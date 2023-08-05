Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Director Reveals Why Classic TMNT Theme Isn't Used

Paramount Pictures has finally released their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot into theaters, and fans are having a shell of a time watching the movie. Seth Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg made sure that the film would feature actual teenagers as the titular heroes, and the former also lends his voice acting skills to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will have a lot of fan favorites in the film, but the one character that is missing is the turtles' arch nemesis, Shredder, and he isn't the only thing missing from the movie. One other major thing that was missing from the film was actually the old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, and director Jeff Rowe is revealing why the theme isn't in the film.

"Not really, because it was important to me — that's one of those things where it's like, say you put the 'Ninja Turtles' theme in the movie," Rowe revealed to /Film. "It works for a certain crowd and it works for a certain era of nostalgia for this franchise, and it's exciting on opening weekend. But then, hopefully, this film is remembered longer than that. I still think about the live-action films 30 years ago. When you put those things in, it dates it, and I think robs it of being its own iteration, which was really important for us to make this just stand on its own feet and be a fresh reintroduction of these characters. So the temptation was there, but I always squirmed away from it."

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the future of the franchise as we learn it!

What do you think about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem? Have you seen it since it hit theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!