‘Terminator’ Sequel Moves up to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’s Previous Release Date

With Wonder Woman 1984 moving back to 2020, the door has opened for the upcoming Terminator sequel to scoot up and take its place.

The next film in the Terminator franchise, which is a sequel/reboot being directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, has been moved two weeks earlier, taking over the November 1, 2019 weekend that was previously held by the Wonder Woman sequel. Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot moved on the date as well, and the two films will now compete on the same opening weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Miller at the helm, the new Terminator film stars Gabriel Luna and Mackenzie Davis, and is set to feature appearances from original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lisa Hamilton. James Cameron is producing.

Paramount has moved the release of UNTITLED TERMINATOR PROJECT from November 15, 2019 to November 1, 2019. #Terminator — Boxoffice (@BoxOffice) October 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 will open on June 5, 2020, almost three years to the day of the original movie’s release.

According to a tweet from director Patty Jenkins, it sounds as though this move wasn’t about delays in making the film itself, but about getting a more prominent release date, and recapturing the magic of the first Wonder Woman. The new date puts 1984 on the same weekend that the first movie was released in 2017.

“Our weekend,” Jenkins called it on Twitter. “Feels like home. Can’t wait for the day to come to share so many people’s great work, blowing me away every day.”

😁Our weekend. Feels like home. Can’t wait for the day to come to share so many people’s great work, blowing me away every day. //t.co/OmNdGxckfB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 22, 2018

During the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins addressed the challenges of coming back for a second movie, and she is clearly focused on making sure 1984 sets itself apart.

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” Jenkins revealed. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins added. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

What do you think about all these release date changes? Will the Terminator sequel right the wrongs of Salvation and Genesis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!