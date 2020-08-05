First Tales From the Hood 3 Clip Unleashed
News of a third Tales from the Hood being developed was announced last year, though few updates about the project have emerged in the time since, but fans are in luck as a new clip from the upcoming Tales from the Hood 3 has been released following the announcement last month that the film earned an official rating. Much like the previous two films, the upcoming sequel will be an anthology of terrifying tales, with this clip seeing Tony Todd attempting to comfort a young child in the face of a mysterious threat, leading us to speculate about what horrors we might see unfold in the project. Stay tuned for details on Tales from the Hood 3.
Plot details might still be under wraps, but IMDb claims that filmmakers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott have returned for the endeavor. Tales from the Hood 3 is also rated R for "horror violence, disturbing images, sexual content, and language including racist epithets."
In
The 2018 sequel to the groundbreaking original film Tales from the Hood reunited executive producer Spike Lee and writers/directors/producers Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott for an all-new gripping, horrifying, and oftentimes devilishly comical anthology. This next installment kept viewers on the edge of their seats, as they coursed through several stories that explore socially relevant topics from the past and present. Keith David took on the role of the mortician from Williams, though no details about the new film's cast have been released.
While the last film played the film festival circuit before landing on home video, the new clip being released by SYFY with a "coming soon" tease could mean the project might potentially have a premiere on the network.
Stay tuned for details on Tales from the Hood 3.
