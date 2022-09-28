Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2022

October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the arrival of Spooky Season. Every major streaming service is preparing for a brand new month of new content to deliver to their subscribers. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have huge lists of new movies, TV shows, and specials set to be added over the course of the next few weeks. Disney+ has another big month ahead for fans of Marvel and Star Wars. Andor and She-Hulk both have new episodes in October, but each franchise is also debuting some brand new titles as well. Marvel's Werewolf By Night special arrives on October 7th, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is set to arrive later in the month. One of the most popular comedies of the last few years is changing streaming hands next month. Schitt's Creek became such a beloved series in the United States because of its availability on Netflix, but the award-winning Canadian series is making the move to Hulu on October 3rd. You can check out the full October 2022 streaming calendar below!

October 1 NETFLIX

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man HBO MAX

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where's My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini's Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let's Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend's Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO) HULU

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017) PARAMOUNT+

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Bloodrunners

Burnt Offerings

Cursed

Domestic Disturbance

Event Horizon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob's Ladder

Jennifer's Body

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Scaris City of Frights

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Phantoms

Shutter Island

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Addams Family

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Unraveling

The Woman in Black

V for Vengeance PEACOCK

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012

Air Force One, 1997

Apollo 13, 1995

Arachnophobia, 1990

Back to the Future, 1985

Back to the Future II, 1989

Back to the Future III, 1990

The Best Man, 1999

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022

Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022

Bombshell, 2019

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

Child's Play 2, 1990

Child's Play 3, 1991

Bride of Chucky, 1998

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000

Cesar Chavez, 2014

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009

Clown, 2016

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Curve, 2015

Dante's Peak, 1997

Dead Silence, 2007

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Delirium, 2018

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Duplicity, 2009

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Fantastic Four, 2015

Galaxy Quest, 1999

Gallowwalkers, 2012

Ghost Rider, 2007

The Godfather, 1972

The Godfather Part II, 1974

The Godfather Part III, 1990

Hall Pass, 2011

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007

Hitman, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2014

Insidious, 2010

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015

Jumanji, 1995

Knock Knock, 2015

Krampus, 2015

Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Leatherface, 2017

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Minions, 2015

Mockingbird, 2013

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

My Soul to Take, 2010

National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984

A Perfect Getaway, 2009

Pitch Black, 2000

The Return, 2006

The River Wild, 1994

Rookie of the Year, 1993

Saw, 2004

Seven, 1995

South Paw, 2015

Spy, 2015

Stephanie, 2018

Taken, 2008

Taken 2, 2012

Taken 3, 2015

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Tremors, 1990

Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018

Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018

Van Helsing, 2004

The Veil, 2016

The Visit, 2015

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Zombieland, 2009

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans

LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3

Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea

Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton

Premier League – Southampton v. Everton

Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

7 Days to Vegas (2019)

A Christmas In Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)

Advantageous (2015)

Another Time (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Baby Boom (1987)

Babymoon (2017)

Beat Street (1984)

Big House (2020)

Bloodrunners (2017)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridge and Tunnel (2014)

Buddymoon (2016)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Christmas Crime Story (2016)

Colewell (2019)

Colors of Heaven (2017)

Cosmos (2019)

Cyrus (2010)

Dark Crimes (2018)

Daylight Savings (2012)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Sentence (2019)

Falcon Song (2014)

Fire In The Sky (1993)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Get Shorty (1995)

Going To Brazil (2017)

Hackers (1995)

Hal King (2021)

Hannibal (2001)

Hearts And Bones (2019)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Hellbenders (2013)

Hickey (2016)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit By Lightning (2014)

Hondo (1953)

Hostel (2006)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Just Married (2003)

Land Of The Lost (2009)

Last Holiday (2006)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Dot Com (2019)

Magnum Opus (2017)

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)

Man on Fire (2004)

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Murder Bury Win (2020)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My True Fairytale (2021)

No Alternative (2018)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Panic (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Piranha 3D (2010)

Ryde (2017)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shane (1953)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shutter Island (2010)

Shuttlecock (2020)

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)

Social Animals (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Summer Rental (1985)

Support the Girls (2018)

Swing Vote (2008)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Devil Inside (2012)

The Dictator (2012)

The Divorce Party (2019)

The Dustwalker (2020)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Harimaya Bridge (2010)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Unraveling (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Two For Joy (2018)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion – The Play (2002)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Up In The Air (2009)

Valentin (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2015)

Vincent and Theo (1990)

Visioneers (2009)

Wall Street (1987)

Water in a Broken Glass (2020)

Winchester (2018)

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

You're in Charge (2013)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) prevnext

October 2 NETFLIX

Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C

HULU

Red Election: Complete Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

East New York series premiere

The Equalizer Season 3 premiere PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans

LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round

Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Leeds Untied v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Man City v. Man United

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints

Sunday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

October 3 NETFLIX

Jexi

Chip and Potato: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live) HULU

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere

Schitt's Creek: Complete Series

RBG (2018) PARAMOUNT+

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy At the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen

Fire In The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Silverado

Social Animals (ii)

Something's Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What's Love Got to Do with It

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

You're in Charge

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Chateau DIY, Season 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Shift, Season 1

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 4 NETFLIX

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester -- NETFLIX COMEDY HULU

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18 PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 5 NETFLIX

Bling Empire: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

High Water -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jumping from High Places -- NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Harrigan's Phone -- NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Togo -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison's Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia – All Episodes Available

Andor – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 "Out of Bounds" HBO MAX

Eraser: Reborn, 2022 HULU

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) PARAMOUNT+

Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)

Blue's Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)

The Real Love Boat series premiere PEACOCK

Abominable, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Young Rock, Season 1

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 6 NETFLIX

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8 HBO MAX

Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere HULU

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

Monster High The Movie premiere PEACOCK

2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Bring It On, Ghost (2016) prevnext

October 7 NETFLIX

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Derry Girls: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Doll House -- NETFLIX FILM

Glitch -- NETFLIX SERIES

Kev Adams: The Real Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Luckiest Girl Alive -- NETFLIX FILM

Man on Pause -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Midnight Club -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Mole -- NETFLIX SERIES

Oddballs -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Old People -- NETFLIX FILM

The Redeem Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME DISNEY+

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Werewolf by Night - Premiere HBO MAX

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO) HULU

Hellraiser (2022)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere PARAMOUNT+

Significant Other premiere

Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere

Fire Country series premiere

S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Catherine Called Birdy (2022) prevnext

October 8 HBO MAX

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021 PEACOCK

2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte

Notre Dame Football vs. BYU

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City

Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves

Premier League – Man City v. Southampton

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish) prevnext

October 9 NETFLIX

Missing Link HBO MAX

We Baby Bears S1E HULU

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere PARAMOUNT+

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere PEACOCK

2022 Chicago Marathon

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Paris-Tours Cycling

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Final Round

Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United

Premier League – Everton v. Man United

Premier League – Westham v. Fulham

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

Noah (2014) prevnext

October 10 NETFLIX

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live) HBO MAX

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere HULU

Grimcutty (2022)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) PARAMOUNT+

Noah PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

La Fan, Season 1

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 11 NETFLIX

The Cage -- NETFLIX SERIES

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Island of the Sea Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO) HULU

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Antlers (2021) PARAMOUNT+

Where the Scary Things Are

Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Family Camp (2022)

The Northman (2022) prevnext

October 12 NETFLIX

Belascoarán, PI -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Nutty Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

Andor – Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 "Coach Classic" HULU

After (2019) PARAMOUNT+

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)

YO! MTV Maps premiere PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 13 NETFLIX

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Exception -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Playlist -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed -- NETFLIX FILM

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9 PEACOCK

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

For a Good Time, 2012

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 14 NETFLIX

Black Butterflies -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Curse of Bridge Hollow -- NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation -- NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Take 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants HBO MAX

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle HULU

Rosaline (2022)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil's Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Halloween Ends, 2022

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 15 NETFLIX

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen's Umbrella -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022 HULU

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Don't Breathe, 2016

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas

Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round

Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest

Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place

Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC) prevnext

October 16 NETFLIX

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am HULU

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal

Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City

Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle

Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest

Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

October 17 NETFLIX

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live) HBO MAX

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) HULU

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! PARAMOUNT+

The Grudge PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 18 NETFLIX

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles -- NETFLIX COMEDY

LiSA Another Great Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live) HBO MAX

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama's Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A HULU

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 19 NETFLIX

The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Notre-Dame -- NETFLIX SERIES

The School for Good and Evil -- NETFLIX FILM

The Stranger -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven's Home (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Andor – Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 "Draft Day" HBO MAX

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO) PARAMOUNT+

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham

Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham

Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

May I Help You (2022) prevnext

October 20 HBO MAX

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022 HULU

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021) PARAMOUNT+

Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere

Torn Hearts PEACOCK

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1

Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Torn Hearts (2022)

American Horror Story S10 (2021) prevnext

October 21 NETFLIX

28 Days Haunted -- NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II -- NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch -- NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule -- NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God's Tale -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Hall of Villains HBO MAX

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere HULU

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022) PARAMOUNT+

Blacklight PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Skate America – Pairs Short

Skate America – Men's Short

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Argentina, 1985 (2022)

Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

The Peripheral (2022) prevnext

October 22 NETFLIX

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show HULUThe Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3

Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Skate America – Rhythm Dance

Skate America – Women's Short

Skate America – Pairs Free

Skate America – Men's Free

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish) PRIME VIDEO

Hush Hush (2022) prevnext

October 23 NETFLIX

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping -- NETFLIX COMEDY HBO MAX

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1 PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford

Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United

Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal

Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins

Skate America – Free Dance

Skate America – Women's Free

Sunday Night Football - Steelers vs. Dolphins

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

October 24 NETFLIX

The Chalk Line -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live) HBO MAX

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022 HULU

Beba (2021) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Mid-Century, 2022

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Blacklight (2022) prevnext

October 25 NETFLIX

Barbie Epic Road Trip -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) HULU

The French Dispatch (2021) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 26 NETFLIX

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse -- NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Sumo Do, Sumo Don't (S1, 2 episodes)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – All Shorts Streaming

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere

Andor – Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 "Icing on the Cake" HBO MAX

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO) PARAMOUNT+

16 and Pregnant (Season 6) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Cruzando Limites, Season 2

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 27 NETFLIX

Cici -- NETFLIX FILM

Daniel Spellbound -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Dubai Bling -- NETFLIX SERIES

Earthstorm -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Reunion: Part 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer -- NETFLIX ANIME PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes PEACOCK

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext

October 28 NETFLIX

All Quiet on the Western Front -- NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself -- NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mouth: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A STALKER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Only -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wendell & Wild -- NETFLIX FILM

Wild is the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell HBO MAX

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1

Skate Canada – Men's Short

Skate Canada – Pairs Short

Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance

Skate Canada – Women's Short

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

The Devil's Hour (2022) prevnext

October 29 NETFLIX

Deadwind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES HULU

Clean (2021) PEACOCK

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville

Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State

PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves

Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton

Premier League – Fulham v. Everton

Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby

The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2

Skate Canada – Free Dance

Skate Canada – Men's Free

Skate Canada – Pairs Free

Skate Canada – Women's Free prevnext

October 30 HBO MAX

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) PEACOCK

Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)

Brian and Charles, 2022

The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode

Jurassic World, 2015

Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Foreset

Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United

Premier League – Man United v. West Ham

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2

Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC) prevnext