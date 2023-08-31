Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film Coming to Theaters

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a record-breaking, history-making concert tour — and now a feature film. Swift announced Thursday that Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour concert film, a theatrical concert experience, is coming to thousands of movie theaters on October 13th. During the limited-time engagement, every U.S. AMC Theatre location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Advance tickets are now on sale through Fandango and major theater chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark; outside of the U.S., AMC Theatres will distribute the concert film on screens throughout Canada and Mexico.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift shared on social media, with the official "#TSTheErasTourFilm" hashtag quickly trending on Twitter/X. Swift also revealed the Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour concert film trailer, which you can watch below.

The official description: "Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!"

Coinciding with the release of her next re-recording album "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in October, all adult tickets are priced at $19.89 (plus tax), while children's and senior tickets will cost $13.13 (plus tax) except for branded premium large format screens. No free movie passes or movie ticket subscriptions, including AMC Stubs A-List, will be accepted.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes — nearly the length of Swift's sold-out stadium concerts — moviegoers will be able to enjoy a collection of songs and performances from 10 Taylor Swift eras: the albums "Lover," "Fearless," "Evermore," "Reputation," "Speak Now," "Red," "Folklore," "1989," "Self-Titled," and "Midnights."

Per a press release: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert was attended by more than three million Taylor Swift fans during the first leg of its U.S. run. Not only did it shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold out performance after sold out performance after sold out performance."

In addition to exhibiting Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour concert film in its own theaters, AMC Entertainment is acting as theatrical distributor and has secured locations and screens with numerous other movie theater operators throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. According to a release, AMC secured deals with major theatrical exhibitors Cinemark in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, and Cinepolis in Mexico, and expects "numerous other movie theatre operators" will show "the theatrical event of the millennium" when it hits theaters October 13th.