Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 19)

The weekend has finally arrived, and that means all of the popular streaming services you give your money to each month are loading up a bunch of new movies and TV shows for you to watch. At this point, seeing new content pop up on services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on a Friday morning has become pretty normal. That's typically the day new originals are uploaded to services, but there are also quite a few existing shows and movies coming to those services throughout the weekend.

Per usual, Netflix has quite a few new programs arriving this weekend, all of them making their debut first thing Friday morning. The service is releasing the second season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician, the new reality competition Floor Is Lava, the star-studded original film Wasp Network, and much more.

Hulu was originally set to premiere its new series Love Victor on Friday morning, but decided to change the premiere date out of respect for Juneteenth. The show was instead released two days early, on June 17th. Disney+ is releasing the finale of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian this weekend, while Prime Video unveils its latest original thriller, 7500.

What are you most excited to stream this weekend? Check out the full list of new arrivals below!