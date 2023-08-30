Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Costumes and Concept Art Selling at Auction

Items from 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III,' 'Stargate,' and more are up for sale at a prop and memorabilia auction.

Costumes and concept art from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III are currently up for auction at Direct Liquidation, a Vancouver-based company that works with film and TV studios to sell unwanted props and wardrobe. The company, which has recently sold off wardrobe from recently-cancelled series like Snowpiercer and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, has a wide-ranging auction taking place on September 16, with early bidding taking place online right now. And while much of the auction appears to be an estate sale for a firearms enthusiast, there are some cool pieces of Hollywood history there as well.

There are three mostly-complete Turtles costumes, which include a bodysuit, mask, and some of the period attire they wore while they were traveling to the past. A fourth suit is also up for grabs, although it's missing its mask. There is also a pile of concept art from the film, including mutant designs, and a turtle shell on its own.

You can check them out here.

The auction also includes some wardrobe, props, and behind-the-scenes paraphernalia from Stargate SG-1, Snowpiercer, Fringe, and Stephen King's The Stand. Particularly well-represented is Resident Alien, including two "alien Harry" masks and gloves.

The props (and indeed the firearms and other weapons offered in the auction) appear to come from the estate of Bill Terezakis, a special effects makeup artist with a decades-long career that included work on dozens of films and TV shows, ranging from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation up through Disney+'s recent Peter Pan and Wendy. He also ran his own studio, and so sometimes had uncredited contributions to things like The Flash and Stargate Universe.

There is also a fair amount of Hollywood memorabilia up for sale from the collection of TV executive James Shavick, and a truly baffling number of Scarface toys, posters, and other collectables. It's a pretty wide-ranging sale.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III centered on the Turtles traveling back in time after April O'Neil (Paige Turco) purchased an ancient Japanese scepter that can cause those simultaneously holding it in different centuries to switch places in time. Here's how it goes from there, according to the film's synopsis: "When she is transported to 16th-century Japan, her crime-fighting pals, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, pursue her. After landing in the past, the Turtles learn April has been captured by the villainous Lord Norinaga (Sab Shimono). To rescue her, they must team up with rebel leader Misu (Vivian Wu)."