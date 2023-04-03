Taron Egerton Hated His Tetris Mustache, "I Will Never Do That Ever Again"

Taron Egerton has regrets about Tetris, but they don't have anything to do with his performance or the quality of the film. Instead, the Kingsman actor says that he hated the experience of earing a fake mustache for the film, and hopes that airing his comments publicly will remind him never to agree to doing so again. The star even noted that he has worn one before, and hated it, but forgot over the years exactly how much he didn't enjoy the process.

The mustache had a purpose in the movie, in that Egerton plays a real person and wanted to look as much like that person did in the 1980s as possible. Tetris centers on Henk Rogers (Egerton), an American businessman who discovers Tetris and looks to make the game a worldwide hit. However, because Tetris was created by Russian developer Alexey Pajitnov, Rogers has to learn how to find a way to work out a deal with the Soviet Union during a tumultuous period in world history.

"I didn't love it," Egerton told Good Morning America. "I think, were it real, I may have loved it. But it was a bit of movie magic. And my word, that thing was so uncomfortable. I wore one because the mustache God gave me is, you know, a little lacking. So I had some movie help. I wore one for Eddie the Eagle which is a movie I did about eight years ago. And I wore that for part of the movie and I said, 'I will never do that ever again, because it's the most uncomfortable thing.' But it's a bit like childbirth: I forgot. Yes, I am comparing wearing a fake mustache to childbirth, don't '@' me. It was absolutely horrendous. I will never do it ever again, it doesn't matter how much you pay me. Don't let me wear a fake mustache again. It looked quite good, though!"

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation," says Apple's official description of the film. "Based on the true story of American video game salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his discovery of Tetris in 1988. When he sets out to bring the game to the world, he enters a dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain.

The film is now available on Apple TV+.

h/t ScreenRant