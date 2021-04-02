Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 2)

The weekend has finally arrived! Sure, a lot of us still have to work or go to school for most of Friday, but we can at least see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our weekly break is upon us, and a lot of folks are looking forward to kicking back and relaxing over the next couple of days. Fortunately, if you're hoping to spend some time in front of the TV this weekend, most of the major streaming services have new movies and shows for you to enjoy.

Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Peacock each have some new additions worth checking out this weekend, many of which were added to lineups first thing Friday morning.

Disney+ has the largest roster of new additions this weekend, headlined by a collection of vintage Star Wars titles that have been locked away for quite a while. Caravan of Courage and the original Clone Wars series are both part of the collection. The service also has new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers available to stream.

Over on Netflix, the film Concrete Cowboy is finally making its long-awaited debut. Meanwhile, the series premiere of Law & Order: Organize Crime has now been added to both Hulu and Peacock.

Check out all of this weekend's new streaming titles below!