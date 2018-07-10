Save 23% On the ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ Endoarm 4K Collector’s Edition

The limited edition Terminator 2: Judgment Day Endoarm 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector’s Edition first went up for pre-order on Amazon last year, and collectors scooped it up. Then, shockingly, all of the orders were cancelled. Over a year later, this past June, pre-orders resumed at the $174.99 list price. Now, with the release date only a week away on July 17th, Amazon has reduced the price by a whopping $40. You can reserve one for yourself right here with the discount, and keep in mind that only 6000 of these are available in the US. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Terminator 2: Judgement Day Endoarm 4K UHD collector’s is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you’ll get this discount even if you pre-ordered at the original price. That said, those that pre-order with the current discount will lock it in until the ship date, and are also eligible to receive any further discounts that occur during that time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s everything that’s included in the set:

Life-sized EndoArm encased in hard acrylic dome on an uniquely number stand including James Cameron’s signature

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of the theatrical film

New Blu-ray disc fully loaded with special features

Brand-new 55-minute documentary featuring James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edward Furlong, and more

Deleted scenes with audio commentary

3 versions of the film

2 commentaries and more!

If the $134.99 price tag for the Endoarm edition is still too rich for your blood, you could always go with the standard Terminator 2: Judgement Day 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray which is on sale right now for only $13. The description for the Terminator 2: Judgement Day 4K UHD release can be found below.

“The action epic that revolutionized filmmaking forever comes out on amazing 4K Ultra HD for the first time!“

“Arnold Schwarzenegger returns as the Terminator in this explosive action-adventure spectacle. Now he’s one of the good guys, sent back in time to protect John Connor, the boy destined to lead the freedom fighters of the future. Linda Hamilton reprises her role as Sarah Connor, John’s mother, a quintessential survivor who has been institutionalized for her warning of the nuclear holocaust she knows is inevitable. Together, the threesome must find a way to stop the ultimate enemy: the T-1000, the most lethal Terminator ever created. Co-written, produced, and directed by James Cameron (THE TERMINATOR, ALIENS, TITANIC), this visual tour de force is also a touching human story of survival“.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.