Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl Gets Netflix Release Date

One of the most popular superhero stars on the planet is moving to Netflix for his next feature film. Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman and Justice League, has a new movie coming to Netflix this summer called Sweet Girl, which tells the story of a father on a deadly revenge mission. Netflix previously announced that Sweet Girl, which co-stars Isabella Merced, would be released sometime this year. Finally, on Monday, the film was given an official release date from the streaming service, so fans around the world can start marking their calendars for its arrival.

During the first day of the Geeked Week event, Netflix revealed that Sweet Girl will be premiering on August 20th of this year, so there are only a couple more months left before its debut. In addition to the release date announcement, Netflix also shared a handful of new photos from the upcoming film, which you can check out below.

Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love. Sweet Girl is coming to Netflix August 20, 2021. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8ekSDXxnOo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Netflix previously worked with Momoa on the popular TV series Frontier. The partnership will continue next year as Momoa is set to star in Francis Lawrence's Slumberland.

Momoa and Merced star in Sweet Girl alongside Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis, and Michael Raymond-james. The film is directed by Brian Andew Mendoza.

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Girl:

"Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left."

