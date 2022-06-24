Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.

The weekend really got started on Thursday, with multiple streaming services adding some big titles. Hulu dropped the first season of the acclaimed new FX series The Bear, while HBO Max added the third season of Wellington Paranormal. Paramount+ debuted the highly anticipated Beavis & Butt-Head sequel, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe and Prime Video released the latest episode of The Boys.

Disney+ is premiering its new original film Rise on Friday, but the the most talked-about title of the entire weekend likely won't arrive until Sunday night. After a very long time away, Westworld will be returning to HBO for its fourth season on Sunday, with a simultaneous debut on HBO Max.

You can look at this weekend's full streaming lineup below!