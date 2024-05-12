Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is on the Cusp of a MonsterVerse Sweep

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has gone the distance. At the end of March, the MonsterVerse welcomed the epic sequel with help from director Adam Wingard. Since its launch, the movie has been on a whirlwind courtesy of its impressive reviews and box office haul. It has been more than a month since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire launched, and now, it is on the cusp of the biggest MonsterVerse record possible.

Today, the latest box office totals came through, and it was there Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire caught attention. After all, the movie has earned more than $558 million USD globally. This insane total not only makes Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire profitable against its $135 million budget, but it just $10 million from beating Kong: Skull Island.

After all, Kong: Skull Island grossed just under $570 million USD during its run. Now, it is just a matter of time before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire takes over. This past weekend, the movie grossed $3.8 million USD, so if the pattern holds, we are three weeks out from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire overtaking Kong: Skull Island as the highest-grossing movie in the MonsterVerse ever. That is pretty wild, yeah?

Clearly, the fans turned up in theaters for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and now all eyes are on the MonsterVerse's future. We have been given few details on what the franchise will do next, but given this latest hit, you can bet Warner Bros. Discovery is eager to put out more films. According to recent reports, Wingard is expected to return for a third MonsterVerse movie though nothing official has been signed. As for its writer, the sequel has locked in Shang-Chi's Dave Callaham to write the follow up. So hopefully, the MonsterVerse will give fans an update on its next release soon enough!

If you have not seen Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, its Digital HD release will debut shortly before its Blu-ray drops in June. You can also find the film in select theaters across North America, and for those needing a refresher on the MonsterVerse, the series is streaming in full on Max.

What do you think about this box office update on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!