What’s New on Netflix, Disney+, and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 3)

The weekend is finally upon us, which means even more time to spend on the couch watching movies and TV. Let’s be honest, there’s not really much else to do right now, especially on the weekends. Bars and restaurants are closed, parties don’t exist at the moment, and most folks are simply staying at home to help flatten the curve. We’re all doing our part during this trying time, and our favorite streaming services are making things a little bit easier by adding a ton of new content to watch over the weekend.

As always, Netflix and Disney+ added plenty of new original content first thing Friday morning. The final day of the work week has become a staple release day for both of the major services. However, they aren’t the only ones with new content this weekend, and Friday isn’t the only day to look for new arrivals.

Netflix will be adding new movies throughout the entire weekend. The original film Coffee and Kareem was released on Friday morning, while Saturday will bring the streaming debut of Angel Has Fallen and Sunday will see The Killing of a Sacred Deer added to the service. Pixar’s Onward has been added to the Disney+ roster, as well as the newest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. 2019 hit comedy Good Boys is coming to HBO this weekend and Hulu is debuting the third and final season of Future Man.

There’s going to be a lot of new stuff to stream this weekend. Check out the full list of incoming content below!

Netflix

4/3

Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

While police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his new relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), her beloved 12-year-old son Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) plots their break-up. Attempting to scare away his mom’s boyfriend for good, Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit. From director Michael Dowse, COFFEE & KAREEM is an action-comedy about forging unexpected bonds, one four-letter insult at a time. Co-starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier.

La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lives are on the line as the Professor’s plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

This film takes a look at why and how “Money Heist” sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

4/4

Angel Has Fallen

4/5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Disney+

4/3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny With a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney and Pixar’s Onward – Early Home Release

Life on the Edge – “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

Dolphin Reef – Premiere

It’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. Narrated by Natalie Portman.

Diving With Dolphins – “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”

Behind the scenes look at the making of Dolphin Reef.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Dangerous Debt”

Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marry ME”

Ramila & Ike celebrate 25 years of marriage in Greece thanks to their son. Kyle and Amanda and their baby girl Harlow celebrate at Disney’s California Adventure with a surprise performance by Jason Derulo.

Shop Class – “Downhill Derby”

Teams are challenged with designing and building supersized downhill derby racers.

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

Gerstel on a project inspired by Minnie Mouse.

One Day at Disney – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Frozen the Musical star, Patti Murin, gives a behind-the-scenes look into the rarely seen inner workings of one of Broadway’s smash hits. Backstage moments, pre-show rituals and the coveted NYC Stage Door Autograph Line are all on display as Patti brings to life one of Disney’s favorite princesses for theater patrons of all ages.

Be Our Chef – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

In round two of “Be Our Chef,” two new families, the Wells and Platt families, are tasked with a “Big Hero 6” inspired challenge to make a dessert that is healthy and delicious. But before heading to the kitchen, the families visit the super-huggable Baymax at Epcot for inspiration. Both families are hoping for their first win. But who will crumble first?

Hulu

4/3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Amazon Prime Video

4/3

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

HBO

4/3

High Maintenance

Ola de crimenes (Crime Wave)

The Serenade (La Serenata)

4/4

Good Boys

4/5

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children – Docuseries Premiere