Henry Cavill's Reported Return as Superman Is Complicated

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Henry Cavill, his team, and Warner Bros. were in the process of reaching an agreement which would see him reprise the role of Superman. The actor debuted in the part in 2013's Man of Steel before going on to appear in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. A sequel to Man of Steel is not in the works but Cavill's appearance in a DC Comics movie will be more than a cameo. Some are comparing to the Hulk's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. New details seem to indicate it might be a while until we see Cavill as the Kryptonian again, unless plans are changing behind the scenes.

"The situation with Henry Cavill and Superman is … complicated," THR reports. "Sources tell Heat Vision that Cavill is not in any negotiations for any cameo. And t hat the character is currently not in any written script. Not in Black Adam, not The Batman, not even in The Flash, which would be the most obvious project to insert the Kryptonian, seeing as the film deals with both time travel and an alternate Earth, and could serve as an easy entry point."

The report notes that the important thing to catch is those plans are current and can change as the situation between Cavill and Warner Bros develops. As with many studios, the priority above all is to get films back into production when it is safe to do so, so these conversations might be happening rapidly as Hollywood gears up to reopen.

"The keyword in all of this is 'currently,'" the report says. "There is, however, interest in and ideas about and exploratory talks regarding what a Cavill appearance might look like. But remember, in Hollywood anything goes. Cavill as Superman was to have made a cameo appearance in 2019’s Shazam! but when talks got too complicated, the scene was shot with just the Man of Steel’s torso."

For now, fans can look forward to new Superman content with the actor when Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max next year.

Are you ready to see Henry Cavill reprise his role as Superman? Aside from a Man of Steel 2, which DC Comics movie would you most like to see Superman appear in? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.