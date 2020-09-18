Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (September 18)
With the weekend upon us yet again, it's time to sit back, relax, and find something new to watch on one of the many streaming services you're probably subscribed to. We've all been doing a lot of streaming over the last several months, so many of us are probably running low on options. Fortunately, the weekend usually brings with it a big wave of new movies and TV shows on the most popular streaming platforms. This weekend is no exception.
After releasing The Devil All the Time in the middle of the week, Netflix is focusing its Friday attention on a couple of original TV shows. Ryan Murphy's Ratched is now available on the service, providing a twisted origin story to the iconic villain from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. If you're looking for something a bit lighter, and perhaps more family-friendly, Netflix is also releasing the animated Jurassic Park spinoff series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
On Saturday, HBO and HBO Max will be delivering the TV and streaming debut of one of the most popular movies of the year, The Invisible Man. Meanwhile, Disney+ has quite a few new titles this weekend, including all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time, which have spent years streaming over at Netflix.
Take a look below at all of this weekend's new streaming options!
Netflix
SEPTEMBER 17
Dragon’s Dogma -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 18
American Barbecue Showdown -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney+
SEPTEMBER 18
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
Becoming - Original Premiere
One Day at Disney - "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian"
Weird But True - "Trains"
HBO Max
SEPTEMBER 17
Weston Woods
SEPTEMBER 18
Habla Now
La Musiquita Por Dentro
SEPTEMBER 19
The Invisible Man (2020)
Hulu
SEPTEMBER 17
The Good Shepherd
SEPTEMBER 18
Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)
Babyteeth
The Fight
Gemini Man
StarDog and TurboCat
SEPTEMBER 20
The Haunted
Prime Video
SEPTEMBER 18
All In: The Fight for Democracy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Gemini Man (2019)