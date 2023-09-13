Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Kevin Eastman Reveals Cast Member That Surprised Him the Most

Paramount Pictures finally released its animated reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and everyone from fans to critics loved it. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looked great from everything we've seen in the trailers, and it received one of the best Rotten Tomatoes scores of the year. With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem finally available to own or rent on digital download, we got to speak with one of the voice actors in the film. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry, Kevin Eastman revealed which voice actor surprised him the most.

"Well, I guess besides my voice in the movie, there's too many, but I would go immediately to Jackie Chan. And I mean that in such great sincerity and I want to get to the kids in a minute because they were just brilliant," Eastman told us. "But, you know, Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee, those are the guys that's why I got into martial arts and, and they are the foundation and the structure for creation of the passion of martial arts and the creation of the ninja turtles."

"So to have Jackie Chan, not only as a voice talent, be splinter, but he did such an incredible job and his script and his, you know, the doting, over protective dad, he just nailed it. But you know, I love you, right? He'll love you. Vibe with Paul Rudd to Maya Rudolph, who is a huge fan of May... Yeah. Anyway, but the kids, I really wanna particularly point out that what a clever and genius idea of the whole team of, you know, Jeff and Seth and Evan to bring in real teenagers to bring these characters to life because it's just so beautifully organic and just fits and works so well. And it's really the, the core and the structure If you don't, you don't believe in buying to them, then the rest of it doesn't work." The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star added.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the future of the franchise as we learn it!

What do you think about Kevin Eastman's comments? Will you be watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!