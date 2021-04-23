Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 23)
The weekend is finally here, and a bunch of new movies and TV shows are coming with it. April 23rd has been marked on the calendars of TV and movie fans everywhere, as it marks the debut of multiple highly-anticipated titles on various streaming services. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video all have new content arriving this weekend, stacked with some of the biggest releases of the year so far.
Disney+ is bringing its second major event series of the year to a close this weekend, as Friday marks the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's season finale. The streamer is also releasing new episodes of original shows The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot.
HBO Max is streaming the biggest movie of the weekend, with the arrival of the Mortal Kombat reboot. As a part of the 2021 plans for Warner Bros., Mortal Kombat is playing in theaters as well as on HBO Max.
Friday also marks the release of Shadow and Bone, a YA fantasy adaptation of Leight Bardugo's best-selling book series.
You can check out the full list of this weekend's new streaming options below!
Netflix
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tell Me When -- NETFLIX FILM
Disney+
APRIL 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 105 “Cherry Picker”
Big Shot - Episode 102 "The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect"
HBO Max
APRIL 23
Mortal Kombat - Film Premiere
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
APRIL 24
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)