Super Mario Movie's Anya Taylor-Joy Wants One of Her Former Co-Stars to Join Franchise

Anya Taylor-Joy thinks that if The Super Mario Bros. Movie gets a sequel, her Split co-star James McAvoy would be a great addition to the world of Nintendo. Taylor-Joy has long expressed her admiration for McAvoy -- there's a popular and adorable YouTube video that shows five minutes of the two heaping praise on one another during various interviews -- so it's arguably no surprise that when Digital Spy asked her which former co-star could join the Mushroom Kingdom, she immediately thought of McAvoy.

There isn't much other context for the video, which is pretty short. You can check it out below. Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach in the video game adaptation, which opens in theaters this week.

"I think James McAvoy would smash it," Taylor-Joy told Digital Spy. "I don't know who he would be, but he's so good, and he's so talented, and he's so good at voices, I think he would smash Mario Bros."

For us, we'd love to see John Leguizamo play a part in a sequel. After all, he was Luigi once, and the guy has such a distinctive voice that he has popped up in other animated projects like Encanto. But maybe that's just us.

Here's the official synopsis for The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.