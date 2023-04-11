Superman: Legacy Fan Art Picks David Corenswet as James Gunn’s Man of Steel

James Gunn recently announced that he will officially be directing Superman: Legacy after previously revealing that he's penning the script. Fans have been wondering who will don the red and blue suit, and some names that have been coming up a lot are Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Wolfgang Novogratz (Feel the Beat), and even David Corenswet (Pearl). Corenswet has been a name that has been coming up for years since it was revealed that Henry Cavill was done with the role the first time, and he still remains a favorite in the fan community. Now, an artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Youssef_defenshi has created a new design that shows off how Corenswet could look as the Man of Steel for what we assume can be Gunn's Superman: Legacy. In the fan art, the actor gets a suit that is similar to Superman's look in The New 52. While Gunn hasn't yet begun casting his Man of Steel, Corenswet could be a really good choice.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

