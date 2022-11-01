Superman Star Henry Cavill Wants to Have Long, Long Conversations With DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some pretty big moves with their DC Studios arm. It was officially revealed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as create a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker sequel, and it's up in the air if The Batman franchise will be under their watchful eye. But fans are just excited to finally know that there will be a plan in place for the DC Universe. Cavill seems really ecstatic to be returning as Superman revealing that he wants his return to be hopeful. The actor also would like to have a sit down with Gunn to chat about the Man of Steel's bright future. During a recent interview with IGN, Cavill revealed that while he hasn't met the director, he's exited to have long conversations about the character he holds so dear.

"I have not met James yet," Cavill revealed to the website. "I'm looking very forward to meeting him. He's clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I'm very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together."

Gunn and Safran begin their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios today and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

The film is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think of the idea? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!