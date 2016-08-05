Suicide Squad Director Denies David Ayer Cut Coming to HBO Max

✖

David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad isn't coming to HBO Max — at least not as of yet. Over the weekend, a rumor started to quickly spread through Twitter suggesting the fabled director's cut would be was following in the footsteps of Zack Snyder's Justice League and would soon arrive on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform. The chatter eventually reached Ayer himself, who quickly debunked the arrival of the Ayer Cut.

Responding to a fan question of an "Ayer Cut" report, the filmmaker quickly offered a two-word response: "Not true," Ayer tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after HBO Max confirmed it was shelling out exorbitant sums of cash to finish Snyder's version of Justice League, fans quickly championed Ayer as another filmmaker that should be willing to tell the story they originally set out to shoot. While HBO execs confirmed Snyder's take would cost somewhere north of $30 million, Ayer has gone on record by saying his cut of Suicide Squad would take far less money to finish.

Earlier this month, the director said he watched his cut for the first time since the studio decided to slash upwards of 40 minutes from it. "I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It's who I am," Ayer tweeted. "I watched my cut for the fir time since it was abandoned. It is f-cking amazing. On God."

He added, " I felt guilt for years like I f-cked. Nope. It's fire. It's the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%."

The "good soldier" reference, of course, is coming in response to Ayer's previous comments around the release of the movie. At the time, the filmmaker said on the blockbuster's press tour that the theatrical release was, in fact, his version of the movie.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

The Suicide Squad theatrical release is now streaming on HBO Max.

Do you think we'll ever see the Ayer Cut? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!