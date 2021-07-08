Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Funko Pops Are Here

Funko has launched a wave of new Pop figures based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. This probably has something to do with the fact that the film was released in 1991, and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The TMNT 2 wave includes Funko Pops of Donatello (with ooze canister), Leonardo, Michaelangelo (with donuts), and Raphael along with ooze-mutated villains Rahzar, Tokka, and Super Shredder. All of these figures are in the common lineup, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that the 6-inch Krang Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop is also available to pre-order as is a new exclusive TMNT pin set from Loungefly. Look for exclusive Super Shredder Pop figure variants here at Target and at the Funko Shop in the near future.

If you haven't seen the film in awhile, the synopsis reads: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles again battle their archenemy, the rogue ninja Shredder. Shredder attempts revenge by obtaining the same radioactive ooze that created the Turtles and unleashing two new monstrous mutants: Tokka, an oversized snapping turtle, and Rahzar, a fearsome wolf-like creature. When Shredder plans to use the remaining ooze on himself, the Turtles must harness their ninja fighting skills to stop him.

If you're interested in more premium TMNT figures. Super7's recent wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures will fit the bill. Wave 5 in the collection includes 7-inch figures of Ray Filet, Krang, Leatherhead, and Leo the Sewer Samurai.

The figures in the TMNT Ultimate Wave 5 lineup are currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 each. Note that the figures are made to order, so they will be gone for good after the pre-order window closes.

