Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)
Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
The weekend really got started on Thursday, with multiple streaming services adding some big titles. Hulu dropped the first season of the acclaimed new FX series The Bear, while HBO Max added the third season of Wellington Paranormal. Paramount+ debuted the highly anticipated Beavis & Butt-Head sequel, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe and Prime Video released the latest episode of The Boys.
Disney+ is premiering its new original film Rise on Friday, but the the most talked-about title of the entire weekend likely won't arrive until Sunday night. After a very long time away, Westworld will be returning to HBO for its fourth season on Sunday, with a simultaneous debut on HBO Max.
You can look at this weekend's full streaming lineup below!
Netflix
JUNE 23
Best of the Fest -- NETFLIX COMEDY
First Class -- NETFLIX SERIES
Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
JUNE 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto -- NETFLIX FILM
Man Vs Bee -- NETFLIX SERIES
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area -- NETFLIX SERIES
JUNE 25
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
HBO Max
JUNE 23
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
JUNE 24
Bing, Season 1B
Rich & Shameless, Season 1
Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
JUNE 26
Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
Hulu
JUNE 23
FX's The Bear: Complete Season 1
THE BURNING SEA (2021)
JUNE 25
BIG GOLD BRICK (2022)
GASOLINE ALLEY (2022)
JUNE 26
THE DESPERATE HOUR F.K.A LAKEWOOD (2022)
Peacock
JUNE 23
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1
JUNE 24
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premios tu Musica Urbano (Telemundo)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special (Peacock Original)
JUNE 25
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying
IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3
USFL – Semifinals
JUNE 26
KPMG PGA Women's Golf – Championship
IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International
MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4
Prime Video
JUNE 24
At Home With the Gils (2022)
Chloe (2022)
The One That Got Away (2022)
Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)