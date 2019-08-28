Yesterday Star Himesh Patel in Talks to Join Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet appears to have just found its latest star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Himesh Patel is currently in negotiations to join the upcoming film in a currently-undisclosed role. Patel is known for his starring role in the romantic comedy Yesterday, in which his character wakes up in a world where he is the only one who remembers The Beatles. His filmography also includes EastEnders, Damned, and The Luminaries.

Tenet will star John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki. The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plot details for Tenet are currently under wraps, other than that it is being described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” An ominous teaser for the film was surprise-released during Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw earlier this month, but has not been officially released online.

This overwhelming secrecy has led some to speculate that the film could be a secret sequel to Nolan’s Inception. Whether or not that remains the case will have to be seen.

This marks the latest film in Nolan’s impressive filmography, which of course includes the critically-acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy.

“That’s a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren’t afforded anymore,” Nolan said of the trilogy in a 2017 interview. “I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, ‘I might do another one, but it will be four years’. There’s too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now, but creatively it’s a huge advantage. We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together.”

What do you think of Patel joining Tenet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Tenet will be released in theaters on July 17, 2020.