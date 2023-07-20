Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Roasts Barbie in Our Dream House Is a Sewer

Paramount Pictures is having a little fun with this weekend's massive rollout of the Barbie movie, releasing a new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. In the teaser, toy versions of the Turtles are using a periscope to spy on two claymation-style versions of Barbie and Ken. They can't quite figure out the dynamic of Barbieland, joking about how they manage to have this massive, pink house when nobody ever seems to work. Soon enough, it transitions to the style of animation that will actually show up in the Mutant Mayhem film, with a "gearing up" sequence that leads into a little comedic vignette with April O'Neill.

It's a fun wink-and-a-nod at the way the Turtles will be entering a movie theater landscape totally shaped by Oppenheimer and Barbie. Don't be too surprised if they make an Oppenheimer ad, too. After all, it's right there in the radiation!

You can see the trailer below.

Inspired by movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a new generation of ambitious animated movies like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have started to seep into the blockbuster space, giving a cool, tactile update to properties that had previously been fairly by-the-numbers in terms of their style, even when the scripts themselves were strong.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

According to the film's official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayem opens in theaters on August 4th.