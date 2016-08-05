Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Says Warner Bros. Cut First 40 Minutes From His Movie

✖

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is now saying that Warner Bros. cut the first 40 minutes of his movie. In some comments to fans on Twitter, the filmmaker revealed that number, and people were not thrilled. He went so far as to say that the movie was “ripped to pieces” in a later tweet. All of this is gesturing towards the existence of the now-discussed Ayer Cut of the film. With Zack Snyder getting his moment in the sun with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, DC fans are thinking bigger and bigger. People are pushing for a Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever and this cut of Suicide Squad. A lot of Ayer fans were thrilled to hear that Jared Leto’s Joker is making an appearance in the new cut of Justice League. That means the momentum is starting to shift.

The first 40 minutes https://t.co/eCGmK0KCFl — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

For Margot Robbie, she remembered the possible Joker/Harley Quinn movie that was supposed to spin-off from Ayer’s film. She told Comicbook.com about it before and how Birds of Prey came to be.

"It was either going to be a complete Harley and Joker story or Joker has got to be out of the picture," Robbie explained. "I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt there was a huge gap in the market for a girl gang ensemble action film. I felt like no one was doing that and I couldn't understand why, especially a comic book movie."

She continued, "From the very beginning it was a conscious choice of they have to be broken up at this stage. I have a whole backstory in my head [of] what's happened between what you saw at the end of Suicide Squad and what you see at the beginning of Birds of Prey."

It was ripped to pieces - I can’t emphasize that enough https://t.co/O40q3Qozy7 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

The Ayer Cut fans managed to get an endorsement from Cedric the Entertainer earlier this summer.

“HBO Max, AT&T, listen, y’all gotta release the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad,” Cedric said on Cameo. “It’s time. The Ayer Cut, man, we’re all waiting for it. You know what I mean? That’s the one. And everybody, you all know this, when we do this all the proceeds will go to charity. We want y’all to ask for it. Hit em up! And then, bring back Jared Leto as the Joker, and do the Harley Quinn/Joker movie. That’s necessary! Quit playing, The Ayer Cut! Let’s get it! Let’s go. I want to see it, I know you want to see it. Suicide Squad gang, let’s go baby!”

