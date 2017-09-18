Taron Egerton Promises Dark, Funny ‘Robin Hood’ Movie

With Kingsman: The Golden Circle arriving in theaters this weekend, the film’s star is already looking forward to his next heroic endeavor as the titular hero of Robin Hood.

Set for release a year after the Kingsman sequel, Taron Egerton was eager to chat about his next film in an interview with ComicBook.com over the weekend. “I am able to say, ‘I am Robin Hood,’” Egerton said with excitement. “Which is very weird!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor was introduced to the world at San Diego Comic-Con merely three years ago by Colin Firth ahead of Kingsman: The Secret Service‘s release, with Firth promising, “He will not need an introduction after this!” It appears to be true already, but will be more so if Egerton’s Robin Hood film is as good as his description sounds. Hear it from Egerton himself in the video above!

“My Robin Hood, as with Kevin Costner’s, he’s a soldier,” Egerton said. “We find him out in Syria. I don’t think that’s too much to say. He’s flawed, my Robin Hood. He’s a little self-involved and a little self-serving but over the course of the film becomes the hero of the legend. I suspect I’m probably one of the younger Robin Hoods but it’s very dark. Gritty. I’m hoping that it will be very funny. Jamie Foxx is Little John. Ben Mendelsohn is the Sheriff of Nottingham. Tim Minchin is Friar Tuck. We’ve got some people with real, not only incredible acting skills, but also great comic chops, as well. It should have a bit of everything, he says hopefully.”

In addition to the impressive cast Egerton mentioned, Robin Hood will also feature Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson, Ian Peck, and Josh Herdman under the direction of Otto Bathurst.

Egerton’s Robin Hood is set for release on September 18, 2018.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!