New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie in the Works at Netflix

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie is in the work at Netflix.

The film is being produced as part of a new deal struck between Nickelodeon Studios and Netflix. The deal is for two animated movies. The second film is based on Nickelodeon’s The Loud House.

The new Turtles animated movie will be based on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the animated series that now airs on Nickelodeon.

The new deal was announced during Viacom’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday morning. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish stated that the move was intended to help Viacom’s properties extend their reach beyond their own networks.

Nickelodeon Studios already produces the cartoon Pinky Malinky for Netflix. The two companies are collaborating on a live-action adaptation of Nick’s popular animated adventure series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The deal is a highlight for what was an otherwise challenging quarter for Nickelodeon, which is typically a major revenue driver for Viacom.

“We do see the light at the end of the tunnel starting to appear,” Bakish said.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reimagines the Turtles with new designs and new dynamics. The series is set during the team’s earliest days as ninja vigilante, with Raphael taking Leonardo’s usual role as team leader. Rather than fight Shredder and the Foot Clan, the Turtles deal primarily with the hidden mystical side of New York City, fighting often with the Yokai of Baron Draxum, the ruler of the New York’s “Hidden City.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has produced six feature films. The first three were released at the height of the franchise’s popularity, which was largely due to the hugely popular animated series, beginning with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1990. Two sequels followed. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze release in 1991, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III followed in 1993.

The live-action film series was rebooted with 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which was followed by the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

There has been one Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated feature film, 2007’s CG film TMNT. There was also one made-for-TV animated film called Turtles Forever, which saw the cast of the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series teaming up with the Turtles of the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and the original comic book Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

