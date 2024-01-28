Super/Man: Christopher Reeve Movie Nearing Deal With Major Studio

An upcoming indie documentary may be landing at one of the biggest studios in Hollywood. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a doc that debuted during this year's Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim, is in talks with Warners Bros. for acquisition. The documentary doesn't necessarily focus on Reeve's time as Superman itself, but rather on the actor's life after the 1995 equestrian accident left him paralyzed.

According to a new report from Deadline, Warner Bros. is the frontrunner to land the documentary, with a deal currently being brokered between the studio and the documentary's producers. It's said the studio hopes to use its ownership of Superman to help promote the documentary's distribution plans.

Interestingly enough, the news also comes just days after Reeve's family said they were not consulted over the usage of Reeve's CGI likeness in Andy Muschietti's The Flash. It was in that same chat Reeve's son revealed he thought his father's favorite role wasn't that of the Last Son of Krypton.

"In our hometown in Bedford, New York…the local movie theater went through a rebrand a few years ago," Reeve's son Will said in a new chat with Variety.. "The person in charge of that shift reached out to me and said they'd love to have me screen a film of my choice of my dad's. I responded, 'Sure, but not Superman. We're going to do Remains of the Day.' He was so proud of his role in that movie. It's not a big role. It's an important role in the film. He got to show a completely different side of himself. I knew how proud he was of that. Not that he wasn't proud of Superman…but if he were here he wouldn't choose Superman, he'd choose Remains of the Day. I don't think about the Superman films as much as I do about the swings he got took beyond this larger-than-life role."

Super/Man doesn't have a release date.