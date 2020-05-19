Suicide Squad Director is Thrilled for Zack Snyder's Man of Steel Watch Party Announcement

✖

Earlier today, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder announced that he would be hosting a watch party for Man of Steel -- and Suicide Squad director David Ayer is as excited as any of the fans are. The filmmaker, who has always seemed to have a good professional relationship with Snyder, took to Twitter to throw up a line of excited emojis to celebrate the news that Snyder will be bringing some love to Man of Steel -- just a couple of weeks after his film Watchmen hit the DC Universe app and got some promotion from Dave Gibbons.

Snyder is also the nominal director of Justice League -- but that's got an asterisk on it, of course; during production, he left the project, shortly after the death of his daughter. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, who reshot a chunk of the movie, and then Warner Bros. had him trim it back significantly, removing big pieces of story that Snyder has teased before and since. The fact that Snyder is doing a Man of Steel watch party has already got fans wondering whether an extended director's cut -- the fabled "Snyder Cut" -- of Justice League might be coming to the HBO Max streaming platform, which (coincidentally?) will launch a week after Snyder's watch party.

You can check his tweet out below.

Snyder and Ayer kickstarted the DC movie universe, with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice followed by Suicide Squad before any of the other major characters got a solo film.

Man of Steel Synopsis: "Kal-El, son of Jor-El and Lara, is sent to Earth after his home planet Krypton leads to a complete incineration. Now taking the name "Clark Kent", he then discovers his true persona when he is guided to become Superman: A hero committed to protect Earth's fate and the harm that threatens it. However, General Zod, a citizen of Krypton and its military leader looks at Earth's fate differently and decides to use it with a sacrifice for all humans. Superman, with the help of present military and news reporter Lois Lane makes an alliance together to stop Zod from obliterating human existence."

Zack Snyder's Man of Steel Watch Party will be held on Vero on Wednesday, May 20th at 8 a.m. PST.

