality competition Floor Is Lava, the star-studded original film Wasp Network, and much more.
Hulu was originally set to premiere its new series Love Victor on Friday morning, but decided to change the premiere date out of respect for Juneteenth. The show was instead released two days early, on June 17th. Disney+ is releasing the finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian this weekend, while Prime Video unveils its latest original thriller, 7500.
What are you most excited to stream this weekend? Check out the full list of new arrivals below!
Netflix
JUNE 19
Babies: Part 2 Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat Netflix Film
Floor is Lava Netflix Original
Lost Bullet Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow Netflix Film
The Politician Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town Netflix Family
Wasp Network Netflix Film
JUNE 20
Goldie
Disney+
JUNE 19
Disney+
101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
Big Sur: Wild California
Fantastic Four (2015)
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Finale "Connections"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays - "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"
One Day at Disney - "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"
Hulu
JUNE 19
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean (1997)
Gigli (2003)
Hart's War (2002)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Zoom (2006)
JUNE 21
The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)
HBO Max
JUNE 19
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
JUNE 20
Ford V. Ferrari
JUNE 21
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, New Episode (HBO)
Starz and Showtime
JUNE 19 (STARZ)
Bean (1997)
Butch And Sundance: The Early Days (1979)
Gigli (2003)
Gun Fight (1961)
Hart’s War (2002)
Hickey & Boggs (1972)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out Of Sight (1998)
Tears Of The Sun (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The War Of The Roses (1989)
Zoom: Academy For Superheroes (2006)
JUNE 20 (SHOWTIME)
Backstabbing for Beginners
JUNE 21 (STARZ)
Hightown, New Episode
JUNE 21 (SHOWTIME)
The Chi, Season 3 Premiere
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, New Episode
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.