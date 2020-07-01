Every Movie and TV Shows Just Added to Streaming Services on July 1
Each and every month begins with new streaming contracts kicking in at the various popular services, giving those that subscribe to the services a horde of TV shows and movies to watch over the next few weeks. This rule is true of just about every service out there, meaning that Wednesday morning brought all sorts of new streaming options. Of all the major services, the only one that didn't add any new content on Wednesday is Disney+, which seems to be saving its new titles for Friday, July 3rd.
Netflix had a pretty sizable roster of additions, as has become usual for the world's leader in streaming. The service added the first season of the Unsolved Mysteries reboot, as well as Ali, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the entire Karate Kid trilogy, and all three seasons of Kingdom.
While Netflix is known for adding a bunch of new titles, it was Hulu and HBO Max that added the most on July 1st. Hulu is bringing on a bunch of episodes of popular reality and cooking shows, in addition to quite a few popular movies. Some of the most notable include Spider-Man 3 and Best in Show. HBO Max has added a pretty sizable roster of DC films, including the entire collection of Christopher Reeve Superman movies.
Below, you can check out the complete list of every new movie and show that was just added to streaming services.
Netflix
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Hulu
000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
12 and Holding (2006)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Storks Journey (2017)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
The Bellboy (1960)
Beloved (2012)
Best In Show (2000)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Birdwatchers (2010)
Boogie Woogie (2010)
The Bounty (1984)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cadaver (2009)
California Dreamin' (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
Change of Plans (2010)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
The Client (1994)
Cold War (2012)
The Color Purple (1985)
Cortex (2008)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch (2013)
Day Night Day Night (2007)
The Devil's Candy (2017)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
Dheepan (2016)
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Edukators (2005)
Eloise's Lover (2009)
Exorcismus (2011)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
Father of My Children (2010)
Filth & Wisdom (2008)
Flashback (1990)
The Flat (2012)
Footloose (1984)
For Your Consideration (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Furlough (2018)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grizzly Man (2005)
Hateship, Loveship (2014)
Hornet's Nest (2014)
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
The Last Mistress (2008)
Len and Company (2016)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Love Songs (2008)
The Man from London (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Mary Shelley (2018)
Match (2015)
Moonstruck (1987)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Necessities of Life (2009)
Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
Nights and Weekends (2009)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
Norma Rae (1979)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse (2012)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Room of Death (2008)
Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
The Shock Doctrine (2010)
The Shrine (2011)
Sliver (1993)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spiderhole (2011)
Spring Forward (2000)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
Tank 432 (2016)
The Tenant (1976)
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Three Blind Mice (2009)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model (2019)
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy (2014)
The Trip to Spain (2017)
Trishna (2012)
Trivial (2007)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)
We Have Pope (2012)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
West Side Story (1961)
When A Man Comes Home (2010)
HBO Max
Absolute Power, 1997
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
American History X, 1998
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
Angus, 1995
August Rush, 2007
The Bachelor, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
Batman: Year One, 2011
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
Beerfest, 2006
The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947
Blade 2, 2002
Blade, 1998
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Work , 2002
Born to Be Wild, 1995
Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Clara's Heart, 1988
The Conjuring, 2013
Cop Out, 2010
Creepshow, 1982
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
The Departed, 2006
Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doc Hollywood, 1991
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
The Exorcist, 1973
Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010
Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
The Gauntlet, 1977
Get Smart, 2008
Good Girls Get High, 2019
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
Green Pastures, The, 1936
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
In Time, 2011 (HBO)
Inkheart, 2009
Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002
J. Edgar, 2011
Jack Frost, 1998
Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
John Q, 2002 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
Justice League: Doom , 2012
Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
Justice League: War, 2014
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Last Samurai, The, 2003
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
Little Big League, 1994
Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
Little Nicky, 2000
The Longest Yard, 2005
Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003
Mars Attacks, 1996
Megamind, 2010
Message In A Bottle, 1999
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
Money Talks, 1997
Monkey Trouble, 1994
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Mr. Nanny, 1993
Munich, 2005 (HBO)
Music and Lyrics, 2007
Nancy Drew, 2007
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then, 1995
Orphan, 2009
Osmosis Jones, 2001
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
The Polar Express, 2004
Pop Star, 2005
Power, 1986
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
Rich and Famous, 1981
Right Stuff, The, 1983
Rumor Has It, 2005
Saving Private Ryan, 1998
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
Something to Talk About , 1995
Space Jam, 1996
Spies Like Us, 1985
Star Trek, 2009
Stay, 2005 (HBO)
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
Superman II, 1981
Superman III, 1983
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
Superman Returns, 2006
Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
Superman: The Movie, 1978
Superman: Unbound, 2013
Sweet November, 2001
Take the Lead, 2006
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
Tequila Sunrise, 1988
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Tightrope, 1984
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
Troy, 2004
True Crime, 1999
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
Women, The, 2008
Wyatt Earp, 1994
Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Prime Video
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Showtime
8MM
The Accused
The Amityville Horror
Another You
Barcelona
Brake
Brooklyn’s Finest
Cape Fear
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Closer
Cloverfield
Coach Carter
The Craft
Daybreakers
Days of Thunder
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragnet
Dressed to Kill
Drillbit Taylor
Event Horizon
The Fifth Element
Finding Neverland
The Firm
Fly Away Home
Forgiven
Forsaken
Freedom Writers
Fright Night (2011)
Furry Vengeance
A Girl From Mogadishu
Gone
Hamburger Hill
Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
Hook
I Spy
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
King Kong
Kingpin
Knuckle City
Loosies
Minority Report
Moon
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pelican Brief
Pineapple Express
Pretty In Pink
Red
Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip
The Ring
Serpico
The Shining
Sorority Row
Spaceballs
Spy Kids
Spy Kids: Game Over
Stealth
Stepmom
Stripes
Summer School
To Sleep With Anger
The Truman Show
Tyson
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Urban Legend
What Lies Beneath
Witness
Zombie Strippers!
STARZ
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
Bravos, The
Case 39
Class Action
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Evil Roy Slade
Exorcism Of Emily Rose, The
Fabulous Baker Boys, The
Ghost Rider
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
Hellboy 2: The Golden Army
Home Fries
Home Of The Brave
Ice Age
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Kissing Jessica Stein
La Cara Oculta
Little Man
Little Rascals Save The Day, The
Made Of Honor
Mask, The
Philadelphia
Prom Night
Promocion Fantasma
Reno 911!: Miami
Rio Grande
Robin Hood
Rookie Of The Year
Saving Silverman
Shakespeare In Love
Shawshank Redemption, The
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
Super Troopers
Taken
Thumbelina
Valerie
Whip It
White Chicks
Without A Trace
Young Jesse James
