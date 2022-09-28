Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the arrival of Spooky Season. Every major streaming service is preparing for a brand new month of new content to deliver to their subscribers. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have huge lists of new movies, TV shows, and specials set to be added over the course of the next few weeks.
Disney+ has another big month ahead for fans of Marvel and Star Wars. Andor and She-Hulk both have new episodes in October, but each franchise is also debuting some brand new titles as well. Marvel's Werewolf By Night special arrives on October 7th, and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is set to arrive later in the month.
One of the most popular comedies of the last few years is changing streaming hands next month. Schitt's Creek became such a beloved series in the United States because of its availability on Netflix, but the award-winning Canadian series is making the move to Hulu on October 3rd.
You can check out the full October 2022 streaming calendar below!
October 1
NETFLIX
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
HBO MAX
Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)
Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Bad Teacher, 2011
Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)
Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation
Black Nativity, 2013 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969
C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005
Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)
District 9, 2009 (HBO)
Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)
Dude Where's My Car?, 2000 (HBO)
Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Federico Fellini's Intervista, 1987
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)
Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)
I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Juno, 2007 (HBO)
Kiss The Girls, 1997
La ronde, 1950
Let's Be Cops, 2014
Little Women, 1933
Luci del Varieta, 1950
Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019
Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Miracle in Milan, 1951
My Best Friend's Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)
Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)
No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)
Nothing But Trouble,1991 (HBO)
Oliver!, 1968
Open Season 2, 2008
Open Season, 2006
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)
Slacker, 1990
Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)
Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The American President, 1995
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957
The Eye, 2008 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013
The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Swimming Pool, 1969
The Two Faces of January, 2014
The Witch, 2015 (HBO)
Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To The Wonder, 2012
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9
Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
The ABCs Of Death (2012)
The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
About Time (2013)
The Abyss (1989)
After Midnight (2019)
The Age Of Innocence (1993)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
All About My Mother (1999)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
American Ultra (2015)
An American Citizen (1992)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Bad Milo! (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Beyond JFK (1991)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Casino (1995)
Catch and Release (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Charlotte (2021)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dear White People (2014)
Desperado (1995)
The Devil Has A Name (2019)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Don't Say A Word (2001)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
El Chicano (2018)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fired Up! (2009)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma's Boy (2006)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
Higher Learning (1995)
Honeymoon (2014)
How to be Single (2016)
The Hulk (2003)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Jack And Diane (2012)
Layer Cake (2005)
Let Me In (2010)
Like Mike (2002)
Looper (2012)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Marrowbone (2017)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
The New Age (1994)
No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Q & A (1990)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Roommate (2011)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Stripper (1986)
Sunchaser (1996)
That Night (1993)
Todo Cambia (2000)
The Transporter (2002)
Turtle Beach (1992)
Twister (1996)
Tyrel (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Undercover Brother (2002)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Winchester (2018)
The Wheel (2021)
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
X-Men (2000)
XX (2017)
PARAMOUNT+
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Bloodrunners
Burnt Offerings
Cursed
Domestic Disturbance
Event Horizon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob's Ladder
Jennifer's Body
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 1
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls – Volume 2
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
Phantoms
Shutter Island
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Addams Family
The Devil Inside
The Hole
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Unraveling
The Woman in Black
V for Vengeance
PEACOCK
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012
Air Force One, 1997
Apollo 13, 1995
Arachnophobia, 1990
Back to the Future, 1985
Back to the Future II, 1989
Back to the Future III, 1990
The Best Man, 1999
Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022
Blippi's Special Delivery, 2022
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022
Bombshell, 2019
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
The Bourne Legacy, 2012
Child's Play 2, 1990
Child's Play 3, 1991
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Casper's Haunted Christmas, 2000
Cesar Chavez, 2014
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, 2009
Clown, 2016
The Constant Gardener, 2005
Curve, 2015
Dante's Peak, 1997
Dead Silence, 2007
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Delirium, 2018
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Duplicity, 2009
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Fantastic Four, 2015
Galaxy Quest, 1999
Gallowwalkers, 2012
Ghost Rider, 2007
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
Hall Pass, 2011
The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
Hitman, 2007
How to Train Your Dragon, 2014
Insidious, 2010
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015
Jumanji, 1995
Knock Knock, 2015
Krampus, 2015
Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Leatherface, 2017
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Minions, 2015
Mockingbird, 2013
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
My Soul to Take, 2010
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
The Natural, 1984
A Perfect Getaway, 2009
Pitch Black, 2000
The Return, 2006
The River Wild, 1994
Rookie of the Year, 1993
Saw, 2004
Seven, 1995
South Paw, 2015
Spy, 2015
Stephanie, 2018
Taken, 2008
Taken 2, 2012
Taken 3, 2015
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018
Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018
Van Helsing, 2004
The Veil, 2016
The Visit, 2015
The Wedding Singer, 1998
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Zombieland, 2009
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3
Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea
Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle
Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton
Premier League – Southampton v. Everton
Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
7 Days to Vegas (2019)
A Christmas In Vermont (2016)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery (2016)
Advantageous (2015)
Another Time (2018)
Audrey Rose (1977)
Baby Boom (1987)
Babymoon (2017)
Beat Street (1984)
Big House (2020)
Bloodrunners (2017)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Bridge and Tunnel (2014)
Buddymoon (2016)
Burnt Offerings (1976)
Christmas Crime Story (2016)
Colewell (2019)
Colors of Heaven (2017)
Cosmos (2019)
Cyrus (2010)
Dark Crimes (2018)
Daylight Savings (2012)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End of Sentence (2019)
Falcon Song (2014)
Fire In The Sky (1993)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Get Shorty (1995)
Going To Brazil (2017)
Hackers (1995)
Hal King (2021)
Hannibal (2001)
Hearts And Bones (2019)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Hellbenders (2013)
Hickey (2016)
High-Rise (2016)
Hit By Lightning (2014)
Hondo (1953)
Hostel (2006)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Just Married (2003)
Land Of The Lost (2009)
Last Holiday (2006)
Law Abiding Citizen (2009)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Love Dot Com (2019)
Magnum Opus (2017)
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip (2020)
Man on Fire (2004)
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
Murder Bury Win (2020)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
My True Fairytale (2021)
No Alternative (2018)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)
Panic (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Piranha 3D (2010)
Ryde (2017)
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shane (1953)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shutter Island (2010)
Shuttlecock (2020)
Snow White And The Huntsman (2012)
Social Animals (2018)
Source Code (2011)
Summer Rental (1985)
Support the Girls (2018)
Swing Vote (2008)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
The Devil Inside (2012)
The Dictator (2012)
The Divorce Party (2019)
The Dustwalker (2020)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Harimaya Bridge (2010)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
The Purple Rose of Cairo (1996)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Unraveling (2015)
The Woman in Red (1984)
Two For Joy (2018)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion – The Play (2002)
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)
Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
Up In The Air (2009)
Valentin (2004)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Vice (2015)
Vincent and Theo (1990)
Visioneers (2009)
Wall Street (1987)
Water in a Broken Glass (2020)
Winchester (2018)
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)
You're in Charge (2013)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
October 2
NETFLIX
Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1
Housing Complex C
HULU
Red Election: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
East New York series premiere
The Equalizer Season 3 premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992
DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round
Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Leeds Untied v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Man City v. Man United
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints
Sunday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 3
NETFLIX
Jexi
Chip and Potato: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)
HULU
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
Schitt's Creek: Complete Series
RBG (2018)
PARAMOUNT+
7 Days to Vegas
11:55
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Among Ravens
Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
Another Time
Beat Street
Big House
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
Christmas Kid
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Desperately Seeking Susan
End of Sentence
Enemy At the Gates
Falcon Song
Fiddler's Journey to the Big Screen
Fire In The Sky
Fist of Fury
Flashdance
Fruitvale Station
Going to Brazil
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Hackers
Hal King
Hearts and Bones
Hickey
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hustle & Flow
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
Mean Girls
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
Necropath
No Alternative
Old School
Panic
Patriot Games
Psychopomp
Road Trip
Ryde
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shane
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Silverado
Social Animals (ii)
Something's Gotta Give
Summer Rental
The Babymoon
The Curator
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Harimaya Bridge
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Woman in Red
Tootsie
Two for Joy
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Valley Girl
Vanilla Sky
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wargames
What's Love Got to Do with It
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
You're in Charge
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Chateau DIY, Season 8
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest
¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Shift, Season 1
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 4
NETFLIX
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 5
NETFLIX
Bling Empire: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
High Water -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jumping from High Places -- NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Harrigan's Phone -- NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It!: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Togo -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
The Simpsons (S33)
World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
Zombies: Addison's Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
Zorro (S1)
Zorro (S2)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia – All Episodes Available
Andor – Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 "Out of Bounds"
HBO MAX
Eraser: Reborn, 2022
HULU
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)
Blue's Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10)
The Real Love Boat series premiere
PEACOCK
Abominable, Season 1
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Young Rock, Season 1
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 6
NETFLIX
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
HBO MAX
Folklore, Max Original Seasons 2 Premiere
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere
SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Monster High The Movie premiere
PEACOCK
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Bring It On, Ghost (2016)
October 7
NETFLIX
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Derry Girls: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Doll House -- NETFLIX FILM
Glitch -- NETFLIX SERIES
Kev Adams: The Real Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Luckiest Girl Alive -- NETFLIX FILM
Man on Pause -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Midnight Club -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Mole -- NETFLIX SERIES
Oddballs -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Old People -- NETFLIX FILM
The Redeem Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
Drumline
Werewolf by Night - Premiere
HBO MAX
Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Hellraiser (2022)
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Significant Other premiere
Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere
Fire Country series premiere
S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Catherine Called Birdy (2022)
October 8
HBO MAX
Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021
PEACOCK
2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte
Notre Dame Football vs. BYU
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City
Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham
Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves
Premier League – Man City v. Southampton
Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)
October 9
NETFLIX
Missing Link
HBO MAX
We Baby Bears S1E
HULU
To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere
PEACOCK
2022 Chicago Marathon
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Paris-Tours Cycling
PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Shriners Children's Open – Final Round
Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United
Premier League – Everton v. Man United
Premier League – Westham v. Fulham
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Noah (2014)
October 10
NETFLIX
LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
Spirit Rangers -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)
HBO MAX
Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Grimcutty (2022)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Noah
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
La Fan, Season 1
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 11
NETFLIX
The Cage -- NETFLIX SERIES
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Island of the Sea Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Antlers (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
Where the Scary Things Are
Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Family Camp (2022)
The Northman (2022)
October 12
NETFLIX
Belascoarán, PI -- NETFLIX SERIES
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Nutty Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Wild Croc Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
Big Shot (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming
Andor – Episode 6
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 "Coach Classic"
HULU
After (2019)
PARAMOUNT+
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)
YO! MTV Maps premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 13
NETFLIX
Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Exception -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Playlist -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed -- NETFLIX FILM
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
PEACOCK
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
For a Good Time, 2012
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 14
NETFLIX
Black Butterflies -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Curse of Bridge Hollow -- NETFLIX FILM
Everything Calls for Salvation -- NETFLIX SERIES
Holy Family -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mismatched: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Take 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
The New Mutants
HBO MAX
Blippi Wonders, Season 2A
Fixer Upper: The Castle
HULU
Rosaline (2022)
Dashcam (2021)
Pil's Adventure (2021)
See For Me (2021)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Halloween Ends, 2022
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
October 15
NETFLIX
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen's Umbrella -- NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022
HULU
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Poetic Justice (1993)
The Boy Downstairs (2017)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Don't Breathe, 2016
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas
Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford
PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place
Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
October 16
NETFLIX
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
HULU
Being Flynn (2012)
Benediction (2021)
Sinister 2 (2015)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City
Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle
Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 17
NETFLIX
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)
HBO MAX
Mr. Pickles
The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
PARAMOUNT+
The Grudge
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 18
NETFLIX
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles -- NETFLIX COMEDY
LiSA Another Great Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)
HBO MAX
Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere
By Design: The Joe Caroff Story
Mama's Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A
HULU
Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham
Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 19
NETFLIX
The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Notre-Dame -- NETFLIX SERIES
The School for Good and Evil -- NETFLIX FILM
The Stranger -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
Raven's Home (S5, 8 episodes)
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
Wicked Tuna (S11)
Andor – Episode 7
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 "Draft Day"
HBO MAX
Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
PARAMOUNT+
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Drunk History (Seasons 1 – 6)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton
Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham
Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham
Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton
The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
May I Help You (2022)
October 20
HBO MAX
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
HULU
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Bitterbrush (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere
Torn Hearts
PEACOCK
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1
Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Torn Hearts (2022)
American Horror Story S10 (2021)
October 21
NETFLIX
28 Days Haunted -- NETFLIX SERIES
Barbarians II -- NETFLIX SERIES
Descendant -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Scratch -- NETFLIX SERIES
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule -- NETFLIX SERIES
ONI: Thunder God's Tale -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Hall of Villains
HBO MAX
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
Matriarch (2022)
Abandoned (2022)
Wyrm (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
Blacklight
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3
Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Skate America – Pairs Short
Skate America – Men's Short
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Argentina, 1985 (2022)
Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
The Peripheral (2022)
October 22
NETFLIX
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
HULUThe Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3
Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Skate America – Rhythm Dance
Skate America – Women's Short
Skate America – Pairs Free
Skate America – Men's Free
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)
PRIME VIDEO
Hush Hush (2022)
October 23
NETFLIX
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford
Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United
Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins
Skate America – Free Dance
Skate America – Women's Free
Sunday Night Football - Steelers vs. Dolphins
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 24
NETFLIX
The Chalk Line -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live)
HBO MAX
Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022
HULU
Beba (2021)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Mid-Century, 2022
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Blacklight (2022)
October 25
NETFLIX
Barbie Epic Road Trip -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
HULU
The French Dispatch (2021)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 26
NETFLIX
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Good Nurse -- NETFLIX FILM
Hellhole -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Robbing Mussolini -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't (S1, 2 episodes)
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – All Shorts Streaming
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere
Andor – Episode 8
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 "Icing on the Cake"
HBO MAX
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
PARAMOUNT+
16 and Pregnant (Season 6)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Cruzando Limites, Season 2
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 27
NETFLIX
Cici -- NETFLIX FILM
Daniel Spellbound -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Dubai Bling -- NETFLIX SERIES
Earthstorm -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Family Reunion: Part 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer -- NETFLIX ANIME
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes
PEACOCK
A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
October 28
NETFLIX
All Quiet on the Western Front -- NETFLIX FILM
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself -- NETFLIX SERIES
Big Mouth: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Drink Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A STALKER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
If Only -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Encounter with Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wendell & Wild -- NETFLIX FILM
Wild is the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
HBO MAX
Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1
Skate Canada – Men's Short
Skate Canada – Pairs Short
Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance
Skate Canada – Women's Short
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
Run Sweetheart Run (2022)
The Devil's Hour (2022)
October 29
NETFLIX
Deadwind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Clean (2021)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville
Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham
Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves
Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
Premier League – Fulham v. Everton
Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
Skate Canada – Free Dance
Skate Canada – Men's Free
Skate Canada – Pairs Free
Skate Canada – Women's Free
October 30
HBO MAX
The Lost Kitchen, Season 3
The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Brian and Charles, 2022
The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Jurassic World, 2015
Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Foreset
Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United
Premier League – Man United v. West Ham
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks
Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
October 31
DISNEY+
Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 (Live)
HULU
Crimes of the Future (2022)
The Way Way Back (2013)
PARAMOUNT+
Unhuman
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Silvana Sin Lana, Season 1
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Unhuman (2022)