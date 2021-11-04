Since Alejandro Jodorowsky’s attempts to make a Dune movie are the stuff of Hollywood legend, it’s probably no surprise that the filmmaker and artist’s back catalogue has attracted attention again with a new version of Dune in theaters. That has led to Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi signing on to direct The Incal, a new film based on a graphic novel by Jodorowsky. Created with legendary sci-fi artist Moebius, The Incal has a kind of Blade Runner vibe to it, as a private investigator finds himself wrapped up in interstellar intrigue centering around a MacGuffin everyone wants.

The announcement was made via the official YouTube account for Humanoids, the comic book publisher who will also produce the film. It featured a lengthy introduction from Jodorowsky, in which he admitted that if he was younger, he would be enraged by the idea of someone other than him directing The Incal, but now that he is in his 90s, he is excited to see a game-changing filmmaker take it on.

“The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long,” said Waititi. “I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at HUMANOIDS for trusting me to do so.”

Deadline broke the news, and shared this synopsis for the movie:

The Incal is an epic space opera centered on shabby P.I. John Difool, who happens upon a mystical artifact known as the Incal-an object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy. As Difool learns of the Incal’s powers and purpose, he-along with a ragtag crew of unlikely cohorts-reluctantly embarks on what begins as an improbable mission to save the universe, and slowly becomes a spiritual journey examining the duality and meaning of existence.

“When Humanoids’ CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititi’s work, it became obvious to me that he was the one,” said Jodorowsky. “I fully trust Taika’s creativity to give The Incal a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions.”



“It began as the adventures of a jackass named John Difool, and then it became something else-we called it The Incal –– something that has transformed everything it’s ever touched and continues to do so: its creators, the other artists who later became a part of John’s journey, its publisher Humanoids and myself in the process, countless readers, writers and directors around the world, and soon, I believe, the great Taika Waititi himself and everyone who looks to him for inspiration,” added Giger.

There is no release date yet for The Incal.

