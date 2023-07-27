Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's First Review Drops From Viral "Zombie Kid"

Jonathan Ware, who first went viral 16 years ago as the "zombie kid" who likes Turtles, weighed in on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It went about like you expect.

The publicity team for Barbie has been given a lot of credit for the film's phenomenal success, and it's obvious that some other folks are taking notes. Just a few days after releasing their own Barbie-themed teaser, the team behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have tracked down Jonathan Ware, a 20-something who went viral on YouTube 16 years ago. In the original video, which has more than 70 million views, a local news reporter corners a child who has his face and hair painted up like a zombie. When she asks him a question, he answers, "I like turtles." The video has had numerous viral resurgences over the years, and "I like turtles" has become an internet shorthand for some.

At the premiere for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Ware was apparently roped into dressing just like he did at age 10. Unsurprisingly, when asked about his thoughts on the movie, he replies with "I like turtles," then wanders off-camera. To add to the surreality of the event, the reporter in this case is dressed like April O'Neill.

Here's the clip:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

According to the film's official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayem opens in theaters on August 4th.