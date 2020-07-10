Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (July 10)

For the second time this summer, we finally have a major movie release weekend on our hands! Movie theaters remain closed, so there isn't any sort of summer blockbuster season to speak of, but the streaming services are doing what they can to release new content and keep everyone entertained. Every once in a while, the stars will align and a few of the bigger streaming titles will arrive on the same weekend. It happened back in June and it's happening again this weekend. If you're a movie fan or a big supporter of streaming services, you've got a lot to look forward to.

There are several notable movies making their premieres on streaming services this weekend, the most notable of the group belonging to Netflix. Friday marks the debut of The Old Guard, from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. The Old Guard is not only being celebrated by critics, but it's the only true "blockbuster" movie we've gotten so far this summer. The hard-hitting comic adaptation will likely be the most talked about film of the entire month.

In addition to The Old Guard, there are two movies arriving on streaming services this weekend that were initially supposed to play in theaters, but were ultimately moved online in the wake of the coronavirus. Palm Springs, the Andy Samberg movie that holds the current record sale at Sundance, is now available to stream on Hulu. Greyhound, a WWII film starring and written by Tom Hanks, is streaming on Apple TV+.

You can check out a complete list of every new streaming addition arriving this weekend!