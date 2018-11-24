‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Shrek’ Writer Sparks Controversy After Using Racial Slur on Twitter

Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy and Shrek screenwriter Terry Rossio is under fire for a controversial tweet published Thursday in which he used the N-word while arguing against vaccinations (via Variety).

"My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here)," Rossio tweeted. "Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n—— and makes as little sense."

Rossio's tweet was not censored.

Rossio, whose credits include Disney's 1992 animated Aladdin and 2013's live-action The Lone Ranger, then argued his point in a thread with The 100 and Batgirl and the Birds of Prey writer Julie Benson:

The tweets sparked responses criticizing Rossio for equating the phrase "anti-vaxxer" to the N-word. Rossio has yet to respond.

Among Rossio's critics was writer Jeffrey Grubb, who wrote sarcastically, "God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalize vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That's just history."

Grubb, in his facetious reply, added, "And who among us hasn't been to a public whipping of vaccine deniers who try to perform even the most basic research?" He then ended his thread with "eat sh-t, Terry," before adding an image of green ogre Shrek receiving an influenza vaccine.

Rossio's Nov. 22 tweet inspired more than 600 replies in a lengthy Twitter thread.

"Not just ignorant, but also racist (and with a super-heavy dose of whiny oblivious victimhood to boot)," wrote Shanvoter Loftis in one tweet. "Reported and blocked."

"You are making a disgusting and totally inappropriate analogy, suggesting the scorn we have for anti-science fools is in anyway equivalent to the racism black people experience," tweeted Miguel Coyliar. "Selfish, self-aggrandizing whiny and sad. Retract and delete it."

Wrote Cara Berg Powers in a reply, "There is no equivalent to the n word. None. Not in this country."

"It isn't the same as that other word, just like me calling you an 'idiot' isn't the same--even if I am insulting you," tweeted Seth Porges.

"Just because you find a word hurtful doesn't make it equally bad, and if you think it does, you are thin-skinned and have a serious victim complex."

Rossio made headlines in October when he slammed Disney for its upcoming Guy Ritchie-directed live-action Aladdin reimagining, because Rossio and writing partner Ted Elliot — who penned the animated film — weren't compensated for the work Rossio said inspired the retelling.

Disney will next restart the five-movie Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.