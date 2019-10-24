Terminator: Dark Fate Star Gabriel Luna Shares Press Tour Photos From China

Next week will see the highly-anticipated release of Terminator: Dark Fate, which will mark the fifth follow-up to the original Terminator film, which was released back in 1984. However, the new movie will serve as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and see the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. The film will also feature some new faces, including Gabriel Luna, the actor best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. The actor is currently traveling the world with his co-stars for the film’s press tour, and he’s been updating his Instagram account with some fun pictures from their recent trip to China.

“China Press Day,” Luna wrote.

“Thanks to Edward at @tencent.cn, his entire team, and all the folks that came out to our @terminator fan event in Beijing,” he added.

“Terminator family,” he shared.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, the film’s director, Tim Miller (Deadpool), spoke to Fandango about the upcoming film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved” when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.” You can read his full explanation here.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.