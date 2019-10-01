Terminator: Dark Fate Extended Look Trailer Released

Terminator: Dark Fate is still trying to convince both die-hard Terminator fans and casual moviegoers that it even deserves to exist – especially when fans were burnt so hard by the previous reboot attempt in Terminator: Genisys. However, with each new trailer, Terminator: Dark Fate has managed to look a little bit better – and the latest footage is no exception. As you can see for yourself above, Paramount has released a new Terminator: Dark Fate Extended Look trailer, and it is certainly presenting the film in the best light yet.

Take a look at the new Terminator 6 trailer above, and we’ll break it down below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Synopsis: “27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human, and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator for a fight for the future.“

What sets this new Terminator: Dark Fate Extended Look trailer apart is that it finally gives us much more insight into new character Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), and the context of how see becomes embroiled in the Future War between humans and machines. The scenes in Mexico that introduce Dani and her terrifying pursuer (Gabriel Luna’s Terminator) actually seem like the most interesting portions of the movie. The initial arrival of the Terminator and it’s first attempt to assassinate Dani looks blessedly like the original horror/thriller vibe of the first Terminator movie, complete with Mackenzie Davis as the troubled soldier from the future (and with more superpowers, a nice upgrade on the Kyle Reese character. Finally, Reyes looks like she could eventually grow into even more of a badass than Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor, as she gives a speech about standing and fighting that definitely seems worthy of the future leader of humanity. Again, it will be interesting to learn more about how Dani is a much different messiah type than John Connor.

Admittedly, it’s only when the old lions come into the picture (Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger) that Terminator: Dark Fate looks like it slacks. Hamilton’s on-the-nose one liners (“I’ll be back”) made fans eyes roll, while Schwarzenegger’s role still seems too unclear (and/or bland) to really get excited about the franchise’s star once again making a return. Hopefully, director Tim Miller and the writers successfully hand off the torch to the new characters, as Terminator looks like it could be better for it.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.