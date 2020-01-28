Super Bowl 2020 Movie Trailers: Full List of Likely Spots Revealed

We’re less than a week from the Super Bowl and the landscape of what movie trailers and TV spots fans can expect has started to take shape. It’s an unspoken tradition at this point for the major blockbusters of the summer to debut new footage or even a first look during the big game, and though that number has shrunk significantly in recent years, the tradition will live on in 2019.

Ahead of what we will be seeing, let’s discuss what we won’t. It was revealed earlier today that both Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures are choosing to skip the whole event in order to save money, opting instead to release trailers for their bigger tentpoles at other times. As a result, we will not see trailers or TV spots for films like Wonder Woman 1984, Venom 2, Morbius, Bloodshot, The Way Back, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob!, In the Heights, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Tenet will not premiere before, during, or after the Super Bowl.

Studios that WILL hype up their latest releases include Disney, Universal, and Paramount with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word which projects from each studio will be revealed during the big game. Check out the list below of all the likely spots we’ll see during Super Bowl LIV (54) below!

Fast 9

Officially titled “F9,” the full trailer for the new film in The Fast Saga will officially be released on Friday, January 31. This means that a version of it will likely premiere during the Super Bowl itself, perhaps with new footage not seen in the version that will debut this Friday. Fast & Furious movies and the Super Bowl are a tradition of their own, with every movie in the series debuting a spot during the big game ahead of their release.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

No official photos or even a synopsis has been released for the new film in the Illumination series, but the Super Bowl will mark a great time for Universal to release just that. Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled to be released on July 3 of this year.

Mulan

Disney’s next live-action remake could very well get a new spot for the big game considering its close proximity to the film’s release date (March 27). New character posters and the like were released just this week which is usually a sign that new footage or a TV spot is on the way.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios has always had a presence at the Super Bowl and this year will be no different as Black Widow is expected to debut a new spot. Last year the studio not only promoted Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, but it’s possible that only Black Widow (scheduled to debut on May 1) will be the only film with a spot this year since The Eternals debuts in November. The studio does have their Disney+ TV shows on the horizon so it’s possible that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also get hyped up, but Marvel has only promoted two of their films during the Super Bowl a few times before.

Onward

The new film from Pixar also marks the next major release for Disney, with the animated fantasy set to be released on March 6. Two trailers for the film have already been released up until this point, but there’s always room for more. Pixar movies have also not traditionally been promoted during the Super Bowl, but Toy Story 4 broke the seal on it last year.

Soul

The second Pixar movie of the year Soul, which features the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey could also appear at some point during the Super Bowl broadcast. So far only a teaser trailer for the film has been released, so a new TV spot is a good guess.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Keeping up with the tradition they started with the first film in 2018, Paramount will debut a new TV spot for A Quiet Place: Part II during the big game at some point. The horror sequel was the fist new trailer of the year, debuting on New Year’s Day. It’s scheduled to debut in theaters on March 20.

Sonic The Hedgehog

The previously delayed video game movie will speed onto TVs around the country during the Super Bowl with a new TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog set to be released at some point. This previously wouldn’t have been in the cards for the movie, which was originally scheduled for a November 2019 release date; it was delayed after the studio and producers decided to re-work the design for the titular character. Sonic the Hedgehog will debut in theaters on February 14.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

The third movie starring SpongeBob SquarePants will also be featured during the Super Bowl as it’s been a few months since the initial teaser trailer for the movie. Unlike the animated series, the new movie utilizes a 3-D style of animation, so it doesn’t have exactly the same feel as the SpongeBob fans are used to seeing. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is scheduled to be released on May 22.

Top Gun: Maverick

This is the tricky one as Paramount won’t reveal if they’re promoting the long-awaited sequel and highly anticipated new Tom Cruise movie. Cruise’s Mission: Impossible movies have long been Super Bowl staples, and the patriotic nature of the movie and the event make this seem like a no-brainer. Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on June 26.