Suitable Flesh Filmmakers Have a Name for Their H.P. Lovecraft Film Universe (Exclusive)

Suitable Flesh debuted at Tribeca earlier this month to rave reviews as the likes of Heather Graham and Judah Lewis dip their toes into grotesque body horror. The Joe Lynch picture is just the latest based on the works of HP Lovecraft, the legendary horror writer which one could argue most of today's horror is based upon. Nearly forty years after the release of cult classic Re-Animator and From Beyond, the Lovecraftian-inspired film universe grows with Suitable Flesh, and Lynch himself already has a name for it.

"You mean the MiskatonicVerse?," Lynch asks ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "Lovecraft was one of the original world builders. I loved it when Tarantino would have the Vega Brothers in movies or obviously in the MCU, you have characters that are just traversing through each others stories, which came from the comics."

He adds, "But even before Stephen King had Castle Rock, Lovecraft was doing that and there was something about the world-building that's so exciting. I remember watching From Beyond and somebody had a Miskatonic shirt on and I was like, 'Oh! You mean like Doctor West and Katerine McMichaels are going to walk past each other at one point?!'"

Actor Barbara Crampton starred in both Re-Animator and From Beyond, and returns to play a new role in Suitable Flesh. In fact, she also produces the film and she's entirely on-board with the idea of a Lovecraftian Cinematic Universe.

"It's definitely in the world of Lovecraft and Miskatonic. As I've grown up in the business, I've realized that Lovecraft is my legacy and when this script fell in my lap, I didn't know he [writer Dennis Paoli] was going to give me," Crampton adds. "Yes, it's in the world of Re-Animator and From Beyond and there are homages in Suitable Flesh that reference the other films."

Suitable Flesh heads to theaters later this year.