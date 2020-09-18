Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (September 18)

With the weekend upon us yet again, it's time to sit back, relax, and find something new to watch on one of the many streaming services you're probably subscribed to. We've all been doing a lot of streaming over the last several months, so many of us are probably running low on options. Fortunately, the weekend usually brings with it a big wave of new movies and TV shows on the most popular streaming platforms. This weekend is no exception.

After releasing The Devil All the Time in the middle of the week, Netflix is focusing its Friday attention on a couple of original TV shows. Ryan Murphy's Ratched is now available on the service, providing a twisted origin story to the iconic villain from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. If you're looking for something a bit lighter, and perhaps more family-friendly, Netflix is also releasing the animated Jurassic Park spinoff series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

On Saturday, HBO and HBO Max will be delivering the TV and streaming debut of one of the most popular movies of the year, The Invisible Man. Meanwhile, Disney+ has quite a few new titles this weekend, including all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time, which have spent years streaming over at Netflix.

Take a look below at all of this weekend's new streaming options!