Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 23)

The weekend is finally here, and a bunch of new movies and TV shows are coming with it. April 23rd has been marked on the calendars of TV and movie fans everywhere, as it marks the debut of multiple highly-anticipated titles on various streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video all have new content arriving this weekend, stacked with some of the biggest releases of the year so far.

Disney+ is bringing its second major event series of the year to a close this weekend, as Friday marks the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's season finale. The streamer is also releasing new episodes of original shows The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot.

HBO Max is streaming the biggest movie of the weekend, with the arrival of the Mortal Kombat reboot. As a part of the 2021 plans for Warner Bros., Mortal Kombat is playing in theaters as well as on HBO Max.

Friday also marks the release of Shadow and Bone, a YA fantasy adaptation of Leight Bardugo's best-selling book series.

You can check out the full list of this weekend's new streaming options below!