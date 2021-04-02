Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 2)
The weekend has finally arrived! Sure, a lot of us still have to work or go to school for most of Friday, but we can at least see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our weekly break is upon us, and a lot of folks are looking forward to kicking back and relaxing over the next couple of days. Fortunately, if you're hoping to spend some time in front of the TV this weekend, most of the major streaming services have new movies and shows for you to enjoy.
Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Peacock each have some new additions worth checking out this weekend, many of which were added to lineups first thing Friday morning.
Disney+ has the largest roster of new additions this weekend, headlined by a collection of vintage Star Wars titles that have been locked away for quite a while. Caravan of Courage and the original Clone Wars series are both part of the collection. The service also has new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers available to stream.
Over on Netflix, the film Concrete Cowboy is finally making its long-awaited debut. Meanwhile, the series premiere of Law & Order: Organize Crime has now been added to both Hulu and Peacock.
Check out all of this weekend's new streaming titles below!
Netflix
April 2
Concrete Cowboy -- NETFLIX FILM
Just Say Yes -- NETFLIX FILM
Madame Claude -- NETFLIX FILM
The Serpent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky High -- NETFLIX FILM
April 3
Escape from Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
Disney+
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102 "Dusters"
HBO Max
April 2
On the Spectrum
April 3
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Hulu
April 2
WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)
April 3
Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)
Blair Witch (2016)
Peacock
April 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime - Premiere
Manifest Season 3 Premiere
Real Housewives of New York Season 12
Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer
April 4
WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WrestleMania 22